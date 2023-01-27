ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Goin' 2 The Hoop Scoreboard

By Madilyn Botkin-Whitfield
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Goin’ 2 The Hoop has got you covered on several basketball games across the Wabash Valley.

Here is a list of games we will cover tonight. Scores will be updated as we get them.

Indiana Games:

  • Barr-Reeve-54 at Shoals-30
  • Bloomfield-68 at North Central-38
  • Bloomington South-64 at Terre Haute South-59
  • Cloverdale-43 at Northview-64
  • Linton-79 at Eastern Greene-42
  • North Daviess-72 at Clay City-43
  • North Knox-78 at Washington Catholic-31
  • North Putnam-64 at Owen Valley-52
  • North Vermillion-57 at Covington-45
  • Parke Heritage-61 at Riverton Parke-38
  • Red Hill-57 at Vincennes Rivet-47
  • South Knox-62 at Evansville Bosse-65
  • South Vermillion-61 at Shakamak-70
  • Sullivan-67 at Brown County-34
  • Tecumseh-62 at Washington-77
  • Vincennes Lincoln-65 at Evansville Harrison-80
  • West Vigo-50 at Edgewood-51

Illinois Games:

  • Lawrenceville-48 at Casey-Westfield-46
  • Marshall-41 at Paris-50
  • Mt. Carmel-46 at Robinson-48
  • Newton-40 at Olney-37

College Games:

  • Belmont-65 at ISU Women-51

Tune in tonight to WTWO at 11 p.m. for the Goin’ 2 The Hoop show with Grant Pugh and Terry Craig for final scores and highlights from the games.

