Jackknifed semis creat havoc on freeway

Slick roads and wind caused several semis to jackknife or go off the road on I-35 in Rice County Friday morning.

A jackknifed semi brought the northbound freeway to a standstill for over two hours. Multiple area residents reported they got trapped on the freeway for that time, while many others were forced to detour onto Highway 19.

A second semi jackknifed at about the same time just a few yards away in the southbound lanes, but only one lane was blocked.