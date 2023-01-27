ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dailybruin.com

UCLA gymnastics ties with Oregon State in front of historic home-opener crowd

This post was updated Jan. 29 at 10:53 p.m. Jordan Chiles cheered as she landed the final pass of her floor routine. Nearly 8,000 people in Pauley Pavilion roared with her. No. 6 UCLA gymnastics tied No. 16 Oregon State on Sunday afternoon in front of the largest crowd ever at a UCLA home opener. Despite counting a fall, the Bruins broke the 197 mark for the third time this season with a 197.275.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer

Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s volleyball comes back in 3rd set to sweep Cal State Northridge

This post was updated Jan. 29 at 11:01 p.m. As the third set began, what first appeared to be a night of smooth sailing in Northridge would soon turn into a tempest. Following a series of victories in Westwood, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (7-0) walked out of the match at the Matadome with a 3-0 victory against Cal State Northridge (4-4). However, the win would not come without challenges in the third and final frame.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Women’s tennis heads to Florida for ITA Kickoff Weekend after sweeping LMU

Nearly a year ago, the Bruins walked off the court without a bid to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor Championships for the first time in five seasons. It was their second loss in four days after falling to Loyola Marymount to start the season and losing to Washington on the second day of ITA Kickoff Weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Film & Television Archive to screen alumni’s documentary on incarcerated women

The UCLA Film & Television Archive is resurrecting the stories of incarcerated women. On Saturday, the Archive will screen a digitally restored version of “We’re Alive,” a 1974 documentary detailing the experiences of women at the California Institution for Women, a state prison for female inmates in Chino, California. The film, produced by alumni Michie Gleason, Christine Lesiak and Kathy Levitt, was made to cast light on the economic pressures and injustices within the legal system that led to the inmates’ imprisonment, Levitt said.
CHINO, CA
Mashed

Why One Wienerschnitzel Drive-Thru Is An Official Historical Landmark

Imagine paying $0.15 cents for a hot dog. Sounds like a too-good-to-be-true Costco deal, right? Well, that's not quite the case with the origin of the Los Angeles-based hot dog icon, Der Wienerschnitzel. When they first opened their doors in 1961, that's really all it cost! In 1977, the "Der" was dropped from the name, thus creating Wienerschnitzel. It's also ironic that a hot dog company calls itself "Wienerschnitzel" when Wienerschnitzel actually refers to veal hammered thin by a meat tenderizer, breaded, then fried until golden, via Merriam-Webster. So not exactly the hot dogs the LA establishment was selling.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California. Synonymous with the silver screen, the rich and famous, and, ahem, pancakes?. LA is home to some of the very best pancakes that the States has to offer. Don’t believe us?. Why not try these eateries for size, then? Let’s delve into our indulgent list of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

