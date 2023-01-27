Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Parolee pleads guilty for 2021 shooting that injured woman on Lime Street in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is now awaiting sentencing for a 2021 incident in which a grandmother was shot inside a home on the city's west side. Willie Gibson Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts criminal possession of a weapon and one count of assault for shooting multiple bullets into a home on Lime Street April 3, 2022.
13 WHAM
Third victim dies after stabbing inside Henrietta home
Henrietta, N.Y. — A third person who was stabbed inside a home in Henrietta earlier this month has died, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Masuda Banahi, 43, of Virginia, was stabbed Jan. 11 inside a home on Kathy Drive. She later died from her injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.
13 WHAM
Two people stabbed following argument in 19th Ward
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman in her 30s reported an assault to police Monday night after being stabbed in the lower body on Milton Street. As police were travelling to the scene, a male in his 30s waved officers down at West Avenue and Grover Street to report that he had been stabbed in his back.
13 WHAM
Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson;Record Archive also broken into
Rochester, N.Y. — Someone left an important item behind Tuesday morning after apparently breaking into a popular comedy club in the North Winton Village. Comedy @ the Carlson co-founder Mark Ippolito told 13WHAM that the club's alarm went off around 3:45 a.m. after someone backed a truck into the front doors, broke in and stole an ATM — and left an iPhone behind.
13 WHAM
Police: Man stabbed during domestic incident at Rochester home
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a stabbing on the city's northwest side. Officers responded to a home on Myrtle Street for the report around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Once there, police say they found a 27-year-old man who was stabbed at least once in the upper body. He was...
13 WHAM
Stolen Hyundai crashes on Union St.; teens detained
Rochester, N.Y. - Police are investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle in the city on Sunday. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of S. Union St. and Chapman Alley for the report of several people stealing a Hyundai Elantra. When police arrived, they found a...
13 WHAM
Closing arguments wrap up in Brighton Whole Foods trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Closing arguments are now complete in the Brighton Whole Foods Plaza trial. The lawsuit stems from community members who have been challenging the size of the plaza with concerns the new store would take over a nearby public access trail. The plaintiffs presented two claims during...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Avenues of Service
Geneva, N.Y. (WHAM) - Monday's Bright Spot shines on Geneva Rotarian Ray Ciancaglini. He received the Avenues of Service Award for community service this month from rotary district governor Ralph Brandt. Ciancaglini is the very first recipient of this award in the district, which recognizes outstanding volunteers. He's also a...
13 WHAM
Rochester community holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols
Rochester, N.Y. - Community and clergy members gathered at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church to remember Tyre Nichols, the man who died after a traffic stop in Memphis. Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture | A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death. The group held...
13 WHAM
Celebrating the life of Aszia Grimes
Rochester, N.Y. — Aszia Grimes' family, gathered Sunday to light candles celebrating her life and the light she brought to theirs. Aszia Grimes is one of the many unsolved murder cases in the city of Rochester. Sunday, friends and family came together to honor her on what would have...
13 WHAM
Winter took most of January off
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - For Winter weather lovers this January was a complete disappointment. However, if you don't like snow, then you we're probably OK with our weather this past month. The month ended up snow free for many days and much warmer than normal. Only three days this month...
13 WHAM
State, local leaders call for Rochester to receive overdue state funding
Rochester, N.Y. - State and local officials came together to announce a proposal for the city to receive long-overdue funding. The group gathered at Rochester City Hall on Monday, bringing attention to the fact that three zip codes - 15605, 14611, and 14621 - in the city are among the five poorest in New York.
13 WHAM
Lollypop Farm hosting 'Clear the Kennels' adoption event
Perinton, N.Y. - Lollypop Farm is asking for help clearing its kennels. Tuesday, January 30, adoption fees for all adult dogs will be waived at the farm's main campus on Victor Road. The shelter says out of the more than 100 dogs they currently have, many haven't been able to...
13 WHAM
Special concert to carry 'message of hope' to Ukraine
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre hosted a unique performance on Tuesday night. The Eastman School of Music collaborated with RocMaidan and the Ukrainian Federal Credit Union (UFCU), to bring a world renowned orchestra, to Rochester. The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine played a special concert,...
13 WHAM
Food cupboards battling high food prices to meet increased demand
Rochester, N.Y. — You have likely noticed the amount on your receipts at the grocery store steadily increasing over the last year, creating economic pressure on families. It's also making it harder for food cupboards to ensure families are fed, as inflation has meant even more people are in need.
13 WHAM
More like Winter this week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold has been hiding far away from WNY for most of this Winter, but it looks like that's about to change this week. We'll see several cold fronts cross the area this week, with the most significant front arriving Friday morning. We'll circle back to that Arctic cold front further below in this article.
13 WHAM
Nazareth College receives grant for mental health study scholarships
Pittsford, N.Y. - Nazareth College has been awarded a major grant to help students and families battling mental health issues. The U.S. Department of Education is giving the school $2.6 million dollars to support scholarships for graduate students pursing mental health professions in high schools. Through this grant, these students...
13 WHAM
RPO bringing back Season Announcement Concert ahead of 100th season
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is getting ready to celebrate a milestone. Next season will mark the RPO's centennial season, running from September 2023-June 2024. Ahead of its 100th season, the RPO is brining back its popular Season Announcement Concert after a two-year hiatus. The concert will...
13 WHAM
Portside save by Kucmerowski earns play of the week
In a Westside rivals battle, Churchville-Chili got the win, but Portside hockey earned the play of the week. Royals sophomore goalie Dan Kucmerowski made the diving save on the breakaway. For his efforts we give Dan the UR Medicine Sports Medicine high school play of the week.
Comments / 0