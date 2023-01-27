Imagine paying $0.15 cents for a hot dog. Sounds like a too-good-to-be-true Costco deal, right? Well, that's not quite the case with the origin of the Los Angeles-based hot dog icon, Der Wienerschnitzel. When they first opened their doors in 1961, that's really all it cost! In 1977, the "Der" was dropped from the name, thus creating Wienerschnitzel. It's also ironic that a hot dog company calls itself "Wienerschnitzel" when Wienerschnitzel actually refers to veal hammered thin by a meat tenderizer, breaded, then fried until golden, via Merriam-Webster. So not exactly the hot dogs the LA establishment was selling.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO