Fayetteville, NC

Wake County Sheriff impostor swindles Myrtle Beach woman of $8,000 in gift card scam, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) – A man posing as a Wake County Sheriff swindled a Myrtle Beach woman out of $8,000 through a gift card scam, police said Tuesday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said a woman reported a man, dressed as a member of the sheriff’s office, told the woman to purchase Target gift cards from different retailers of amounts of roughly $500 as part of a ploy to avoid being arrested.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
RALEIGH, NC
75-year-old arrested on felony drug charges in Hoke County

SHANNON, N.C. (WNCN) — Just outside of Red Springs, a home was searched in connection to an illegal narcotics investigation. A search warrant was served at a residence in the 1400 block of Shankle Road in Shannon by the Special Operations Unit of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. The unit had been investigating the sale of narcotics at the location by a 75-year-old suspect, Johnny Lee Scott.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
FORT BRAGG, NC
Stolen vehicle involved in Hoke County crash, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County Sheriff’s Officer is investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle. The sheriff’s office said they responded to the crash Saturday near Walter Gibson Road. According to a release, investigators later found out the vehicle was stolen and it appeared the...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
1st report of human remains found in central NC this year

OSGOOD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said officials located human remains in a county community. The sheriff’s office said human remains were found in the Osgood Community of Lee County on Thursday, but first made aware to the public on Monday evening. It also...
LEE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh crossing guard recognized as a ‘Community Hero’

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh crossing guard is getting a special honor Tuesday from the Raleigh-Apex chapter of the NAACP. Teressa Gill received the organization’s annual “Community Hero” award. Chapter NAACP president Gerald Givens presented the award in a brief ceremony near the crosswalk where Gill was working.
RALEIGH, NC
I-540 westbound at Lumley Road in Raleigh reopens after crash; injuries remain unknown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All lanes of Interstate 540 westbound at Lumley Road in Raleigh have reopened after a crash, the North Carolina Department of Transportation confirms. Three of four lanes were originally closed, leaving just the far left lane open, after a NCDOT camera showed the Raleigh Police Department and Wake County EMS responding to an accident.
RALEIGH, NC
Crash closes part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
RALEIGH, NC
Rebuilding Together repairs, rebuilds homes and lives in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Owning a home is one of the classic American dreams, but maintaining that house can be a totally different story when you are struggling financially. Since 1996, Rebuilding Together of the Triangle has been repairing homes, lifting up neighborhoods and strengthening families one house at a time. They do this by repairing or renovating homes for eligible homeowners for free.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

