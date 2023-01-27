ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Tahoe snowpack currently sitting at nearly 200%

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -With temperatures below 20 degrees, hydrologist Jeff Anderson made his first trip to the SNOTEL site on Slide Mountain on Monday to see how deep the snow is, and how much water is in it. “128 inches of snow depth, 45.1 inches of water content,” he...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of South Lake Tahoe begins work on repairing potholes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe has begun to repair potholes created by the record-breaking precipitation the area has seen. “With the break in storms, this gives us the perfect opportunity to fill potholes along our City streets. Right now, our focus is the main arterial roadways. While we understand many other streets in the city are impacted, we ask for your patience as we assess all streets and prioritize pothole repairs based on need,” said Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

No matter how inviting, stay off the ice

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While ice rescues in this area are not common, when they do happen, many of the emergencies have ended tragically. Just last year on Stampede Reservoir, 6 ice skaters fell through the ice. One died and the body was found the next day. Back in 2015...
RENO, NV
2news.com

More Low Temperatures Expected Across Area Monday Night

Here are the low temperatures Monday morning, with 3 degrees in Reno, and -6 in Stead, the coldest it's been since December 10th, 2013 says the National Weather Service in Reno. It will be even colder Monday night with many of our Reno valleys dropping below zero by Tuesday morning.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Single digit temperatures impact cars and trucks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Owner of A Master Mechanic Jeff Pheasant shows us what can happen when the owner of this car took what he thought was the quick way to clear a frosty windshield--with a pitcher of hot water. “A lot of times people throw hot water on it,”...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Snowy Sunday ahead for Truckee-Tahoe; Cold temps to follow

TRUCKEE, Calif. — It’s going to be windy and snowy to cap the weekend at Truckee-Tahoe followed by cold temperatures that officials say may be the coldest some areas have seen in a decade. A cold, winter storm will push into the region early Sunday morning and is...
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: is county neglecting viewer's flooded road?

Reno, NEV — Viewer MK Lankford who lives outside of Fallon wrote in asking if Churchill County should be doing more to maintain his road which ended up getting flooded after our last storm. Lankford says there was so much water he couldn't get out of the driveway and he couldn't get his trash picked up either.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Sierra Sun

Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times

LOCKWOOD, Nev. (KOLO) -A Nevada State Police Trooper slowing on westbound Interstate 80 Sunday morning to respond to an injury crash was rear-ended by one vehicle and subsequently struck by three other vehicles. It was part of a string of crashes that first closed westbound interstate 80 east of Lockwood...
LOCKWOOD, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Check Out Your State Parks

Local AMA Arenacross rider Aaron Siminoe dropped by Good Morning Reno to promote the event, and tell us a little bit about his career. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Tahoe snowpack currently sitting at nearly 200%. Updated: 21 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Construction On Mall Drive In Sparks

RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. A portion of Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project.
SPARKS, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday

The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
FERNLEY, NV
Record-Courier

Wilson Canyon work moving 1,000 cubic yards at a time

Just as there isn’t a short way to get from Gardnerville to Yerington, there won’t be any shortcut to clearing tons of debris from one of the few routes linking southern Douglas County to the Lyon County seat. Nevada Department of Transportation started last week chipping away at...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Driver killed in crash on I-80 near Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was killed following a crash along Interstate 80 in Lyon County over the weekend. According to Nevada State Police, it happened just after 6 a.m. on Sunday morning on 80 east, about 5 miles from the East Fernley exit. Investigators say a white Ford F-150 pickup veered into the center dirt median for unknown reasons. The driver then reportedly steered back toward the road, causing the truck to rotate back across the highway and into the dirt shoulder on the right side before overturning.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Residents evacuated after fire on High Street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at an apartment building on High Street forced several residents to evacuate. The blaze broke out Monday morning around 9:30. Investigators say the fire was discovered in the space between the first and second floors of the building. The flames were kept to one...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local Arenacross rider joins Good Morning Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - AMA Arenacross Championship is coming to Reno this week. Local pro rider Aaron Siminoe dropped by Good Morning Reno to promote the event, and tell us a little bit about his career. AMA Arenacross Championship will be at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center on Friday night....
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New research says feeding mountain chickadees is OK

RENO, Nev. — New research recently released shows feeding mountain chickadees has no negative impact on the species as long as a few simple rules are followed. Chickadee Ridge overlooking Lake Tahoe has become a popular snowshoe and cross-country ski destination for those hoping to experience feeding the tiny black-capped birds, often from the palm of one’s hand. The new research from the University of Nevada, Reno goes against what Nevada Department of Wildlife officials have said over the years that for the sake of wildlife, they shouldn’t be fed.
RENO, NV

