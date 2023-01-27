ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Train derails in rural Rush Township

RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT

MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Train derailment in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight near Route 54 in Rush Township. No word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of Schuylkill County.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire wrecks Northumberland County home

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night. Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

PSP cruiser, car collide on Centre Street in Ashland

ASHLAND – No one was hurt when a state police cruiser struck another vehicle Monday evening in Ashland. State Police at Frackville said the crash happened around 7pm at Centre and 18th Streets in the borough. A 38-year-old state trooper, whose name was blacked out in Monday’s media release,...
ASHLAND, PA
Daily Voice

Trucker Stole $2.5K In Diesel From Berks Gas Station: State Police

That's one way to save at the pump. State police in Berks County are looking for the trucker who they say stole thousands of dollars in diesel from a Kutztown gas station. The thefts occurred at Rutter's on Kutztown Road in Maxatawny over a period of weeks, troopers said in a statement. On four occasions between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, the driver was caught on surveillance camera fuelling up without paying a dime, authorities wrote.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State route in Luzerne County closed until further notice

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announces that State Route 2048 in Luzerne County will be closed until further notice for repairs. According to PennDOT, SR 2048 (Oley Valley Road) in Foster Township is officially closing Tuesday for bridge repairs until further notice. The detour will be as follows: Drivers can check current road […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Fire destroys private workshop in Union County, officials say

Union County, PA — Authorities in Union County say an afternoon fire destroyed a private workshop in Glen Iron Tuesday. According to officials at the scene, crews from Union and Centre counties were dispatched to the blaze, located along Ulrick Lane, around 2 p.m. Firefighters say the blaze destroyed...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire heavily damages home near Shamokin

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Monday afternoon in Northumberland County. It happened around noon at a house at the intersection of Maple and West Holly Streets in Coal Township, near Shamokin. Officials say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

PSP investigating trespassing in West Penn

REYNOLDS – State Police at Frackville are investigating incidents of trespassing at a property in this West Penn Township village. Troopers said two individuals in camouflage were seen on the victim’s property on Clamtown Road on Jan. 28 and trespassing is an ongoing issue at the property. The...
FRACKVILLE, PA
Times Leader

I-81 closure scheduled for Tuesday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A portion of the northbound lane of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County will be temporary closed Tuesday while construction crews perform repairs. Starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the right lane of I-81 northbound at mile marker 165.2 near Ashley Borough...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Paradise Twp. holds hearing for proposed major resort in the Poconos

CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing plans for a new resort in the Pocono Mountain region, in Monroe County. On Monday night, supervisors held the first of several public hearings to consider the conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-78 near Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A crash shut down part of I-78 on Monday near Allentown. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The westbound lanes of I-78 were blocked from Exit 45 PA-863/Golden Key Road, to Exit 40 PA-737/Krumsville Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WOLF

Wanted man flees from police in Schuylkill County

FOSTER TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are searching for a wanted man from Shamokin after he allegedly fled from troopers earlier this month. State Police say that on January 18th around 6:30 PM, 39-year-old Dale Hart fled from a traffic stop in Foster Township and now has an additional warrant out for his arrest for fleeing and eluding police.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Blood drive honors Kunkletown Firefighter

The inside of the mess hall at the Polk Township Volunteer Fire Company in Kresgesville transformed into a blood donation site on Tuesday. It was all for Kyle Frable, a former chief and current lieutenant with the Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company. "I heard about Kyle and everything that he's going...
KUNKLETOWN, PA
