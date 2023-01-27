Read full article on original website
KBUR
Mt Pleasant man arrested for Assault while Displaying a Weapon
Mount Pleasant, IA- A Mount Pleasant man was arrested Monday, January 30th on multiple charges, including Assault by Displaying a Weapon, and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to a news release, on Monday, January 30th at about 1:33 AM, Mount Pleasant police were dispatched to 1301...
KCRG.com
Mother of Xavior Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case. Court records show Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March. She plans to plead guilty to selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Des Moines last year.
khqa.com
Juveniles arrested in Hamilton Casey's armed robbery
HAMILTON, Ill. (KHQA) — A Hamilton juvenile has been arrested for armed robbery, and charges against a second Hamilton minor are pending, according to Hamilton Police Department Chief of Police Mike Boley. The arrests stem from an armed robbery that occurred at the Hamilton Casey’s General Store on Friday,...
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with thousands of dollars in stolen goods
An Iowa City man with a history of thefts was reportedly found with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise at a storage unit. 27-year-old Jerome Brooks of the Quarters apartment complex on Highway 6 East was in possession of a storage unit at Black and Gold Storage on Waterfront Drive when police executed a search warrant on the morning of November 11th. Investigators reportedly located property tying Brooks to at least seven burglaries and thefts. The property, which was returned to their rightful owners, was valued at over $11,000. However, police say the property that wasn’t recovered ups the total substantially.
ottumwaradio.com
Fairfield Man Arrested After Drug Bust
A Fairfield man faces a numerous felonies after authorities discovered various drugs at his home Friday morning. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding says the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Timothy Carey Jr. on the 300 block of East Kirkwood Avenue at 10:00 AM in Fairfield. Law enforcement recovered a large quantity of marijuana as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms.
KCJJ
Out of state couple facing charges after being found with stolen mail
An out-of-state couple faces multiple charges after a search warrant executed at their hotel room found stolen mail. According to police, 34-year-old Don Basney of Clinton Township Michigan and 36-year-old Joann Soderberg of West Hollywood California were staying at the Radisson on 1st Avenue in Coralville on Saturday morning when they executed the warrant. The two were allegedly found with ingoing and outgoing mail from over 20 different Iowa City addresses. There were reportedly three outgoing checks for utility payments that were never delivered. A further search of Basney’s vehicle found additional pieces of stolen mail.
Radio Iowa
New CEO at Ottumwa hospital where police are investigating patient assaults
There’s a new CEO at a southeast Iowa hospital where authorities are investigating assaults committed by an employee found dead in a hospital room last fall. William Keifer was announced as the new chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Keifer was tabbed the interim CEO in November after previous CEO Dennis Hunger was relieved of his duties.
KCRG.com
Man convicted of arson, five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City house fire
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sentencing will take place in April for a man who is now convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder for in incident in Iowa City in June 2021. At the trial last week, prosecutors said 34-year-old Ishmael Carter deliberately poured lighter fluid under...
KCCI.com
Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect. Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions. Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.
KCJJ
IC man arrested after allegedly asking convenience store clerk if they sell meth pipes
An Iowa City man has been arrested after allegedly asking a convenience store clerk if they sold meth pipes. Iowa City Police say 34-year-old Christopher Cummings of South Dodge Street entered Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive at 6:30pm on December 22nd and asked the clerk, “Where are the pipes?” Cummings then purchased a different item, but a baggie of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his pocket when he pulled out his wallet.
KCCI.com
Motion to suppress evidence denied in Wapello County murder case
WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — Attorneys for a Wapello County man accused of killing his wife will not be able to throw out evidence police say they found in his car. Last week, a judge denied Gregory Showalter's claim that deputies illegally searched his vehicle after the disappearance of his wife, Helen Showalter.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police remove squatters from vacant home
Iowa City Police have evicted a pair of squatters they say had been living at a vacant residence. Officers were called to an address on Taylor Drive just after 5:30 Saturday night for two subjects breaking into a duplex. Investigators found 60-year-old Michael Johnson…who lists his address as Shelter House on Southgate Avenue…and 43-year-old Devon Perkins of Davis Street inside.
KCJJ
Iowa City man who claimed he has a hard time remembering how to spell his name arrested for driving while barred
An Iowa City man who claimed he has a spelling issue was arrested for driving while barred and providing false ID information. Police stopped 39-year-old Plimio Zuniga Duron of Alyssa Court Southwest Monday night just before 10 pm because the registration sticker on the Ford pickup he was driving had expired. Police checked the registration sticker and found that it was for a different vehicle.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of forging check stolen from elderly victim
Allegedly forging a check she stole from an elderly victim has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. 35-year-old Catherine Claybon of Cross Park Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 12:30 Saturday morning. North Liberty Police say Claybon cashed an $800 check at the Hills Bank branch on South Gilbert Street in Iowa City on December 27th. The check was reportedly stolen from an elderly victim, and Claybon allegedly forged the person’s name on the check and made it out to herself.
KCJJ
IC robbery suspect given deferred judgement
An Iowa City armed robbery suspect has been given a deferred judgement. Online records show Judge Chad Kepros issued that decision on Monday. 30-year-old Marcia Smith-Buckhalter was initially charged with 1st Degree Robbery following an incident last summer. Iowa City Police say on the evening of July 19th Smith-Buckhalter arranged for the victim to come to her and 32-year-old Joey Smith Jr’s Shamrock Place residence to smoke marijuana. When the victim arrived, Smith allegedly pointed a black gun at his head and demanded that he remove his personal belongings. Smith then escorted the man out of the residence and fired a shot in his direction.
KCJJ
Woman accused of abandoning 9-month-old while intoxicated
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a Jones County woman abandoned a nine-month-old child while she was intoxicated. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a call just before 12:30 Friday morning from a concerned father in Texas saying he was worried about his nine-month-old daughter. He claimed the girl had been left alone at a residence on 520th Street while the woman who was supposed to be watching the child left intoxicated.
ourquadcities.com
Three face charges after alleged copper wire theft from Century Link
Three suspects face charges after reports of copper wire theft from Century Link, according to a news release. In December of 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link, the release says. Century Link reported their...
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of stealing cans meant for charity fundraiser
A Coralville man faces charges that he stole cans that were being collected for charity. The suspect, 58-year-old David Latham of the Western Hill Estates manufactured housing community, was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 1:15 Saturday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on two different occasions last August, Latham stole cans meant for a youth wrestling club fundraiser from a collection area on North Croell Avenue in Tiffin. The wrestling club set up cameras at the site after the 2022 fundraising totals were almost $900 lower than the previous year’s total due to believed theft. Arrest records indicate Latham and his car were captured by the cameras stealing cans on multiple occasions.
KCJJ
Washington County man arrested after police chase in southwest Johnson County
A Washington County man has been arrested after a police chase through southwest Johnson County. The pursuit actually began just after midnight Friday in Washington County. Johnson County deputies joined the chase, which ended near 560th Street and Kansas Avenue between Hills and Kalona, just after 12:15 Friday morning. 36-year-old...
