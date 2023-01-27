Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Tahoe snowpack currently sitting at nearly 200%
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -With temperatures below 20 degrees, hydrologist Jeff Anderson made his first trip to the SNOTEL site on Slide Mountain on Monday to see how deep the snow is, and how much water is in it. “128 inches of snow depth, 45.1 inches of water content,” he...
KOLO TV Reno
City of South Lake Tahoe begins work on repairing potholes
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe has begun to repair potholes created by the record-breaking precipitation the area has seen. “With the break in storms, this gives us the perfect opportunity to fill potholes along our City streets. Right now, our focus is the main arterial roadways. While we understand many other streets in the city are impacted, we ask for your patience as we assess all streets and prioritize pothole repairs based on need,” said Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works.
KOLO TV Reno
No matter how inviting, stay off the ice
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While ice rescues in this area are not common, when they do happen, many of the emergencies have ended tragically. Just last year on Stampede Reservoir, 6 ice skaters fell through the ice. One died and the body was found the next day. Back in 2015...
Coldest temperatures in years forecast for Tahoe
Dangerously frigid conditions are expected throughout the region.
2news.com
More Low Temperatures Expected Across Area Monday Night
Here are the low temperatures Monday morning, with 3 degrees in Reno, and -6 in Stead, the coldest it's been since December 10th, 2013 says the National Weather Service in Reno. It will be even colder Monday night with many of our Reno valleys dropping below zero by Tuesday morning.
KOLO TV Reno
Single digit temperatures impact cars and trucks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Owner of A Master Mechanic Jeff Pheasant shows us what can happen when the owner of this car took what he thought was the quick way to clear a frosty windshield--with a pitcher of hot water. “A lot of times people throw hot water on it,”...
Sierra Sun
Snowy Sunday ahead for Truckee-Tahoe; Cold temps to follow
TRUCKEE, Calif. — It’s going to be windy and snowy to cap the weekend at Truckee-Tahoe followed by cold temperatures that officials say may be the coldest some areas have seen in a decade. A cold, winter storm will push into the region early Sunday morning and is...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: is county neglecting viewer's flooded road?
Reno, NEV — Viewer MK Lankford who lives outside of Fallon wrote in asking if Churchill County should be doing more to maintain his road which ended up getting flooded after our last storm. Lankford says there was so much water he couldn't get out of the driveway and he couldn't get his trash picked up either.
Sierra Sun
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
mynews4.com
Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
LOCKWOOD, Nev. (KOLO) -A Nevada State Police Trooper slowing on westbound Interstate 80 Sunday morning to respond to an injury crash was rear-ended by one vehicle and subsequently struck by three other vehicles. It was part of a string of crashes that first closed westbound interstate 80 east of Lockwood...
KOLO TV Reno
Crews knock down Sun Valley travel trailer fire before it spreads
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews knocked down a fire Sunday morning in Sun Valley before it could burn into a home. The call about a travel trailer on fire came in at about 7:39 a.m. Crews arrived as the fire had singed the home next...
KOLO TV Reno
Check Out Your State Parks
Local AMA Arenacross rider Aaron Siminoe dropped by Good Morning Reno to promote the event, and tell us a little bit about his career. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Tahoe snowpack currently sitting at nearly 200%. Updated: 21 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
2news.com
Construction On Mall Drive In Sparks
RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. A portion of Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project.
fernleyreporter.com
Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday
The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
Record-Courier
Wilson Canyon work moving 1,000 cubic yards at a time
Just as there isn’t a short way to get from Gardnerville to Yerington, there won’t be any shortcut to clearing tons of debris from one of the few routes linking southern Douglas County to the Lyon County seat. Nevada Department of Transportation started last week chipping away at...
KOLO TV Reno
Driver killed in crash on I-80 near Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was killed following a crash along Interstate 80 in Lyon County over the weekend. According to Nevada State Police, it happened just after 6 a.m. on Sunday morning on 80 east, about 5 miles from the East Fernley exit. Investigators say a white Ford F-150 pickup veered into the center dirt median for unknown reasons. The driver then reportedly steered back toward the road, causing the truck to rotate back across the highway and into the dirt shoulder on the right side before overturning.
KOLO TV Reno
Residents evacuated after fire on High Street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at an apartment building on High Street forced several residents to evacuate. The blaze broke out Monday morning around 9:30. Investigators say the fire was discovered in the space between the first and second floors of the building. The flames were kept to one...
KOLO TV Reno
Local Arenacross rider joins Good Morning Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - AMA Arenacross Championship is coming to Reno this week. Local pro rider Aaron Siminoe dropped by Good Morning Reno to promote the event, and tell us a little bit about his career. AMA Arenacross Championship will be at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center on Friday night....
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New research says feeding mountain chickadees is OK
RENO, Nev. — New research recently released shows feeding mountain chickadees has no negative impact on the species as long as a few simple rules are followed. Chickadee Ridge overlooking Lake Tahoe has become a popular snowshoe and cross-country ski destination for those hoping to experience feeding the tiny black-capped birds, often from the palm of one’s hand. The new research from the University of Nevada, Reno goes against what Nevada Department of Wildlife officials have said over the years that for the sake of wildlife, they shouldn’t be fed.
