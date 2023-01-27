Read full article on original website
Related
gcimagazine.com
Packaging Innovation Tracker: Sustainability Breakthroughs
Packaging innovation has continued to advance into 2023, offering unique materials and designs across categories. Here, we round up a few of the latest breakthroughs. CJ Biomaterials has developed a cosmetic container made with bio-sourced materials. The first to adopt the technology is CJ Olive Young, which is leveraging polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) and polylactic acid (PLA) to create the cushion container for its WAKEMAKE Water Velvet Vegan Cushion, in collaboration with CJ CheilJedang. The materials comprise an alternative to petroleum-based acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS).
gcimagazine.com
Is Beauty Going to Grow in 2023? [1-question survey]
Breaking down full-year 2022 U.S. prestige beauty sales, NPD's Larissa Jensen noted, “Looking at the industry holistically, inclusive of the prestige and mass markets, the future outlook for overall beauty is a positive one. In an industry steeped in emotion, consumers have demonstrated they are willing to continue to spend on beauty products. Beauty brings joy, which is a universal aspiration and will drive our industry’s resiliency in 2023.”
gcimagazine.com
Federal Package's New Executive Appointments to Accelerate Skin Care Market Growth
Federal Package has appointed Melissa Niebes to president and chief commercial officer, and Steve Dakolios to CEO. These appointments will reportedly accelerate Federal Package’s growth and expansion into the premium skin care market. Niebes joined Federal Package in April 2021 and has since achieved record sales, developed and implemented...
gcimagazine.com
Aptar Beauty Honored for Dermalogica Collaboration Featuring Future Mono-material Pump
Aptar Beauty's Future mono-material pump has nabbed WorldStar (packaging materials and components category) and PCD (premium skin care category) awards in collaboration with Dermalogica's new cleansing line. As previously reported, Future's design eschews metal components and comprises only polyethylene (PE), in particular the engine, easing recyclability. It is also available...
gcimagazine.com
Hairitage by Mindy McKnight Debuts Anti-Dandruff Collection
Hairitage by Mindy McKnight has debuted its pH optimized and dermatologist tested anti-dandruff collection featuring six products. Users can mix and match the products to treat, nurture and care for a range of specific scalp and hair needs. Products in the collection include:. Power Punch Anti-Dandruff Pre-Wash Booster: Contains 3%...
gcimagazine.com
The Beauty Ingredient Agenda: February 2023
To better help R&D and marketing teams in their product innovation journeys, Global Cosmetic Industry has launched a monthly series breaking down not only the latest ingredients, but also the trends, market data and relevant claims those technologies respond to. From consumer search data to advancements in sustainable chemistry, this regular bulletin will help beauty professionals scope out their next differentiating breakthrough.
gcimagazine.com
Xylome Replaces Palm Oil with Fermented Yoil and Yoil-Cream
Genetic engineering specialist Xylome has launched two sustainable drop-in replacements for refined, bleached and deodorized (RBD) palm oil: Yoil (INCI: Lipomyces Oil Extract) and Yoil-Cream (INCI: Lipomyces Lipid Bodies (and) Citric Acid (and) Citrate (and) Gluconolactone (and) Glycerol (and) Vitamin E Acetate (and) Sodium Benzoate). The products are derived through the precision fermentation of yeast.
gcimagazine.com
The Era of Cleanical Anti-aging is Here
In the past, beauty consumers often fell into one of two categories: those who want the most medically backed, science-based personal care, and those who want the most all-natural, organic, responsibly sourced products. Today, both demands can often be served with the same offering. For instance, Milan-based DF18+, a new...
Comments / 0