Grants Pass, OR

nbc16.com

BREAKING: Grants Pass attempted murder suspect in custody after standoff

Grants Pass, OR. — UPDATE: 9:35 p.m. After a several hour long standoff, attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster is in custody. A press conference will be held tomorrow with additional information. UPDATE: 7:55 p.m. Grants Pass Police Spokesperson Jeff Hattersley confirmed with News 10 that the standoff with Benjamin...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KCBY

Rape suspect believed to be in Lakeside area captured by police

LAKESIDE, Ore. — UPDATE: Around 3 p.m. on January 30, 2023, Sigmund R. Caswell III was arrested in Lakeside by Coos County Sheriff’s deputies, authorities said in an update. "The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like thank the citizens of Coos County for assisting with TIP’s and observations,...
LAKESIDE, OR
nbc16.com

Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel

SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
SALMON CREEK, WA
YAHOO!

Sheriff: One person shot by Wyoming officer after burglary report

A man is in critical condition after investigators say two Wyoming police officers opened fire early Monday when the man almost struck an officer as he tried to flee the scene of a possible burglary. A joint news release from the Wyoming Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
WYOMING STATE
nbc16.com

UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: As of 9:41 p.m. the Coos County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Alicia has been found and reunited with family. CCSO thanks everyone for their help in locating her. --- Original Story:. Monday morning the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call regarding...
COOS COUNTY, OR
Idaho Capital Sun

FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for tips about three arsons in Oregon last summer against an anti-abortion group and centers. The attacks occurred between May and July in Portland, Gresham and Keizer. One attack targeted the Mother and Child Education Center in Portland. Another involved Molotov cocktails thrown at the Oregon Right to […] The post FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KEIZER, OR
mybasin.com

FORMER FUGITIVE WANTED IN OREGON FOR REAL ESTATE SCAM PLEADS GUILTY

SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KDRV

23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
MEDFORD, OR
kptv.com

Man dies after being found unconscious in Salmon Creek motel room

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died after being found with injuries in a Salmon Creek motel room on Friday evening, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sunnyside Motel at 12200 Northeast Highway 99 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found two men who appeared to have been in a physical altercation. One had “substantial” injuries and was unconscious. He received treatment but was later pronounced dead.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

