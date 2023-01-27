ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSST Radio

Three Schools Announce Early Release And No School

Sulphur Springs ISD, Como-Pickton ISD and Miller Grove ISD have made the decision to release their students early today due to the intense cold weather and the possibility of the roads freezing over due to cold weather. Sulphur Springs and Como-Pickton will be releasing students at 12 P.M. today, Miller Grove will be releasing students at 12:30 P.M. today.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Service for Mary Allen

Funeral service for Mary Allen, age 90, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 10:00a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Perry Johnson officiating and Cheve Adams, Nathan Adams, Zachary Adams, Brennan Brock and Brylee Brock serving as honorary pallbearers. A private interment will take place at Gafford Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Allen passed away peacefully at her home and into the arms of Jesus on Sunday morning, January 29, 2023.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Dr. Victor Sancho

Funeral service for Victor “Doc” Sancho, DVM, age 82, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel. Evan Darlin, Lee Pogue, Stratton Darlin, Elton McIntosh, and Blake McClure will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Dr. Sancho passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his residence.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks retires after 27 years

Happy retirement to AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks! Johanna has been working HARD as Hopkins County’s family and consumer health representative for 27 years. She coordinates programs like Walk Across Texas, Kids Camp, sewing workshops, Christmas Joys and MORE. Along the way she’s gained statewide and national recognition for her dedication and creativity.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Mary Allen

Funeral service for Mary Allen, age 90, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 10:00a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Perry Johnson officiating and Cheve Adams, Nathan Adams, Zachary Adams, Brennan Brock and Brylee Brock serving as honorary pallbearers. A private interment will take place at Gafford Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Allen passed away peacefully at her home and into the arms of Jesus on Sunday morning, January 29, 2023.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
inforney.com

'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas

East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A deputy is in the hospital following a wreck on Loop 323 on Sunday. Three vehicles were involved, and one other driver has also been hospitalized. At about 4 p.m., a sheriff’s office deputy was northbound on Loop 323 responding to an active domestic disturbance with lights and siren when the crash occurred, according to Sgt. Larry Christian.
TYLER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

LIFE’S FLAVORS 1/26- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST

The dining options are very few, just the coffee shop and Tejano’s Tex-Mex. Tejano’s was a popular stop for all the locals who happend to be downtown. But make sure they remember you are there, otherwise you have to ask to be served. I was suprised to see that they had a guacmole enchilada with a spinach enchilada option on the lunch menu. It’s always nice to be able to order food and not have to make changes to fit your needs. I will say downtown Cooper does have a super cute, walking book “tour” to read while wandering around the square. A children’s book has been placed around the square on little podiums and made to be protected from the weather. It’s a cute way to keep readers engaged and provide a creative way to exercise while reading.
COOPER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Paulagene Watson

Paulagene Ray Watson of Houston, Texas and more recently Cooper, TX, passed away on, January 24, 2023. She was born March 7, 1930, in Mansfield, TX, the daughter of Ernie Ray and Woodie Switzer Ray. Paulagene married Billie Ray Watson, also of Mansfield, while he was stationed with the U.S. Navy in Jacksonville, Florida. They made their home in Ft. Worth, TX where they raised their family of three children. In 1973 they started Media Services Corporation (MSC) in Houston providing film, press and media services for NASA Johnson Space Center. Paulagene managed MSC following her husband’s passing. Most recently she resided in Cooper, TX where she passed away at home.
COOPER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy