ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 2

Related
wcyb.com

Tennessee lawmakers consider eliminating urban growth boundaries

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal to eliminate urban growth boundaries. Some view them as outdated, but others are concerned about potential unintended consequences. Urban growth boundaries were first introduced in 1998 to give a sense of order to rapidly growing cities, but a 2017...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Tennessee lawmakers to consider adding 'In God We Trust' to state seal

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are calling for the words "In God We Trust" to be added to the state seal. HB0771/SB0420 is sponsored by Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton-D4) and Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City-D3) in their respective chambers. The bill directs Governor Bill Lee to submit a new design of...
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

New bill introduced to create digital license for TN residents

From Local 3 News: Your driver’s license could soon move from your wallet to your phone. A bill to create a digital license is making its way through the Tennessee House. If the bill passes, you could keep your hard copy – however, a software would allow you to keep your license on your phone.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tyre Nichols’ death sparks new Tennessee legislation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tyre Nichols’ death has become a catalyst for police reform in the Tennessee State House. The Tennessee House Democratic Caucus plans to introduce new legislation during the 2023 general assembly session. The legislation will focus on police training and hiring processes. Previous coverage: GRAPHIC: Sixth...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Plan to open up abortion access in Tennessee

Abortion continues to be a polarizing topic in Tennessee. Today, state democrats introduced their package pushing back on one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. Abortion continues to be a polarizing topic in Tennessee. Today, state democrats introduced their package pushing back on one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.
TENNESSEE STATE
wkyufm.org

Criminalizing drag shows would target LGBTQ Tennesseans on and off the stage, advocates warn

The statehouse is on track to limit LGBTQ rights in Tennessee for the third year in a row. The first bill proposed for this legislative session would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, including hormone therapy. Henry Seaton from the ACLU of Tennessee says that he knows from personal experience that this will devastate the mental health of trans youth.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogapulse.com

Proposed Tennessee Bill Would Revamp Recycling Process Statewide

A bill in the Tennessee Legislature aims to reduce packaging materials that end up in landfills by improving recycling in the Volunteer State. One recent survey ranks Tennessee 47th among states for recycling, with only 7% of common containers and packaging recycled. Senate Bill 573 would require reducing unnecessary packaging,...
WTVC

Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday

Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
ALABAMA STATE
WATE

Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest

WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating. Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest. WREG is taking a closer look at...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy