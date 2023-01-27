Goin’ 2 The Hoop Scoreboard

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Goin’ 2 The Hoop has got you covered on several basketball games across the Wabash Valley.

Here is a list of games we will cover tonight. Scores will be updated as we get them.

Indiana Games:

Barr-Reeve-54 at Shoals-30

at Shoals-30 Bloomfield-68 at North Central-38

at North Central-38 Bloomington South-64 at Terre Haute South-59

at Terre Haute South-59 Cloverdale-43 at Northview-64

Linton-79 at Eastern Greene-42

at Eastern Greene-42 North Daviess-72 at Clay City-43

at Clay City-43 North Knox-78 at Washington Catholic-31

at Washington Catholic-31 North Putnam-64 at Owen Valley-52

at Owen Valley-52 North Vermillion-57 at Covington-45

at Covington-45 Parke Heritage-61 at Riverton Parke-38

at Riverton Parke-38 Red Hill-57 at Vincennes Rivet-47

at Vincennes Rivet-47 South Knox-62 at Evansville Bosse-65

South Vermillion-61 at Shakamak-70

Sullivan-67 at Brown County-34

at Brown County-34 Tecumseh-62 at Washington-77

Vincennes Lincoln-65 at Evansville Harrison-80

West Vigo-50 at Edgewood-51

Illinois Games:

Lawrenceville-48 at Casey-Westfield-46

at Casey-Westfield-46 Marshall-41 at Paris-50

Mt. Carmel-46 at Robinson-48

Newton-40 at Olney-37

College Games:

Belmont-65 at ISU Women-51

