The Independent

Concerns mount as ChatGPT passes MBA exam given by Wharton professor

OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot has passed the final exam of an MBA programme designed for Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, according to a new study.Professor Christian Terwiesch, who authored the study, noted that educators should be concerned that their students might be cheating on homework assignments and final exams using such AI chatbots.The yet-to-be peer-reviewed research found AI chatbot GPT-3 did an “amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions including those that are based on case studies”.GPT-3 – an older version of the ChatGPT bot that has gained prominence – scored somewhere between a B- and B on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

10 Easiest College Classes You Can Take

The thought of college can be daunting for many young adults. But fear not! There are plenty of courses out there that are a breeze to complete. Here are some of the ten easiest college classes that won’t stress you out too much. 1. Public Speaking – Public speaking...
bestcolleges.com

Recent Grads Say College Didn’t Prepare Them Emotionally for the Workforce

Only about 2 in 5 graduates say their college gave them the skills to feel emotionally and mentally prepared for the workforce. Even among those who felt prepared, most leaned on peers for support over career services and counseling. Female young professionals are more likely to experience burnout, and Black...
Washington Examiner

Hispanic families deserve education freedom, too

In the K-12 public education system, there are about 14.1 million Hispanic students . The Latino student population in the U.S. is booming, but our system is ill-prepared to support the specific needs of this community. According to a survey conducted by Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, 64.6% of Latino parents...
artandeducation.net

Scholarship applications for spring/summer 2023

Scholarship applications for our certificate programs are now open from January 16 to February 20. To apply, please complete this form. Applications should include a writing sample and a cover letter showcasing your intellectual interests and clarifying your need for financial relief. Applicants from the Global South will be automatically considered for 50 percent of scholarships. Half of our full scholarship recipients are from the Global South, and half are women.
kidsinthehouse.com

College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen

When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
CALIFORNIA STATE

