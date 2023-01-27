When the first four matches concluded on Saturday, the Bruins led 3-1. The final score was not as favorable. After their narrow 4-3 loss to No. 24 Iowa State (4-1) on Saturday, No. 18 UCLA women’s tennis (1-2) also surrendered a 4-1 decision to Florida International University (2-1) in the consolation bracket of ITA Kickoff Weekend on Sunday. The Bruins’ three singles victories across the two contests came courtesy of No. 42 sophomore Ava Catanzarite and No. 94 freshman Fangran Tian.

2 DAYS AGO