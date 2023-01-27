Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics ties with Oregon State in front of historic home-opener crowd
This post was updated Jan. 29 at 10:53 p.m. Jordan Chiles cheered as she landed the final pass of her floor routine. Nearly 8,000 people in Pauley Pavilion roared with her. No. 6 UCLA gymnastics tied No. 16 Oregon State on Sunday afternoon in front of the largest crowd ever at a UCLA home opener. Despite counting a fall, the Bruins broke the 197 mark for the third time this season with a 197.275.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball drops to Utah in 2nd loss of weekend
Correction: The original version of this article misspelled Emily Bessoir’s name in a sentence. This post was updated Jan. 29 at 11:47 p.m. Baskets from beyond the arc were the Bruins’ key to staying in the game. Behind redshirt sophomore forward Emily Bessoir, the blue and gold shot...
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s volleyball comes back in 3rd set to sweep Cal State Northridge
This post was updated Jan. 29 at 11:01 p.m. As the third set began, what first appeared to be a night of smooth sailing in Northridge would soon turn into a tempest. Following a series of victories in Westwood, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (7-0) walked out of the match at the Matadome with a 3-0 victory against Cal State Northridge (4-4). However, the win would not come without challenges in the third and final frame.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball to face uphill climb against Colorado, Utah this weekend
During any season, the mountain road trip in the Pac-12 is a unique test. High altitudes in both Colorado and Utah consistently present endurance challenges regardless of each team’s quality on the court. But in 2023, the trip features two ranked teams and – in coach Cori Close’s opinion...
dailybruin.com
Women’s tennis heads to Florida for ITA Kickoff Weekend after sweeping LMU
Nearly a year ago, the Bruins walked off the court without a bid to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor Championships for the first time in five seasons. It was their second loss in four days after falling to Loyola Marymount to start the season and losing to Washington on the second day of ITA Kickoff Weekend.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball suffers loss to Colorado in tightly-contested overtime
Despite the perseverance of the Bruin freshmen and a back-and-forth game, the blue and gold was unable to pull-off a win in overtime. No. 8 UCLA women’s basketball (17-4, 6-3 Pac-12) fell to No. 25 Colorado (16-4, 7-2) in Boulder on Friday evening. With the second place spot in the Pac-12 on the line, the Buffaloes snatched the opportunity from the Bruins with the 73-70 decision and maintained their perfect home record this season.
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
californiaglobe.com
Red Herring Alert: Comparing California and Japan High Speed Rail Falls on its Face
Well, it’s big in Japan. That is what proponents of California’s high speed rail project say when asked about the whys and wherefores of the system. In other words, if it works somewhere else it will work here. That argument, though, falls in the face of a rather...
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
The Mission Tiki
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
Southern California Warehouse Boom Poses Environmental Costs for the Inland Empire
Drive east from downtown Los Angeles, and the scenery thins out. The land grows drier, the hills rougher. The desert encroaches. Beverly Hills and Hollywood are replaced by Pomona, Fontana, Rialto, Redlands. This is the Inland Empire, home to more than 4 million people and perched at the periphery of...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law
From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
dailybruin.com
Film & Television Archive to screen alumni’s documentary on incarcerated women
The UCLA Film & Television Archive is resurrecting the stories of incarcerated women. On Saturday, the Archive will screen a digitally restored version of “We’re Alive,” a 1974 documentary detailing the experiences of women at the California Institution for Women, a state prison for female inmates in Chino, California. The film, produced by alumni Michie Gleason, Christine Lesiak and Kathy Levitt, was made to cast light on the economic pressures and injustices within the legal system that led to the inmates’ imprisonment, Levitt said.
6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California
LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
2urbangirls.com
LA Philharmonic announces initial lineup for 2023 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival
Co-curated by Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington the Beloved two-day festival celebrates 43rd year June 17-18 at the Hollywood Bowl. Hosted by Arsenio Hall, with artists slated to appear including Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, West Coast Get Down, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Digable Planets, Poncho Sanchez, Aziza, Soul Rebels with Big Freedia, Samara Joy, Lionel Loueke and Gretchen Parlato, Boukman Eksperyans, Butcher Brown, Andrew Gouché and Prayze Connection and more. Single tickets go on sale March 14 at 10 a.m. PT.
Activists clash with LAPD after release of Tyre Nichols beating video
Activists took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest police brutality after the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of former Memphis police officers.
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
Long Beach Post
Would a wealth tax actually drive the rich out of California?
Would a wealth tax actually drive the rich out of California?
