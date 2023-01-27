ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

Jackknifed semis creat havoc on freeway

Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 4 days ago



Slick roads and wind caused several semis to jackknife or go off the road on I-35 in Rice County Friday morning.

A jackknifed semi brought the northbound freeway to a standstill for over two hours. Multiple area residents reported they got trapped on the freeway for that time, while many others were forced to detour onto Highway 19.

A second semi jackknifed at about the same time just a few yards away in the southbound lanes, but only one lane was blocked.

Rice County, MN
