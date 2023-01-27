ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devour Indy expecting busy weekend after slow start

By Lindsay Stone
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tNu2_0kTriovz00

INDIANAPOLS — Devour Indy runs this week. More than 130 restaurants are participating this year.

“Even if you’ve been devouring for a long time, there are new places to check out,” said Colleen Rose, director of communication and events at Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association. “Every side of town, there’s a restaurant for everyone.”

88-year-old Indiana White Castle to be torn down and replaced with modern version

“It’s a great value for our guests and it’s something that’s special that we treasure in our restaurant to provide to our guests and be supportive of our community,” said Allen Long, general manager at Harry & Izzy’s Circle Center. “Downtown is doing so many positive and great things and that’s why we’re here. To offer a great value to our guests.”

Devour Indy got off to a slow start because of the winter storm.

“It was kind of a rough start out of the gate, but people love this,” said Dana Schuler, general manager at Condado Taco on Mass Ave.

Restaurant owners say community support is critical as they rebound from the pandemic.

“It’s been a rocky road,” said Schuler. “The community has been through a lot.”

“It feels like we’re out of the pandemic but now there’s inflation issues,” Rose said. “We all go to the grocery store, we see it and feel it. That goes to restaurants too.”

With carry-out options, it’s easier than ever to support Devour Indy and your local favorites.

“Support not just the restaurants but the people that work in them,” Rose said. “Those are your people, they’re your friends, they’re in your community.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

FOX59

