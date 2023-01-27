ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 34

Hochul proposes tax increase for cigarettes

By Amal Tlaige
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KvP2v_0kTrijWM00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul proposed plans to increase taxes on cigarettes and ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products. Under the proposal, taxes on cigarettes would increase one dollar; from $4.35 to $5.35, making New York cigarette taxes one of the highest in the nation. The proposal would also ban the sale of flavored tobacco products which are used in things like e-cigarettes and hookah.

FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge

“Tobacco is still the only product out on the market that when used as intended it causes death and disease,” said Abby Jenkins with Advancing Tobacco Free Communities. Some may be wondering, will a one dollar tax hike really prevent New Yorkers from purchasing cigarettes? “And what we do know from research is that increased prices of tobacco will reduce tobacco use, it’ll assist adults in their quit attempts, and what’s really notable I think, is that it results in a lower youth initiation rate which is really important if we’re trying to create that tobacco free generation,” said Jenkins.

According to Tobacco Free New York, 28,000 adults die every year due to smoking or second hand smoking. Studies also show the use of flavored tobacco products appeal to young people. “Addressing flavors is so important in the fight against tobacco because flavors make tobacco products easier to use and harder to quit, and one thing that maybe hasn’t been noted as widely, is that menthol is one of the biggest flavors in tobacco that’s not always recognized as a flavor,” said Jenkins.

E-cigarettes, marijuana can impact the heart like traditional cigarettes, new study finds

Adam Hoffer, Director of Excise Tax Policy at the Tax Foundation said the increase on cigarette taxes could fuel the illicit market, “Over half the cigarettes consumed in the state of New York, are either purchased illegally – without any taxes paid on the black market – or they’re bought across borders.” Hoffer said there are better methods the state can use to generate revenue and create a healthier New York. “We know that consumers do treat vaping as a smoking alternative so any efforts to get consumers to switch from cigarettes to vaping, will be a remarkable win for both the health of the individual and broader public health,” said Hoffer. The Governor is expected to introduce this legislation some time this session.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 58

cb
4d ago

the rez here in buffalo has everything you need tax free and there is no limit you can buy as many smokes as you want someone just bought 400 cartoons or Newports

Reply(2)
16
Bonnie Milliman
4d ago

as a former smoker, I personally think smokers are treated horribly.Taxpayers bare the expense of drug addicts, homeless, poverty stricken...why can we justify treating smokers so badly ? and generally, it's people who can't "afford" to smoke? Virtually giving every smokers an umbrella...

Reply
11
Ronnie Willis
4d ago

As smoker I can remember when.cigs cost less than a dollar.a pack,Taxes won't stop people from smoking, more education on why not.to smoke is needed It can't always be about the dollar.

Reply(1)
6
Related
96.9 WOUR

Changes To Car Inspections Coming In New York?

One of the more tedious tasks of owning a car in New York may get some changes if a bill passes. In New York, all car owners must get and pass a state vehicle inspection every single year. Otherwise, their car is not sup[posed to be on the road. Some states have long terms and less restrictive inspections, but that's how it is in the Empire State. Many people groan at having to have it done and pay the $21, every year. It's something we've all grown used to though.
NEW YORK STATE
News Channel 34

Advocates push for Unemployment Bridge Program

Workers all across the state are pushing for the Unemployment Bridge Program, which would provide permanent compensation to workers who are ineligible for unemployment insurance. Advocates are asking for a $500 million revolving fund for the program.
Syracuse.com

How much will Hochul include in New York state budget for environment?

Albany — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul will release her first full-year budget proposal, for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The governor’s budget proposal is an annual event at the Capitol and marks the real start of the year’s legislative session. It’s closely watched by a wide range of actors, from activists to lobbyists to lawmakers and business groups who will also try to influence the Senate and Assembly budget proposals. The horse-trading among all three then results in a state budget, hopefully by the April 1 deadline.
Bridget Mulroy

NY Introduces Bill to Decriminalize Hallucinogens

NY introduces bill to decriminalize hallucinogensPhoto by(@Kazakov/iStock) Three lawmakers from New York have come together to draft legislation that would allow New Yorkers to possess some hallucinogens. While the bill is still starting on its journey toward the Senate, it isn’t lacking support.
nystateofpolitics.com

Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York

Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
OREGON STATE
News Channel 34

Shapiro signs order to improve Pennsylvania licensing, permit, certification systems

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order he says will improve the Commonwealth’s licensing, permitting, and certification processes. The order creates a comprehensive review of how long it takes agencies to process applications and how workers and businesses apply online. Those impacted include nurses, cosmetologists, and barbers across the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lite 98.7

Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings

18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
Lite 98.7

Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits

Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Vegas Style Casino Coming To New York?

New York State has made million in tax revenue from online sports betting and casinos and soon there may be a "Vegas" style casino located in the state. Currently, there are 12 land-based casinos in the state which are overseen by the New York State Gaming Commission. Also within the state border are 15 tribal casinos that are regulated by the Native American tribes that run them.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Eagle

Poll: What Do New Yorkers Think About The Gov’s Job Performance?

In November, Kathy Hochul became the first woman elected governor in New York State history. Hochul has weathered the storm, after taking office in the middle of Andrew Cumomo's tumultuous last term. The 57th governor of the Empire State delivered her State of the State address last week. So, what do Hochul's constituents think of the governor's job performance? A new Siena Poll has the answer.
94.3 Lite FM

Five New York State Cities Named Most Intelligent In US

A recent study has determined the most educated cities in America, and several in New York have landed among the nation's most intelligent. And the Capital Region tops the four New York metro areas represented on this list from Wallethub. The financial literacy website recently got to work to determine which American cities our most educated citizens prefer to call home based on social and career connections, quality of life, and more. Wallethub scored each city based on overall educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.
NEW YORK STATE
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy