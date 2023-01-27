Read full article on original website
Related
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
Sundance movie review: Toxic 'Passages' is relentlessly miserable
"Passages" is a drama about a gay man who has an affair with a woman. The main character is so toxic that it is miserable to spend 90 minutes with him, despite sympathetic supporting characters.
Sundance: MTV Documentary Films Takes ‘The Eternal Memory’
MTV Documentary Films has acquired The Eternal Memory, which screened in the world documentary competition section of the Sundance Film Festival. MTV is planning a theatrical release and robust awards campaign later this year. Maite Alberdi, who directed the Oscar-nominated doc The Mole Agent, is behind the movie that follows veteran Chilean TV journalist and political commentator Augusto Góngora and actress turned arts and culture minister Paulina Urrutia who have been together and in love for 25 years and now must contend with Augusto’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance Deals: Netflix, Apple Shell Out As In-Person Screening ReturnsSaudi Arabia's Hollywood...
filmdaze.net
Sundance 2023 ‘My Animal’ Review: A Queer Coming-of-Age Film That Bites Back
In recent years, there has been an interest to re-examine certain horror films focused on teenage girls. Films like Jennifer’s Body and Ginger Snaps have been re-evaluated — now widely loved for their depiction of female rage, especially as it centers around the transition from adolescence to adulthood. It will be easy to compare Jacqueline Castel’s debut, My Animal, to these films, but the ladder offers a fresh perspective. A vibrant, scarlet-cloaked exploration of identity, My Animal is a strong entry into this genre of horror — one that will leave you howling for more from its more than capable director.
‘The Persian Version’ Movie Review [Sundance 2023]: A Heart-Felt Mother-Daughter Story Through Time
Maryam Keshavarz's 'The Persian Verison' is a warm family comedy-drama about mothers and daughters that ultimately manages to find the compelling dramatic beats.
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
New anti-Kavanaugh documentary to be screened tonight at Sundance Film Festival
The Sundance Film Festival announced Thursday it has added a documentary about allegations made against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to its lineup.
Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance
After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Michael J. Fox Moves Sundance to Tears With Triumphant Documentary
For much of the 1980s and ’90s, Michael J. Fox was one of America’s favorite stars, which is why the news that he had Parkinson’s disease landed such a shocking blow. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is the endearing and affecting story of the beloved Family Ties and Back to the Future actor’s journey from Canada to Hollywood to the forefront of a fight against an incurable malady. Its poignancy and humor is amplified by its canny decision to let Fox tell his own tale.An Inconvenient Truth director Davis Guggenheim places Fox front-and-center throughout Still: A Michael J. Fox...
Noah Cowan, Former TIFF Co-Director and Champion of Filmmakers, Dies at 55
Respected film festival executive Noah Cowan, who formerly headed the San Francisco Film Fest and served as co-director of the Toronto Film Festival and executive director of the TIFF Bell Lightbox, died Wednesday of glioblastoma multiforme after being diagnosed in December 2021. He was 55. Former Toronto Film Fest executive director Piers Handling remembered Cowan, saying “It was a privilege to work with Noah for as long as I did. His contribution not just to TIFF but to SFFILM, the Global Film Initiative, and the entire independent film community around the world was matchless. He was a tireless advocate, had...
Sundance movie review: 'Rye Lane' is a hilarious, romantic day trip
"Rye Lane" portrays a day in the life of two single Londoners who connect over helping each other through their respective breakups.
‘Talk to Me’ Movie Review [Sundance 2023]: A Viral Séance Challenge Leads to Disturbing Terror
The horror genre has always found innovative ways to play with generational culture shifts, finding a way to keep its finger on the pulse of modern struggle. Halina Reijn’s Bodies Bodies Bodies aptly tapped into social commentary on Gen Z, bringing a dark sense of humor to its party game-based horror antics. Now, Danny and Michael Philippou concocted the next wild horror sensation with Talk to Me.
Sundance: ‘Sing Street’ Filmmaker John Carney Returns to the Movies With Musical Ode to Mothers ‘Flora and Son’
John Carney made his long-awaited return to Sundance, and to the movies, with the Sunday premiere of Flora and Son, his first feature since 2016’s Sing Street. A musical charmer in the mold of the filmmaker’s previous hits, Once and Sing Street, both of which premiered at Sundance, the movie had the audience laughing, cheering and wiping away tears. That and the standing ovation that followed were likely welcome news to the movie’s sellers at WME Independent since it is one of the more prominent acquisition titles.More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Thousand and One' Review: Teyana Taylor Powerfully Embodies a Woman's...
‘Bad Behaviour’ Movie Review [Sundance 2023]: Jennifer Connelly Isn’t Able to Save This Dramatic Misfire
Alice Englert's 'Bad Behaviour' is an absolute mess, despite a strong central performance from Jennifer Connelly, as it tackles far too many themes without cohesion.
Sundance Screening Sees Medical Emergency; Ambulance Called To Egyptian Theater – Update
UPDATE: More details are emerging of the”medical incident” that occured tonight at a Sundance Film Festival screening. “There seems like some wires got crossed over the walkie-talkies about what actually happened,” a local law enforcement official told Deadline. “But there is no baby being born tonight from the Divinity screening.” Contrary to earlier reports, it turns out it was not a woman going into labor during a screening of Divinity at the Egyptian Theater on Main Street. Instead, a gentleman had what seems to be some sorth of seizure and quickly left the theater. The screening of the NEXT category film was...
Sundance movie review: 'Talk to Me' cleverly conjures evil spirits
The horror movie "Talk to Me" has a clever new take on spiritual possession that sends its cast of teen dabblers into dangerous and violent territory.
Mary Stuart Masterson Joins Blumhouse Adaptation of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’
Mary Stuart Masterson has been cast in Blumhouse’s feature film adaptation of “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Production on the film adaptation of the popular video game series will begin in February in New Orleans. She joins an ensemble that also includes Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) is directing the film. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s animatronics to life. As fans of the survival game know, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job,...
Kevin Bacon Reveals He Still Wants A Theatrical Sequel For This Classic Horror Film
The actor said he's "just waiting for the call" to star in the beloved film's reboot.
Netflix Offloads Two Completed Films, Filmmakers Shop Projects Elsewhere
A trend among entertainment companies as Hollywood continues its will-they/won’t-they relationship with a possible recession is the unloading of completed projects. The move has been seen across the industry, from AMC+ to Parmaount+ and Disney to HBO Max. Now The Hollywood Reporter has learned of two completed Netflix feature films, The Inheritance and House/Wife, that will no longer be distributed by the streamer, with filmmakers shopping them elsewhere for distribution. The Inheritance, directed by Alejandro Brugués and produced by Paul Schiff, and House/Wife, from director Danis Goulet and producers Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman, are genre films that were set to...
Totem Films Boards Berlinale Chechen Drama ‘The Cage is Looking for a Bird’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Paris-based international sales and production company Totem Films have boarded debutant Malika Musaeva’s “The Cage is Looking for a Bird,” which will receive its world premiere in the Encounters strand of the upcoming Berlin Film Festival. The film focuses on a group of Chechen women living in a remote rural village and their struggles to defend their right for freedom and the choice to live their own lives. At the centre is a friendship between two teenage girls, on the verge of adulthood, who seek refuge in each other as they navigate decisions around their future. Musaeva was born in Grozny, Chechnya,...
Comments / 0