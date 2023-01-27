Read full article on original website
Wake County Sheriff impostor swindles Myrtle Beach woman of $8,000 in gift card scam, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) – A man posing as a Wake County Sheriff swindled a Myrtle Beach woman out of $8,000 through a gift card scam, police said Tuesday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said a woman reported a man, dressed as a member of the sheriff’s office, told the woman to purchase Target gift cards from different retailers of amounts of roughly $500 as part of a ploy to avoid being arrested.
Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
Employees sought shelter in cooler during North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting, 911 calls reveal
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “There’s a shooting. Please now. Please now.”. That plea for help came in the first of a series of 911 calls released Monday night by the Raleigh Police Department stemming from the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh.
75-year-old arrested on felony drug charges in Hoke County
SHANNON, N.C. (WNCN) — Just outside of Red Springs, a home was searched in connection to an illegal narcotics investigation. A search warrant was served at a residence in the 1400 block of Shankle Road in Shannon by the Special Operations Unit of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. The unit had been investigating the sale of narcotics at the location by a 75-year-old suspect, Johnny Lee Scott.
Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
Synthetic weed, falsely labeled CBD, $2M cash found at Fayetteville smoke shop, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN)- The Fayetteville Police Department reports they served search warrants at two smoke shops in relation to an out-of-state synthetic cannabinoid investigation. Police said they found synthetic marijuana, falsely labeled CBD products and millions in cash. On Thursday, the department said detectives and patrol officers participated in a joint...
Stolen vehicle involved in Hoke County crash, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County Sheriff’s Officer is investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle. The sheriff’s office said they responded to the crash Saturday near Walter Gibson Road. According to a release, investigators later found out the vehicle was stolen and it appeared the...
Woman airlifted with gunshot wound, gunman turns weapon on self, Moore County sheriff says
PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting outside of Pinebluff. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home after 4 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they reported finding a female victim with a gunshot...
Raleigh’s youth crime rises, outreach organization points to “unmet needs”
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s police chief Estella Patterson said “more and more” youth in Raleigh are either becoming victims of violent crimes or getting involved in them during her latest crime report. Last year, the Raleigh Police Department charged 196 juveniles with some form of...
Nearly 2 weeks after his death in their custody, Raleigh police haven’t filed to release video of Darryl Williams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh community continues to wait to see the body camera video from the deadly incident involving police and 32-year-old Darryl Williams. Right now, six officers are still on administrative duty. Williams died in police custody nearly two weeks ago after officers fired stun guns...
1st report of human remains found in central NC this year
OSGOOD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said officials located human remains in a county community. The sheriff’s office said human remains were found in the Osgood Community of Lee County on Thursday, but first made aware to the public on Monday evening. It also...
Pedestrian seriously injured after he’s hit by car on Skibo Road in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Monday night. The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Skibo Road, according to a Fayetteville police news release. Skibo Road from Campground Road to Red Tip...
‘Give them their little ticket’: Fayetteville pushing for crackdown on rogue shopping carts harming residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville wants to crack down on abandoned shopping carts across the city as its leaders said it is becoming an eyesore. More and more people and small businesses are complaining about it. The carts are being stolen from big box retailers and...
Raleigh crossing guard recognized as a ‘Community Hero’
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh crossing guard is getting a special honor Tuesday from the Raleigh-Apex chapter of the NAACP. Teressa Gill received the organization’s annual “Community Hero” award. Chapter NAACP president Gerald Givens presented the award in a brief ceremony near the crosswalk where Gill was working.
I-540 westbound at Lumley Road in Raleigh reopens after crash; injuries remain unknown
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All lanes of Interstate 540 westbound at Lumley Road in Raleigh have reopened after a crash, the North Carolina Department of Transportation confirms. Three of four lanes were originally closed, leaving just the far left lane open, after a NCDOT camera showed the Raleigh Police Department and Wake County EMS responding to an accident.
Crash closes multiple lanes along I-540 westbound at Lumley Road in Raleigh; injuries unknown
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three of four lanes are closed along Interstate 540 westbound at Lumley Road in Raleigh after a crash, the North Carolina Department of Transportation confirms. A NCDOT camera confirms only the very left lane is open at this time as the Raleigh Police Department and...
Crash closes part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
Rebuilding Together repairs, rebuilds homes and lives in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Owning a home is one of the classic American dreams, but maintaining that house can be a totally different story when you are struggling financially. Since 1996, Rebuilding Together of the Triangle has been repairing homes, lifting up neighborhoods and strengthening families one house at a time. They do this by repairing or renovating homes for eligible homeowners for free.
$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
Hoke County Commissioner Baldwin dies, remembered for strong leadership
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin has died, the chairman of the board of commissioners said Tuesday. Baldwin’s age and cause of death were not immediately available. The U.S. Army veteran who told his local newspaper that he spent 25 years working in information science...
