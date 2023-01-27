Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Related
dailybruin.com
Storm flooding in Los Angeles calls attention to drought, waterway issues
Recent floods in Los Angeles have brought the UCLA community’s attention to the impacts of drought on two of the country’s most vital waterways. The flooding throughout the past month further impacted communities in LA that have already been facing the effects of drought for years. As a result, attention has been drawn to the major waterways that supply a large portion of California’s consumer goods and water supply.
dailybruin.com
Mentorship program encourages mathematical interests in youth
UCLA students are fostering mathematical practices among seventh to ninth grade students in Los Angeles through a new mentorship program. The Applied Mathematics Mentorship Program strives to engage seventh to ninth grade students in applying math to real-world situations and integrating math with science, said Heather Dallas, executive director at the UCLA Curtis Center for Mathematics and Teaching. She said the center has helped improve math programs in participating middle schools throughout LA with the help of other universities’ math and science departments.
dailybruin.com
Asian American Bruins discuss personal impacts of Monterey Park shooting
The aftermath of the Monterey Park mass shooting and the national attention the community has received have been felt throughout the UCLA community, particularly for Asian American Bruins with close ties to the town. Eleven people were killed and nine were injured in a mass shooting Jan. 21 at the...
dailybruin.com
UCLA track and field snags several top finishes at Dr. Sander Invitational
The Bruins continued to showcase their offseason work. UCLA track and field competed at the Dr. Sander Invitational hosted by Columbia over the weekend, notching multiple top finishes in its second meet of the season. Both the Bruins’ men’s and women’s squads placed first overall in a field of 15...
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s volleyball rotates through talented roster in early season
Coach John Speraw has spent the early season flexing his team’s depth. From putting together two starting lineups separate from its usual in both games against UC San Diego, to subbing in freshman setter Andrew Rowan at the end of big sets, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball boasts a plethora of talent on one roster. And Speraw is going to use it.
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics ties with Oregon State in front of historic home-opener crowd
This post was updated Jan. 29 at 10:53 p.m. Jordan Chiles cheered as she landed the final pass of her floor routine. Nearly 8,000 people in Pauley Pavilion roared with her. No. 6 UCLA gymnastics tied No. 16 Oregon State on Sunday afternoon in front of the largest crowd ever at a UCLA home opener. Despite counting a fall, the Bruins broke the 197 mark for the third time this season with a 197.275.
dailybruin.com
Gallery: No. 25 UCLA men’s tennis falls to crosstown rival No. 7 USC in ITA tournament
Palmero is a senior staff writer for Sports. He served as the assistant Sports editor on the softball, beach volleyball, women's volleyball, men's volleyball and men's golf beats from 2021-2022 and a Sports reporter on the beach volleyball and women's volleyball beats in 2021. He is a third-year mathematics and economics student.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s tennis falls to cross-town rival USC at ITA Kickoff Weekend
The Bruins entered Sunday’s match looking to snap a four-year, five-match losing streak against the Trojans. But just like the last five times, they just didn’t have enough. No. 25 UCLA men’s tennis (3-1) split its two matches at Marks Stadium during ITA Kickoff Weekend, defeating Memphis (1-2)...
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s tennis looks to bounce back after difficult tournament weekend
When the first four matches concluded on Saturday, the Bruins led 3-1. The final score was not as favorable. After their narrow 4-3 loss to No. 24 Iowa State (4-1) on Saturday, No. 18 UCLA women’s tennis (1-2) also surrendered a 4-1 decision to Florida International University (2-1) in the consolation bracket of ITA Kickoff Weekend on Sunday. The Bruins’ three singles victories across the two contests came courtesy of No. 42 sophomore Ava Catanzarite and No. 94 freshman Fangran Tian.
Comments / 0