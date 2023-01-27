Goin’ 2 The Hoop Scoreboard
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Goin’ 2 The Hoop has got you covered on several basketball games across the Wabash Valley.
Here is a list of games we will cover tonight. Scores will be updated as we get them.
Indiana Games:
- Barr-Reeve-54 at Shoals-30
- Bloomfield-68 at North Central-38
- Bloomington South-64 at Terre Haute South-59
- Cloverdale-43 at Northview-64
- Linton-79 at Eastern Greene-42
- North Daviess-72 at Clay City-43
- North Knox-78 at Washington Catholic-31
- North Putnam-64 at Owen Valley-52
- North Vermillion-57 at Covington-45
- Parke Heritage-61 at Riverton Parke-38
- Red Hill-57 at Vincennes Rivet-47
- South Knox-62 at Evansville Bosse-65
- South Vermillion-61 at Shakamak-70
- Sullivan-67 at Brown County-34
- Tecumseh-62 at Washington-77
- Vincennes Lincoln-65 at Evansville Harrison-80
- West Vigo-50 at Edgewood-51
Illinois Games:
- Lawrenceville-48 at Casey-Westfield-46
- Marshall-41 at Paris-50
- Mt. Carmel-46 at Robinson-48
- Newton-40 at Olney-37
College Games:
- Belmont-65 at ISU Women-51
