Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KGO
49ers No. 2 RB Elijah Mitchell inactive for NFC title game
San Francisco 49ersrunning back Elijah Mitchell is inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game because of a groin injury. Mitchell, who had been listed as questionable for the game, did not practice last week because of the injury. He led the 49ers with 51 rushing yards on 14 carries in their 19-12 divisional-round victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
KGO
Eagles rout 49ers to win NFC championship, advance to Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA -- Behind a stifling defensive performance, the Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII after defeating the San Francisco 49ers31-7in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Quarterback and penalty woes marred San Francisco throughout the game. The Niners were forced to largely rely on the ground game,...
KGO
Purdy, Lance focused on recovery, not 49ers' QB situation
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As they head into an offseason full of quarterback uncertainty, the one thing the San Francisco 49ers know for sure is that they have two signal-callers -- Brock Purdy and Trey Lance -- under contract and recovering from injuries. As of Tuesday, the Niners have a...
KGO
49ers QBs Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson go down in loss vs. Eagles
PHILADELPHIA -- As the San Francisco 49ers watched quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson head to the sideline with injuries on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, they couldn't help but feel like their hopes of a trip to Super Bowl LVII went with them. They also couldn't help but feel like they, too, had just taken a season-ending blow.
KGO
NFL playoff officiating decisions: What happened on controversial calls
The Super Bowl LVII pairing is on the line during the NFL's championship Sunday. With two matchups of elite teams, every play could decide which team advances. Everything counts -- every call, every non-call, every decision, every replay and every yard. To that end, let's review the major decisions --...
KGO
Texans hire 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as head coach
HOUSTON -- The Texans have hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach, the team announced Tuesday. The deal is for six years, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ryans will be officially introduced as the franchise's sixth full-time coach on Thursday. The Texans, meanwhile, become...
