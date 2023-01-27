Massachusetts has much to brag about including the fact that the most popular fast-food chain was founded here. If you guessed Dunkin' you are correct. Dunkin' was founded in Quincy, Massachusetts back in 1950 by Bill Rosenberg. What started out as a location selling coffee and donuts has grown into a multinational company that has approximately 12,900 locations in 42 countries. In Massachusetts alone, there are 916 Dunkin' locations. That's a lot of coffee, donuts, and goodies. (Check out four other most common fast-food locations in Massachusetts by going here). I suppose the slogan "America Runs on Dunkin' is a pretty accurate one.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO