Monterey County Supervisor Lopez swears in for second term
KING CITY — Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez, who represents South Monterey County in the Third District, recently took the oath of office for a second four-year term after running for re-election unopposed in November. Lopez, a King City native who now lives in Greenfield, was sworn in by...
Monterey County invites community feedback on future housing plans
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County is beginning the process of updating a key document with a focus on planning for adequate housing at all income levels in the unincorporated areas of the county. As part of this project, the county is inviting community members and interested parties to help...
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Jan. 30, 2023
SALINAS — Monterey County is continuing its Local Assistance Center (LAC) support for residents impacted by winter storms. A second LAC opened Jan. 28 at the Monterey County Government Center – Schilling Place, 1441 Schilling Place, in Salinas, and will be available through Sunday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The first center at the Spreckels Veterans Memorial Building closed on Jan. 26. Monterey-Salinas Transit will continue to provide free bus service to the center from Pajaro and San Ardo. Any resident who has been affected by the winter storms is encouraged to stop by the LAC and take advantage of the support services and assistance that is being offered from local, state and federal agencies as well as nonprofits and charitable organizations.
Salinas Valley Grad Notes | Jan. 31, 2023
Noelia Martinez of Greenfield was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence. Martinez, a cinema and media arts major, was one of about 1,600 students who were named to the list in spring 2022 for earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2 at the university in La Mirada, Calif.
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Jan. 25, 2023
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 8:36 a.m. Mental Health Hold on 3rd St. 12:32 p.m. Assault on Thorp Av. 1:00 p.m. Trespass and felony warrant on 4th St. Jan. 9. 12:30 a.m. Shoplifting on El Camino Real. 2:08 a.m. Traffic collision in the shopping center on...
