Three Schools Announce Early Release And No School
Sulphur Springs ISD, Como-Pickton ISD and Miller Grove ISD have made the decision to release their students early today due to the intense cold weather and the possibility of the roads freezing over due to cold weather. Sulphur Springs and Como-Pickton will be releasing students at 12 P.M. today, Miller Grove will be releasing students at 12:30 P.M. today.
Tyler Economic Development Council announces 412-acre purchase for business development
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Economic Development Council has announced the purchase of 412 acres in the northern part of Smith County will be used as an industrial park. Tyler Interstate Commerce Park will be on I-20. It will be used to develop sites for prospective businesses. TEDC President...
Meals on Wheels East Texas cancels meal deliveries for Tuesday due to weather
TYLER, Texas — Due to inclement winter weather, Meals on Wheels East Texas will not be making meal deliveries Tuesday. The nonprofit announced Monday that deliveries have been suspended Tuesday for the safety of the volunteers, drivers and staff. Meals on Wheels East Texas serves six local counties, including...
No injuries reported after trees fall on 2 RV homes in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — No one was injured after trees fell on two mobile homes in the Tyler area Tuesday afternoon. Officials were called to the 5000 block of Wind Dancer off of Lavender Road in Smith County regarding a tree that fell one of the RVs. A woman and two dogs were inside the home, but they made it out safely.
Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Kaufman ISD, Terrell ISD, and Scurry-Rosser ISD have announced early dismissal for Monday due to severe weather conditions. Kaufman ISD students can be picked up as early as noon, Scurry-Rosser ISD students will begin to be released at 12:30 p.m. Terrell ISD students pickup time...
Wreck Closes 271 Between Talco And Bogata
They are reporting icy roads on 271 south. Please drive with care. For the latest road conditions, go to www.drivetexas.org.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion on Toll 49 closed in Smith County after 18-wheeler crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – All lanes of Toll 49 between FM 16 and Highway 69 north are closed in Smith County due to an 18-wheeler crash. Officials with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said they are asking travelers to use an alternative route.
LIST: Multiple East Texas school districts cancel, delay classes Tuesday due to wintry weather
RAINS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to flooded roadways and poor road conditions. CBS19 will update this list as districts make their decisions:. Alba-Golden ISD - 10AM start Tuesday. Athens ISD - Canceled Tuesday. Big Sandy ISD...
Obituary for Dr. Victor Sancho
Funeral service for Victor “Doc” Sancho, DVM, age 82, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel. Evan Darlin, Lee Pogue, Stratton Darlin, Elton McIntosh, and Blake McClure will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Dr. Sancho passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his residence.
AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks retires after 27 years
Happy retirement to AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks! Johanna has been working HARD as Hopkins County’s family and consumer health representative for 27 years. She coordinates programs like Walk Across Texas, Kids Camp, sewing workshops, Christmas Joys and MORE. Along the way she’s gained statewide and national recognition for her dedication and creativity.
Obituary for Mary Allen
Funeral service for Mary Allen, age 90, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 10:00a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Perry Johnson officiating and Cheve Adams, Nathan Adams, Zachary Adams, Brennan Brock and Brylee Brock serving as honorary pallbearers. A private interment will take place at Gafford Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Allen passed away peacefully at her home and into the arms of Jesus on Sunday morning, January 29, 2023.
'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas
East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
Crews responding to structure fire on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Crews are responding to a reported structure fire on a busy Tyler roadway. According to the Tyler Police Department, the fire broke out in the 5500 block of Old Jacksonville Highway, near KP Engineering, around 5:40 p.m. Details are limited, but CBS19 has a crew headed...
Freezing rain, sleet expected in Hopkins County through Feb 1
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Hopkins County by the National Weather Service until noon on February 1. Mixed precipitation, primarily in the form of freezing rain and/or sleet is expected, the NWS says. Significant impacts to travel will continue through at least early Wednesday. Elevated surfaces such...
Lady Cats pick up huge win at home Friday
The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats hosted Pittsburg Friday, looking to pick up a second consecutive district win. Friday’s match was an important one for the Lady Cats, as a win would all but clinch a playoff spot for Sulphur Springs. The Lady Cats were hoping to have similar success...
Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A deputy is in the hospital following a wreck on Loop 323 on Sunday. Three vehicles were involved, and one other driver has also been hospitalized. At about 4 p.m., a sheriff’s office deputy was northbound on Loop 323 responding to an active domestic disturbance with lights and siren when the crash occurred, according to Sgt. Larry Christian.
LIFE’S FLAVORS 1/26- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
The dining options are very few, just the coffee shop and Tejano’s Tex-Mex. Tejano’s was a popular stop for all the locals who happend to be downtown. But make sure they remember you are there, otherwise you have to ask to be served. I was suprised to see that they had a guacmole enchilada with a spinach enchilada option on the lunch menu. It’s always nice to be able to order food and not have to make changes to fit your needs. I will say downtown Cooper does have a super cute, walking book “tour” to read while wandering around the square. A children’s book has been placed around the square on little podiums and made to be protected from the weather. It’s a cute way to keep readers engaged and provide a creative way to exercise while reading.
Obituary for Paulagene Watson
Paulagene Ray Watson of Houston, Texas and more recently Cooper, TX, passed away on, January 24, 2023. She was born March 7, 1930, in Mansfield, TX, the daughter of Ernie Ray and Woodie Switzer Ray. Paulagene married Billie Ray Watson, also of Mansfield, while he was stationed with the U.S. Navy in Jacksonville, Florida. They made their home in Ft. Worth, TX where they raised their family of three children. In 1973 they started Media Services Corporation (MSC) in Houston providing film, press and media services for NASA Johnson Space Center. Paulagene managed MSC following her husband’s passing. Most recently she resided in Cooper, TX where she passed away at home.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Officials warn multiple crashes on bridge over Lake Fork
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is warning travelers to “slow down or stay in” after multiple crashes on Monday morning. Officials said the crashes happened on the bridge over Lake Fork on Highway 19 North, and that Highway 276 bridges are slick and icy. “It is very slick and dangerous,” […]
