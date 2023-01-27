ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
PWMania

Backstage News on Why Rey Mysterio Was Pulled from the Royal Rumble

Rey Mysterio was announced as the #17 entrant in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he did not compete. Instead, they had his son, Dominik Mysterio, steal the show by entering at #18 while wearing Rey’s iconic mask. Some fans speculated that it could have been an...
PWMania

Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
Herbie J Pilato

James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young

He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
PWMania

Spoiler: WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event Reportedly Revealed

WWE is sticking to its plans for Roman Reigns in the first quarter of 2023, which were revealed a few months ago. WWE had planned to have Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber event, as PWMania.com previously reported. At...
PWMania

Former WWE Referee Defends Lack of Surprises at the 2023 Royal Rumble

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas offered his thoughts on the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE during his latest Reffin Rant video that was shared on Twitter. In the video, Korderas defended the lack of surprises in the match. He said, “People may say that the outcomes were predictable, but they...
PWMania

WWE RAW Review – 1/30/2023

This week’s Raw kicked off with a recap of Royal Rumble from this past Saturday. Speaking of the Royal Rumble here comes the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes as he makes his way down to the ring. Rhodes jokingly asks fans what they want to talk...
PWMania

Photo Of Off-Air Happenings After Royal Rumble Ended, Piper Niven On WWE Name Change

– For those who watched the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night, you likely noticed the ring name change for former women’s wrestling star Doudrop. The pro wrestling veteran is now going by her former ring name of Piper Niven. After debuting under her new ring name for the first time in the women’s Royal Rumble match this past weekend, the women’s wrestling star took to social media to comment on the change. “LONG LIVE PIPER NIVEN,” she wrote via her official Twitter page. Check out the tweet below.
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Discusses On Having Buff Bagwell Be Part Of The nWo

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “83 Weeks,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the decision to put Buff Bagwell and Scotty Riggs in the nWo. “I think putting Riggs into the NWO and because of the backstory with Bagwell and...
PWMania

Interesting Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status

Despite her appearance at this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, where she worked the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, Nia Jax may not be under contract with WWE. Jax entered the match as the 30th participant before being eliminated when several stars threw her out. Jax has mostly avoided the wrestling world since her departure from WWE in 2021.
PWMania

Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Cody Rhodes in-ring promo to set up the main event with Finn...
PWMania

WWE Star Suffers Injury at the Royal Rumble

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently out with an injury. Corey Graves revealed during Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. Other information was not provided. Kai and Bayley made an appearance on Monday’s...
PWMania

Thunder Rosa Reveals Goal She Has When She Returns To AEW, Who She Wants To Work With

Thunder Rosa recently appeared as a guest on Steven’s Wrestling Journey for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about wanting to square off against Athena inside the squared circle, as well as how she wants to improve her promo skills.
PWMania

Producers From WWE SmackDown Revealed (1/27/2023), Backstage Notes

The WWE Producers for Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Laredo, TX have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross was produced by Adam Pearce. * Austin Theory, Lashley, New Day, Miz, Brock Lesnar segment was produced by Michael Hayes. * Lacey Evans’ match Shawn Daivari...
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy