Storm flooding in Los Angeles calls attention to drought, waterway issues

Recent floods in Los Angeles have brought the UCLA community’s attention to the impacts of drought on two of the country’s most vital waterways. The flooding throughout the past month further impacted communities in LA that have already been facing the effects of drought for years. As a result, attention has been drawn to the major waterways that supply a large portion of California’s consumer goods and water supply.
Mentorship program encourages mathematical interests in youth

UCLA students are fostering mathematical practices among seventh to ninth grade students in Los Angeles through a new mentorship program. The Applied Mathematics Mentorship Program strives to engage seventh to ninth grade students in applying math to real-world situations and integrating math with science, said Heather Dallas, executive director at the UCLA Curtis Center for Mathematics and Teaching. She said the center has helped improve math programs in participating middle schools throughout LA with the help of other universities’ math and science departments.
UCLA men’s volleyball rotates through talented roster in early season

Coach John Speraw has spent the early season flexing his team’s depth. From putting together two starting lineups separate from its usual in both games against UC San Diego, to subbing in freshman setter Andrew Rowan at the end of big sets, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball boasts a plethora of talent on one roster. And Speraw is going to use it.
UCLA gymnastics ties with Oregon State in front of historic home-opener crowd

This post was updated Jan. 29 at 10:53 p.m. Jordan Chiles cheered as she landed the final pass of her floor routine. Nearly 8,000 people in Pauley Pavilion roared with her. No. 6 UCLA gymnastics tied No. 16 Oregon State on Sunday afternoon in front of the largest crowd ever at a UCLA home opener. Despite counting a fall, the Bruins broke the 197 mark for the third time this season with a 197.275.
Gallery: No. 25 UCLA men’s tennis falls to crosstown rival No. 7 USC in ITA tournament

Palmero is a senior staff writer for Sports. He served as the assistant Sports editor on the softball, beach volleyball, women's volleyball, men's volleyball and men's golf beats from 2021-2022 and a Sports reporter on the beach volleyball and women's volleyball beats in 2021. He is a third-year mathematics and economics student.
UCLA women’s tennis looks to bounce back after difficult tournament weekend

When the first four matches concluded on Saturday, the Bruins led 3-1. The final score was not as favorable. After their narrow 4-3 loss to No. 24 Iowa State (4-1) on Saturday, No. 18 UCLA women’s tennis (1-2) also surrendered a 4-1 decision to Florida International University (2-1) in the consolation bracket of ITA Kickoff Weekend on Sunday. The Bruins’ three singles victories across the two contests came courtesy of No. 42 sophomore Ava Catanzarite and No. 94 freshman Fangran Tian.

