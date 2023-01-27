Read full article on original website
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bills to add “In God We Trust” to state seal
Two state lawmakers from Northeast Tennessee have sponsored bills that would incorporate the language "In God We Trust" into the Tennessee state seal.
wcyb.com
Tennessee lawmakers consider eliminating urban growth boundaries
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal to eliminate urban growth boundaries. Some view them as outdated, but others are concerned about potential unintended consequences. Urban growth boundaries were first introduced in 1998 to give a sense of order to rapidly growing cities, but a 2017...
State lawmakers say they plan to support bills to reform policing, include de-escalation training
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Note: This article was updated from its original version to correct the spelling of Mckenzie to McKenzie. Footage of the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis helped revive a statewide push for police reform recently. State Rep. and the newly chosen head of the...
State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee
The package would re-legalize abortion in the state of Tennessee.
WTVC
Tennessee lawmakers to consider adding 'In God We Trust' to state seal
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are calling for the words "In God We Trust" to be added to the state seal. HB0771/SB0420 is sponsored by Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton-D4) and Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City-D3) in their respective chambers. The bill directs Governor Bill Lee to submit a new design of...
Kingsport Times-News
Advocates say cockfighting bust in East Tennessee calls attention to 'weak' state law
Animal welfare advocates say a weekend raid of a cockfight in Union County is the latest example of why state lawmakers need to make the penalty for fighting game roosters a felony in Tennessee. Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, said 98...
mymix1041.com
New bill introduced to create digital license for TN residents
From Local 3 News: Your driver’s license could soon move from your wallet to your phone. A bill to create a digital license is making its way through the Tennessee House. If the bill passes, you could keep your hard copy – however, a software would allow you to keep your license on your phone.
wvlt.tv
Tyre Nichols’ death sparks new Tennessee legislation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tyre Nichols’ death has become a catalyst for police reform in the Tennessee State House. The Tennessee House Democratic Caucus plans to introduce new legislation during the 2023 general assembly session. The legislation will focus on police training and hiring processes. Previous coverage: GRAPHIC: Sixth...
WATE
Plan to open up abortion access in Tennessee
Abortion continues to be a polarizing topic in Tennessee. Today, state democrats introduced their package pushing back on one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. Abortion continues to be a polarizing topic in Tennessee. Today, state democrats introduced their package pushing back on one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee lawmakers consider legislation to prevent fired officers from moving to other departments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the world are reacting to the deadly traffic stop involving Memphis police and Tyre Nichols. State representatives say legislation is already in the works for change. Reps. Towns, John Clemmons, and G.A. Hardaway say Nichols’ death should never have happened. “Somebody should have...
KaTom sends letter to Gov. Lee asking state to build 'Exit 408' off I-40 in Sevier Co.
KODAK, Tenn. — KaTom, a restaurant supply company based in Kodak, asked Governor Bill Lee and the Commissioner of TDOT to build a new exit off I-40 because it's anticipating much more traffic from the planned Buc-ee's in Sevier County. The letter comes after a traffic study anticipated 15,000...
wkyufm.org
Criminalizing drag shows would target LGBTQ Tennesseans on and off the stage, advocates warn
The statehouse is on track to limit LGBTQ rights in Tennessee for the third year in a row. The first bill proposed for this legislative session would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, including hormone therapy. Henry Seaton from the ACLU of Tennessee says that he knows from personal experience that this will devastate the mental health of trans youth.
chattanoogapulse.com
Proposed Tennessee Bill Would Revamp Recycling Process Statewide
A bill in the Tennessee Legislature aims to reduce packaging materials that end up in landfills by improving recycling in the Volunteer State. One recent survey ranks Tennessee 47th among states for recycling, with only 7% of common containers and packaging recycled. Senate Bill 573 would require reducing unnecessary packaging,...
WTVC
Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday
Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
End Slavery TN hosts free 'Human Trafficking 101' training session
In the last few years, thousands of victims of human trafficking have been identified in Tennessee. End Slavery TN held a training free session to help the public fight trafficking in the state.
WTVC
'They'll get lost:' TN parents concerned about new bill to eliminate class size maximums
Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that would eliminate K-12 class size maximums. State law caps class sizes at 25 to 35 students depending on the grade level. This bill would get rid of those caps and allow local districts to decide class sizes. Some parents say the current maximum...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
WATE
Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
TN state leaders release statements on Memphis police incident involving Tyre Nichols
TENNESSEE (WJHL) – Tennessee leaders from all levels of government have made statements about the Tyre Nichols Memphis police incident. Governor Bill Lee and Senator Marsha Blackburn joined that list. Governor Bill Lee posted on Twitter, “Cruel, criminal abuse of power will not be tolerated in the state of Tennessee. These individuals do not represent […]
WKRN
Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest
WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating. Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest. WREG is taking a closer look at...
