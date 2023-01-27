ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts

BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester Location

Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Massachusetts. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Massachusetts spots are:. 230 Fortune Boulevard in Milford.
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

Popular Local Berkshires Eatery is Passing On Its Ownership

A popular local eatery in the Berkshires is going to be changing ownership for the first time in nearly 50 years. This particular local Pittsfield spot has seen the local community grow up around it throughout the 48 years of ownership under Joanne Longton. Joanne recently took to social media to announce that Joanne's Elm Street Luncheonette in Pittsfield will now be passed on to new owners.
PITTSFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Want to spot a bald eagle in Massachusetts? Here is how

Westborough, MA – Many people are surprised to find out that winter is a prime time for birding. There are opportunities for beginner and experienced birders to spot our year-round resident birds as well as the seasonal “snowbirds” that visit Massachusetts for the winter months. Some veteran birders make an annual trek to the Massachusetts coast in winter catch a glimpse of seabirds and sea ducks. Other, more casual birders are content with the sight of back-capped chickadees, downy woodpeckers, or white-breasted nuthatches as they walk or ski along. One iconic bird—the bald eagle—is becoming easier for winter birders to spot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Dangerously Cold Temps are Coming to Massachusetts, Break Out the Dry Gas

In the grand scheme of things, Massachusetts has had a pretty mild winter so far. Sure, we have had a couple of snowstorms here and there but it's been few and far between and below average for this time of year. On the temperature front, Massachusetts has been pretty decent as we haven't really experienced bitterly cold temperatures...yet. I say "yet" because that is about to change very soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

11 Restaurant Chains That Pittsfield Needs to Bring to Town

It's always important to support local restaurants throughout the Pittsfield community and throughout the Berkshires. There are several that are so good! But why not add some more options overall?. When it comes to restaurant chains per capita, Massachusetts is pretty much in the middle of the pack compared to...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Here’s How Many Massachusetts Residents Rely On Home Heating Oil

Bitter cold weather is in the forecast for Massachusetts this weekend and the subject of energy usage came up on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Tuesday. Friday night's low temperature is forecasted to be around 10 below zero with windy conditions to boot. February is essentially here and although we've had a rather mild winter, this cold snap is not supposed to last more than two days.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

LOOK: The Most Expensive Airbnb in Massachusetts Has All the Luxury

As the winter months continue, the New England region is about to be overcome with colder temps in the forecast. That being said, we're starting to look forward to our getaway spots during the warmer months to follow. Massachusetts happens to have a getaway spot at an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could ask for. That Airbnb also happens to be the most expensive throughout the entire state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Some Info On Massachusetts Houses Featuring 2 Front Doors

Massachusetts homeowners: this may sound strange, but throughout The Bay State, single family residential dwellings have not one but TWO front doors as this feature is quite common in many American homes that were built in the 18th and 19th centuries! Here’s why:. The ultimate scenario proves that two...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks

When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Did You Know That People Have Had Their Weddings Inside Dunkin’? (photos)

Massachusetts has much to brag about including the fact that the most popular fast-food chain was founded here. If you guessed Dunkin' you are correct. Dunkin' was founded in Quincy, Massachusetts back in 1950 by Bill Rosenberg. What started out as a location selling coffee and donuts has grown into a multinational company that has approximately 12,900 locations in 42 countries. In Massachusetts alone, there are 916 Dunkin' locations. That's a lot of coffee, donuts, and goodies. (Check out four other most common fast-food locations in Massachusetts by going here). I suppose the slogan "America Runs on Dunkin' is a pretty accurate one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy