WESH
3 dead in separate Orange County shootings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings Monday night. Investigators have released the names of two of the people killed. In a span of just about six hours, shootings happened near Hiawassee, in Apopka and in Pine Castle. But the Orange County...
click orlando
‘Very real danger:’ 16-year-old clocked at 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A speeding crackdown on Interstate 4 over the weekend included a citation for a teenager going 132 mph, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office tweeted Monday that more than 20 drivers were stopped for speeding on I-4 over a 2.5-hour period.
positivelyosceola.com
Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kissimmee, “this is a horrific tragedy here today,” Osceola Sheriff says
Three people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide on Troy Court in the Sandalwood Mobile Home park on Boggy Creek Road in St. Cloud, west of Narcoossee Road, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a conference Tuesday evening. “This is a horrific tragedy here today, what we’ve discovered. It appears...
1 person killed in Orange County shooting
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Monday evening.
Deputies identify man killed in overnight shooting near Apopka
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.
click orlando
Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that left teen in coma, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested in a hit-in-run crash in January 2022 that left a teen in a coma for nearly a month, according to the Orlando Police Department. Irving Delgado Alcantar, 20, was arrested Friday, police said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation...
WESH
Watch Live: Osceola County Sheriff to give update on death investigation
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez is expected to give an update Tuesday evening on a death investigation. Deputies were called to Troy Court in Kissimmee at 2:50 p.m. about the death. Lopez is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. to give more details on what happened.
Deltona man accused of killing father, shooting at deputies to be in court Tuesday
A man accused of killing his father before getting into a shootout with law enforcement will be back inside a courtroom Tuesday.
Police investigating after man killed in Eustis shooting
When officers arrived on the scene they found 39-year-old, Wseni Laguerre, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WESH
Man dies after Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting Monday. Just before 5:30 p.m., a shooting was reported near the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road. Responding deputies found a man in his 20s who had been shot. According to the sheriff's office, he died...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead after 2 men found shot in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after two men were found shot in Orange County, deputies said. This happened around 11 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of Fairlane Ave. When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken...
Janitor, 72, gets trapped in inmate holding cell without food for 3 days while cleaning courthouse
A janitor accidentally got locked inside an inmate holding cell for three days without food while cleaning at the Orange County Courthouse during her cleaning duties, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ten injured after shooting in Polk County
Officers with the Lakeland police department are currently investigating a shooting that happened near Iowa avenue north and Plum Street.
WSVN-TV
‘Almost hoping I don’t die,’ Amazon driver robbed at gunpoint in Orlando shares ordeal
ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - With the barrel of a gun pointed to his head, the driver of an Amazon truck was determined to see another day. “It’s frightening. Almost hoping I don’t die,” Louis Rodriguez said. That’s how Rodriguez said he felt as a gun was pointed...
Lakeland Police Chief Says Shooting Of 10 People Was “Intentional Act”
LAKELAND, Fla. – Officers and Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are currently investigating a shooting investigation involving multiple victims. Officers were called to the location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at approximately 3:43 p.m. today. Two men have critical injuries, and eight
police1.com
15-year-old girl accused of shooting at Fla. deputies sentenced to 20 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old involved in a shootout with Florida deputies in June 2021 accepted a plea deal last week, which stipulates she will face 20 years in prison followed by 40 years of probation. News 6 Orlando previously reported that Nicole Jackson, who was 14 at...
click orlando
3 face charges after breaking into Longwood auto auction, stealing cars, police say
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Two men and a woman face a number of charges after multiple vehicles were stolen from an auto auction business in Longwood, police said. Daniel Howard, Vorne Matthew and Alondra Nicole Rosado were arrested Saturday. According to investigators, two cars — a Chevrolet Corvette and a...
fox35orlando.com
Police identify man found shot, killed at Orlando apartments
ORLANDO, Fla. - The man found dead at an Orlando apartment complex following a shooting last week has been identified as Wansley Auguste. According to the Orlando Police Department, officers discovered the 24-year-old's body shortly before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25 while responding to a shooting call at the Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road.
WESH
Competency hearing being held for man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of murdering a Daytona Beach couple during bike week last year was in court Monday for a competency hearing. Jean Macean, 33, allegedly stabbed and slashed the couple as they rode bicycles home from Main Street Events. His court-appointed public defenders are...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach sees success in attracting more police officer recruits with higher pay
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) has cut its officer openings from 41 to just 17. They even started four new officers this week. "We are not nearly having the problems that we had before attracting great candidates," said Mayor Derrick Henry. DBPD's strategy of enticing...
