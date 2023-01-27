ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dailybruin.com

UCLA gymnastics ties with Oregon State in front of historic home-opener crowd

This post was updated Jan. 29 at 10:53 p.m. Jordan Chiles cheered as she landed the final pass of her floor routine. Nearly 8,000 people in Pauley Pavilion roared with her. No. 6 UCLA gymnastics tied No. 16 Oregon State on Sunday afternoon in front of the largest crowd ever at a UCLA home opener. Despite counting a fall, the Bruins broke the 197 mark for the third time this season with a 197.275.
dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s basketball drops to Utah in 2nd loss of weekend

Correction: The original version of this article misspelled Emily Bessoir’s name in a sentence. This post was updated Jan. 29 at 11:47 p.m. Baskets from beyond the arc were the Bruins’ key to staying in the game. Behind redshirt sophomore forward Emily Bessoir, the blue and gold shot...
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s volleyball comes back in 3rd set to sweep Cal State Northridge

This post was updated Jan. 29 at 11:01 p.m. As the third set began, what first appeared to be a night of smooth sailing in Northridge would soon turn into a tempest. Following a series of victories in Westwood, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (7-0) walked out of the match at the Matadome with a 3-0 victory against Cal State Northridge (4-4). However, the win would not come without challenges in the third and final frame.
dailybruin.com

Women’s tennis heads to Florida for ITA Kickoff Weekend after sweeping LMU

Nearly a year ago, the Bruins walked off the court without a bid to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor Championships for the first time in five seasons. It was their second loss in four days after falling to Loyola Marymount to start the season and losing to Washington on the second day of ITA Kickoff Weekend.
dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s basketball suffers loss to Colorado in tightly-contested overtime

Despite the perseverance of the Bruin freshmen and a back-and-forth game, the blue and gold was unable to pull-off a win in overtime. No. 8 UCLA women’s basketball (17-4, 6-3 Pac-12) fell to No. 25 Colorado (16-4, 7-2) in Boulder on Friday evening. With the second place spot in the Pac-12 on the line, the Buffaloes snatched the opportunity from the Bruins with the 73-70 decision and maintained their perfect home record this season.
dailybruin.com

Film & Television Archive to screen alumni’s documentary on incarcerated women

The UCLA Film & Television Archive is resurrecting the stories of incarcerated women. On Saturday, the Archive will screen a digitally restored version of “We’re Alive,” a 1974 documentary detailing the experiences of women at the California Institution for Women, a state prison for female inmates in Chino, California. The film, produced by alumni Michie Gleason, Christine Lesiak and Kathy Levitt, was made to cast light on the economic pressures and injustices within the legal system that led to the inmates’ imprisonment, Levitt said.
