He’s going to jail for six years, but the two attorneys that set fire to the police car with officers still inside, and the police department, are only getting a year and slap on the fingers. Where is the justice. Both sides of this outrageous extremist event, needed to be held accountable, and justice needs to be given out equally. Both attacked government workers, both buildings had people inside. And both need to be punished to the same extent.
Six years and hopefully he is going to have a hard time. Maybe he'll run into people who love this Country.
Can we get a word from the ones claiming a peaceful patriotic gathering where one patriot was shot trying to breach the house chambers?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.East Coast TravelerWashington, DC
Related
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
Jen Shah Has Been Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison
Montana man who took his juvenile son on 3-day road trip to the US Capitol for Jan. 6 is arrested and charged
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Pictured: Inmate, 25, who had 'inappropriate fling with jail officer'
‘A f--king idiot’: Man who breached Pelosi suite says he’s guilty of bluster, not crime
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname
‘They’re Gonna Have a Hard Time Getting a Conviction’: Dan Abrams Skeptical of Criminal Charges Against Alec Baldwin Over ‘Rust’ Shooting
Mother of Ashli Babbitt, slain Jan. 6 rioter, arrested on anniversary of Capitol attack
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
“Going for the kill”: Legal experts say Trump could face 4 years in prison amid new grand jury probe
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
MS-13 gang member arrested for murder of 20-year-old Maryland woman with autism
January 6 rioter who helped kick open door to Capitol sentenced to nearly 4 years on two-year anniversary of attack
Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts
Disgraced officer in court as man he arrested 32 years ago continues to fight for his innocence
A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 56