Jackknifed semis creat havoc on freeway
Slick roads and wind caused several semis to jackknife or go off the road on I-35 in Rice County Friday morning.
A jackknifed semi brought the northbound freeway to a standstill for over two hours. Multiple area residents reported they got trapped on the freeway for that time, while many others were forced to detour onto Highway 19.
A second semi jackknifed at about the same time just a few yards away in the southbound lanes, but only one lane was blocked.
