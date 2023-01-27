ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WESH

3 dead in separate Orange County shootings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings Monday night. Investigators have released the names of two of the people killed. In a span of just about six hours, shootings happened near Hiawassee, in Apopka and in Pine Castle. But the Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that left teen in coma, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested in a hit-in-run crash in January 2022 that left a teen in a coma for nearly a month, according to the Orlando Police Department. Irving Delgado Alcantar, 20, was arrested Friday, police said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man dies after Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting Monday. Just before 5:30 p.m., a shooting was reported near the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road. Responding deputies found a man in his 20s who had been shot. According to the sheriff's office, he died...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police identify man found shot, killed at Orlando apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man found dead at an Orlando apartment complex following a shooting last week has been identified as Wansley Auguste. According to the Orlando Police Department, officers discovered the 24-year-old's body shortly before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25 while responding to a shooting call at the Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road.
ORLANDO, FL

