KDRV
Foster Manhunt: FBI, ties to Phoenix, car recovered from drive over embankment
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are working to find an attempted murder suspect tonight, and they're working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) met with the FBI today to develop leads to find 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek. GPPD...
nbc16.com
BREAKING: Grants Pass attempted murder suspect in custody after standoff
Grants Pass, OR. — UPDATE: 9:35 p.m. After a several hour long standoff, attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster is in custody. A press conference will be held tomorrow with additional information. UPDATE: 7:55 p.m. Grants Pass Police Spokesperson Jeff Hattersley confirmed with News 10 that the standoff with Benjamin...
KCBY
Rape suspect believed to be in Lakeside area captured by police
LAKESIDE, Ore. — UPDATE: Around 3 p.m. on January 30, 2023, Sigmund R. Caswell III was arrested in Lakeside by Coos County Sheriff’s deputies, authorities said in an update. "The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like thank the citizens of Coos County for assisting with TIP’s and observations,...
VICTIM IN CRITICAL CONDITION AS GRANTS PASS POLICE SEARCH FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT – UPDATE
UPDATE – January 29, 2023 – Grants Pass, Ore – Benjamin Obadiah Foster, an extremely dangerous suspect wanted for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Assault, remains on the run. Detectives and Fugitive Apprehension Teams are continuing to follow investigative leads. It is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt...
nbc16.com
Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel
SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
Oklahoma man arrested for going 43-MPH over Highway limit; Deputies suspect DUI
BOLTON, Kan. - Deputies arrested an Oklahoma man for allegedly driving nearly 110 miles per hour while intoxicated on northbound US Highway 75 in Montgomery County.
Man accused of torturing woman he held captive is using dating apps while on the run, police warn
SALEM, Ore. — A man accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Oregon, and who was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity, is using dating apps to find people who can help him avoid the police or to find new victims, authorities said Friday.
US Marshals offer reward for info on suspected MS-13 gang member accused in deadly Arkansas shooting
Federal officials and Springdale police are asking for the public’s help with tracking down a suspected gang member believed to be involved in the killing of an Arkansas man.
Authorities investigating death of Montana State Prison inmate as homicide
Fisher had been in the prison since 2019. He was convicted of shooting and killing his father, Wilbur Fisher, in the home they shared.
KSLTV
Nevada attempted murder suspect arrested in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — An attempted murder suspect from Nevada is in police custody after being found at a Utah gas station Monday. Washington County Sheriff Sgt. Lucas Alfred told KSL that Jami Farmer was wanted out of Lincoln County, Nevada, for attempted murder as of Thursday. Alfred said...
YAHOO!
Sheriff: One person shot by Wyoming officer after burglary report
A man is in critical condition after investigators say two Wyoming police officers opened fire early Monday when the man almost struck an officer as he tried to flee the scene of a possible burglary. A joint news release from the Wyoming Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: As of 9:41 p.m. the Coos County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Alicia has been found and reunited with family. CCSO thanks everyone for their help in locating her. --- Original Story:. Monday morning the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call regarding...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Law Enforcement Leaders And Government Officials Respond To Memphis Police Brutality
Oregon law enforcement reacted to a video of Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols on Friday, Jan. 27. The footage was published with a statement from Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. Lovell called Memphis Police officers’ behavior appalling and reprehensible. Tyre Nichols’ family has my prayers and support.
FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for tips about three arsons in Oregon last summer against an anti-abortion group and centers. The attacks occurred between May and July in Portland, Gresham and Keizer. One attack targeted the Mother and Child Education Center in Portland. Another involved Molotov cocktails thrown at the Oregon Right to […] The post FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
mybasin.com
FORMER FUGITIVE WANTED IN OREGON FOR REAL ESTATE SCAM PLEADS GUILTY
SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
Officials release video, 911 calls related to a deadly crash in Old Bridge that stemmed from police chase
The crash happened at the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Route 9 South. One person was killed and two teenagers were placed under arrest.
KDRV
23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
kptv.com
Man dies after being found unconscious in Salmon Creek motel room
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died after being found with injuries in a Salmon Creek motel room on Friday evening, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sunnyside Motel at 12200 Northeast Highway 99 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found two men who appeared to have been in a physical altercation. One had “substantial” injuries and was unconscious. He received treatment but was later pronounced dead.
cleveland19.com
Ohio, Pennsylvania detectives search for leads in 4 cold cases that could be connected
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives in three counties aren’t giving up on cold cases that have stumped them for decades. They’re trying to figure out whether one killer could be behind the murders of four women from the Cleveland area in the 80s and 90s. All of the...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of January 27, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Excelsior Springs man. Twenty-six-year-old Kaleb Cosens was arrested Friday night in Daviess County and accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and excessive window tint. Cosens was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
