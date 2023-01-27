Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Train derails in rural Rush Township
RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
PennLive.com
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
Train derailment in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight near Route 54 in Rush Township. No word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of Schuylkill County.
Fire wrecks Northumberland County home
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night. Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms...
Alleged sewage overflow leads to charges in Luzerne County's Back Mountain
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general alleges that the Dallas Area Municipal Authority (DAMA) on Route 309 in Kingston Township dumped untreated sewage into TOBY creek, which runs right along their facility. Toby Creek flows quickly as it leaves the Back Mountain and makes its way into...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
PSP cruiser, car collide on Centre Street in Ashland
ASHLAND – No one was hurt when a state police cruiser struck another vehicle Monday evening in Ashland. State Police at Frackville said the crash happened around 7pm at Centre and 18th Streets in the borough. A 38-year-old state trooper, whose name was blacked out in Monday’s media release,...
Trucker Stole $2.5K In Diesel From Berks Gas Station: State Police
That's one way to save at the pump. State police in Berks County are looking for the trucker who they say stole thousands of dollars in diesel from a Kutztown gas station. The thefts occurred at Rutter's on Kutztown Road in Maxatawny over a period of weeks, troopers said in a statement. On four occasions between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, the driver was caught on surveillance camera fuelling up without paying a dime, authorities wrote.
State route in Luzerne County closed until further notice
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announces that State Route 2048 in Luzerne County will be closed until further notice for repairs. According to PennDOT, SR 2048 (Oley Valley Road) in Foster Township is officially closing Tuesday for bridge repairs until further notice. The detour will be as follows: Drivers can check current road […]
WJAC TV
Fire destroys private workshop in Union County, officials say
Union County, PA — Authorities in Union County say an afternoon fire destroyed a private workshop in Glen Iron Tuesday. According to officials at the scene, crews from Union and Centre counties were dispatched to the blaze, located along Ulrick Lane, around 2 p.m. Firefighters say the blaze destroyed...
2-vehicle crash closed I-78 West near Lehigh County border (UPDATE)
A Monday morning crash closed Interstate 78 West for more than an hour near the border between Lehigh and Berks counties. The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 8:22 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 43 in Berks County, in a construction zone after the Route 100 interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
Fire heavily damages home near Shamokin
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Monday afternoon in Northumberland County. It happened around noon at a house at the intersection of Maple and West Holly Streets in Coal Township, near Shamokin. Officials say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
PSP investigating trespassing in West Penn
REYNOLDS – State Police at Frackville are investigating incidents of trespassing at a property in this West Penn Township village. Troopers said two individuals in camouflage were seen on the victim’s property on Clamtown Road on Jan. 28 and trespassing is an ongoing issue at the property. The...
I-81 closure scheduled for Tuesday
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A portion of the northbound lane of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County will be temporary closed Tuesday while construction crews perform repairs. Starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the right lane of I-81 northbound at mile marker 165.2 near Ashley Borough...
One hospitalized after fire in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County. Crews were called to the home on Lee Avenue in Stroudsburg around 8 p.m. on Monday. One person was home at the time and was taken to the hospital with burns. Several pets...
Former factory in Schuylkill County transforms into boutique hotel
TAMAQUA, Pa. — While it may look like a typical room at the Bischoff Inn on Lafayette Street in Tamaqua, some of the furniture was made at the location 100 years ago when Eric Zizelmann's great-great-grandparents used the building as a furniture factory. “To have this furniture restored and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Paradise Twp. holds hearing for proposed major resort in the Poconos
CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing plans for a new resort in the Pocono Mountain region, in Monroe County. On Monday night, supervisors held the first of several public hearings to consider the conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
Business owners band together to get people shopping small
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When Mary Beck opened Central Station Marketplace antique shop in Scranton with her husband five years ago, she had two big goals: Connect with other small business owners in the area, and survive the three-year lease on the building she bought. She's accomplished both, in large...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-78 near Allentown, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A crash shut down part of I-78 on Monday near Allentown. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The westbound lanes of I-78 were blocked from Exit 45 PA-863/Golden Key Road, to Exit 40 PA-737/Krumsville Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
WOLF
Wanted man flees from police in Schuylkill County
FOSTER TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are searching for a wanted man from Shamokin after he allegedly fled from troopers earlier this month. State Police say that on January 18th around 6:30 PM, 39-year-old Dale Hart fled from a traffic stop in Foster Township and now has an additional warrant out for his arrest for fleeing and eluding police.
Blood drive honors Kunkletown Firefighter
The inside of the mess hall at the Polk Township Volunteer Fire Company in Kresgesville transformed into a blood donation site on Tuesday. It was all for Kyle Frable, a former chief and current lieutenant with the Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company. "I heard about Kyle and everything that he's going...
Newswatch 16
