FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics ties with Oregon State in front of historic home-opener crowd
This post was updated Jan. 29 at 10:53 p.m. Jordan Chiles cheered as she landed the final pass of her floor routine. Nearly 8,000 people in Pauley Pavilion roared with her. No. 6 UCLA gymnastics tied No. 16 Oregon State on Sunday afternoon in front of the largest crowd ever at a UCLA home opener. Despite counting a fall, the Bruins broke the 197 mark for the third time this season with a 197.275.
Utah Comes Back to Beat UCLA Women's Basketball on Buzzer-Beater
For the second-straight game, the Bruins fell to a ranked team on the road on a last-second field goal.
UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer
Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s volleyball comes back in 3rd set to sweep Cal State Northridge
This post was updated Jan. 29 at 11:01 p.m. As the third set began, what first appeared to be a night of smooth sailing in Northridge would soon turn into a tempest. Following a series of victories in Westwood, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (7-0) walked out of the match at the Matadome with a 3-0 victory against Cal State Northridge (4-4). However, the win would not come without challenges in the third and final frame.
USC football: Nation’s top QB raves about USC visit, Lincoln Riley
Dylan Raiola, the nation's No. 1 2024 recruit, visited USC for the second time over the weekend
dailybruin.com
Women’s tennis heads to Florida for ITA Kickoff Weekend after sweeping LMU
Nearly a year ago, the Bruins walked off the court without a bid to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor Championships for the first time in five seasons. It was their second loss in four days after falling to Loyola Marymount to start the season and losing to Washington on the second day of ITA Kickoff Weekend.
Look: Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer lights up Sierra Canyon
Gonzaga fans, get excited. Dusty Stromer can shoot it from anywhere, and he put on a show Friday night before more than 8,000 fans at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. The 6-foot-6 Gonzaga commit drilled six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to lead Notre Dame (Sherman ...
dailybruin.com
Asian American Bruins discuss personal impacts of Monterey Park shooting
The aftermath of the Monterey Park mass shooting and the national attention the community has received have been felt throughout the UCLA community, particularly for Asian American Bruins with close ties to the town. Eleven people were killed and nine were injured in a mass shooting Jan. 21 at the...
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
dailybruin.com
Film & Television Archive to screen alumni’s documentary on incarcerated women
The UCLA Film & Television Archive is resurrecting the stories of incarcerated women. On Saturday, the Archive will screen a digitally restored version of “We’re Alive,” a 1974 documentary detailing the experiences of women at the California Institution for Women, a state prison for female inmates in Chino, California. The film, produced by alumni Michie Gleason, Christine Lesiak and Kathy Levitt, was made to cast light on the economic pressures and injustices within the legal system that led to the inmates’ imprisonment, Levitt said.
Why One Wienerschnitzel Drive-Thru Is An Official Historical Landmark
Imagine paying $0.15 cents for a hot dog. Sounds like a too-good-to-be-true Costco deal, right? Well, that's not quite the case with the origin of the Los Angeles-based hot dog icon, Der Wienerschnitzel. When they first opened their doors in 1961, that's really all it cost! In 1977, the "Der" was dropped from the name, thus creating Wienerschnitzel. It's also ironic that a hot dog company calls itself "Wienerschnitzel" when Wienerschnitzel actually refers to veal hammered thin by a meat tenderizer, breaded, then fried until golden, via Merriam-Webster. So not exactly the hot dogs the LA establishment was selling.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
16 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, California. Synonymous with the silver screen, the rich and famous, and, ahem, pancakes?. LA is home to some of the very best pancakes that the States has to offer. Don’t believe us?. Why not try these eateries for size, then? Let’s delve into our indulgent list of...
