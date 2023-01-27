ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
KGO

49ers No. 2 RB Elijah Mitchell inactive for NFC title game

San Francisco 49ersrunning back Elijah Mitchell is inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game because of a groin injury. Mitchell, who had been listed as questionable for the game, did not practice last week because of the injury. He led the 49ers with 51 rushing yards on 14 carries in their 19-12 divisional-round victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Eagles rout 49ers to win NFC championship, advance to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA -- Behind a stifling defensive performance, the Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII after defeating the San Francisco 49ers31-7in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Quarterback and penalty woes marred San Francisco throughout the game. The Niners were forced to largely rely on the ground game,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Purdy, Lance focused on recovery, not 49ers' QB situation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As they head into an offseason full of quarterback uncertainty, the one thing the San Francisco 49ers know for sure is that they have two signal-callers -- Brock Purdy and Trey Lance -- under contract and recovering from injuries. As of Tuesday, the Niners have a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

49ers QBs Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson go down in loss vs. Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- As the San Francisco 49ers watched quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson head to the sideline with injuries on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, they couldn't help but feel like their hopes of a trip to Super Bowl LVII went with them. They also couldn't help but feel like they, too, had just taken a season-ending blow.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KGO

Texans hire 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as head coach

HOUSTON -- The Texans have hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach, the team announced Tuesday. The deal is for six years, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ryans will be officially introduced as the franchise's sixth full-time coach on Thursday. The Texans, meanwhile, become...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy