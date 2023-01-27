Packaging innovation has continued to advance into 2023, offering unique materials and designs across categories. Here, we round up a few of the latest breakthroughs. CJ Biomaterials has developed a cosmetic container made with bio-sourced materials. The first to adopt the technology is CJ Olive Young, which is leveraging polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) and polylactic acid (PLA) to create the cushion container for its WAKEMAKE Water Velvet Vegan Cushion, in collaboration with CJ CheilJedang. The materials comprise an alternative to petroleum-based acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS).

20 HOURS AGO