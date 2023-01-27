Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
The Last of Us Game Creator on Changing Bill and Frank's Fates
[Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Last of Us episode 3 and the video game.] Neil Druckmann, co-creator of The Last of Us video game and HBO's television adaptation, weighed whether to deviate from the game to tell a "totally different" story: an apocalyptic love story. Sunday's episode — titled "Long Long Time" after the Linda Ronstadt song that features heavily — flashes back to 2007, four years post-outbreak of the Cordyceps infection. Self-sufficient survivalist Bill (Nick Offerman) is the lone inhabitant of Lincoln, Massachusetts, a town he's fortified and rigged with booby-traps to keep away outsiders, both dead and living.
ComicBook
Jon Bernthal's Current Series Cancelled Amid MCU Return Speculation
When it comes to television shows, production schedules make it awfully hard for an actor to appear in more than one series in a major role. For fans hoping to see the return of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, you might be in luck. Monday, Showtime announced it had canceled American Gigolo, the series Bernthal starred in last fall. Coincidentally enough, Daredevil: Born Again begins filming in just a matter of weeks, with many hoping the character will pop up in the extended 18-episode series.
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
ComicBook
Annie Wersching, Star Trek: Picard's Borg Queen and The Last of Us' Tess, Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, who played the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard's second season, has died. She was 45 years old. Wersching's acting career began and ended in the Star Trek universe. Her first acting credit came from a guest role in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode "Oasis." Playing Picard's Borg Queen was her final performance. Outside of Star Trek, Wersching appeared as Renee Walker in 24 and had recurring roles on shows such as Bosch and Timeless. She also did some work in the video game industry, including performing the motion capture and voice for the character Tess in the Naughty Dog video game The Last of Us.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Out Tengen's Flamboyant Style
If there is one thing we know about the Sound Hashira, it is that the fighter is flamboyant. Tengen Uzui was not shy about his love for all things flashy when he showed up in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, after all. The manga and anime made sure to give the slayer all the limelight he could want after being introduced. And now, one cosplaying is channeling that spirit in a viral Instagram post.
ComicBook
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Why She Didn't Watch a Movie with Husband Freddie Prinze Jr. For 15 Years
Sarah Michelle Gellar is best known for playing the titular role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which premiered back in 1997. That was a huge year for Gellar who also appeared in Scream 2 and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Making I Know What You Did Last Summer was especially important because it's how Gellar met her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. The couple recently had their 20th wedding anniversary, but it hasn't all been perfect. Gellar is currently busy promoting her new Paramount+ show, Wolf Pack, and she recently revealed to Graham Norton (via Entertainment Weekly) that Prinze wouldn't watch movies with her for 15 years because she spoiled The Sixth Sense. Gellar was on the show with M. Night Shyamalan, who is promoting his new movie Knock at the Cabin, when she asked Norton and the director, "Can I tell you the most embarrassing story ever?" She began, "It's a Freddie Prinze story. We've all seen Sixth Sense here?"
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Jack White Taking Over
Move aside, Eminem. Jack White is the superstar of this week's top 10 list (again)! Fret not. Eminem and Spidey are still holding strong. Meanwhile, the force is strong in the high republic, as the debut of new characters sends it flying to the top ten. The alien symbiote isn't far behind in a savage silhouette cover. Another planetary adventure lands on our list as the series waits for more news from Amazon. The debut of a new team of turtles is also seeing a tremendous amount of interest, along with a beautifully illustrated Power Girl cover by Warren Louw. The Marvel speculation market brings back some repeats in the form of Red Hulk, Adam Warlock, and the Phoenix. Read on below to find out why these books soared in sales this past week!
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Hypes Year of the Rabbit With New Bulma Funko
Nearly a month has passed since the new year arrived, and 2023 is shaping up to be an interesting one for anime. Between recent delays and upcoming premieres, there is a lot keeping the industry afloat. Of course, the year is also keeping IPs on their toes thanks to the Year of the Rabbit. Plenty of series are celebrating the zodiac, and Dragon Ball is joining in with its own Bulma tribute.
ComicBook
Matlock Reboot Casts Kathy Bates as Lead for New CBS Series
CBS is rebooting Matlock, with a twist. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that CBS has ordered a pilot for a new version of the classic series, with Oscar winner set to play the titular lawyer. It's a twist on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC before then running for an additional three on ABC and starred Andy Griffith as folksy criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock.
ComicBook
FX Cancels New Series After One Season
FX has canceled Kindred after just one season. The series, which was based on Octavia E. Butler's novel of the same name, debuted exclusively on Hulu with all eight episodes of the first season dropping at once on December 13th. The cancellation is a rare move for FX, which isn't known cancelling series after single seasons. According to Deadline, despite debuting to positive audience response, Kindred just didn't create the same sort of buzz another FX series — The Bear — did. The series also hasn't fared especially well with critics and at present has 59 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.
ComicBook
New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Live Action Trailer Revealed
A new live-action trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has appeared online. Near the end of 2022, both PlayStation and Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man would be launching on PlayStation 5 in fall 2023. Since that time, no new information on the game has come about, which has left fans feeling quite eager. Luckily, it seems like this silence could soon be coming to an end as Sony looks to be beginning the marketing push for the title.
ComicBook
New Game of Thrones Game Teased
The maker of the Batman Miniatures Game has teased a new Game of Thrones game. Knight Models, which makes miniatures skirmish games based on both Batman and Harry Potter, has announced that they have the license to Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. No other details were provided about what their plans are for the license, but their teaser announcement suggests a 2023 release date and that the game will be based off of the HBO series instead of the books. You can check out the teaser down below:
ComicBook
Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases "End of The Road" in First Poster
Fast X has a brand new poster ahead of Super Bowl week. The solemn image hypes the end of the road for Dominic Toretto and his rogue family of highly-capable drivers. Plot details of this film have basically been kept under-wraps for a while now. But, small peeks at the production and cast have made their way to social media. Vin Diesel has been teasing a trailer for months now. After the success of F9, fans want to see what's going on for the big finale to this years long journey with Toretto and his crew. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has signed on to be the bad guy this time. Marvel actress Brie Larson is also in the fold somehow. (Admiring some temporary ink that she may have gotten for filming no less.) Check out the first step on the road to the end of the line right here.
ComicBook
Showtime Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series Before New Seasons
Amid restructuring at Showtime, the streamer has canceled a pair of fan-favorite series in lieu of offering them renewals for sophomore outings. Monday, Showtime announced both American Gigolo and Let the Right One In have been canceled after their debut seasons on the premium channel. "We are extremely proud of...
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Boss Ed Boon Reveals Which Game He Wants to Remake
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has revealed which installment in the long-running fighting game franchise he has often thought of remaking. At this point in time, many Mortal Kombat fans are looking forward to Mortal Kombat 12, which increasingly seems likely to be NetherRealm Studios' next big release. Prior to MK12's potential announcement, though, Boon has shared which game he has "considered" returning to.
ComicBook
Booster Gold: Everybody Thinks Chris Pratt's Going to Be Cult Hero
Booster Gold is about to become a part of the foundation that hoists the DC Universe high. DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have already confirmed they're in talks with an actor to play the role, one that many think may end up being Guardians of the Galaxy lead Chris Pratt.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
The free games with an Xbox Live Gold subscription for February 2023 have been revealed, and once again Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting two Xbox One games. Xbox Series X|S games continue to not be included in the offer, and as of last year, classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games are also no longer included. This wouldn't be a problem if the Xbox One games were high quality, but they very rarely are. Where PlayStation Plus offers both high-quality PS4 and PS5 games, Games With Gold usually offers smaller indie games. Sometimes these games are decent, other times they are downright insignificant. This month it's a mix of the two.
ComicBook
PS6 Rumor Teases Sony's Plans for Next PlayStation Console
New rumors tied to the PlayStation 6 have started to circle on the internet this week. Even though the PlayStation 5 is only a little more than two years old, Sony as a company is already likely putting together broad plans for when its next PlayStation console might see the light of day. And while these plans surely won't be shared with fans for a very, very long time, it sounds like Sony is looking to go in a bit of a different direction with the jump between PS5 and PS6.
Comments / 0