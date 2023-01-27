ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Weekly's 5 biggest headlines this week

By OW Staff
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXCPg_0kTrg1Jr00
Orlando joined national march for abortion rights on 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

The news never sleeps, as they say. We saw a lot of big headlines come through Orlando Weekly this week, but these five were especially deserving of some end-of-week recognition.

Orange County Convention Center hospitality workers avoid potential strike, win big raises and pension in new contract
The tentative agreement reached between Sodexo, a company contracted by the convention center, and
Unite Here Local 737 delivers big gains for many of the facility's hospitality workers, per the union, including substantial pay raises for some of the convention center's lowest-paid hourly restaurant, concessions and banquet workers.

Orange County adopts Tenant's Bill of Rights to enhance protections for local renters
As Orange County rents continue to price out working families, amid a shortage in affordable housing stock, Orange County commissioners on Tuesday voted to adopt a Tenant's Bill of Rights ordinance that's intended to enhance protections for local renters.

Orlando joins national march for abortion rights
After a long year of attacks on abortion rights, Florida’s LGBTQ+ communities and the teaching of “controversial” issues in classrooms (and the faculty/teachers who facilitate it), Orlando Democrats kicked off 2023 with a rally in support of abortion access.


Voting by mail is getting harder in Florida all ballot requests made before the 2022 election have been canceled
Due to recent legislation signed into law by Florida Gov. DeSantis — using the fig leaf of election fraud, though none was found in Florida — all requests for mail-in ballots made before the 2022 election have been canceled. So if you're looking to vote by mail in the 2024 elections (or 2023 municipal elections, where applicable), you're going to have to request a new vote-by-mail ballot, and you should probably get on it soon.
Florida is the second most-expensive state to buy a dozen eggs, according to Instacart study
In some not so egg-citing economic news, Instacart has ranked Florida as the second-most expensive state to purchase a dozen eggs. According to Instacart's customer purchase data, the average cost for a dozen eggs in Florida comes in at roughly $6.36. Orlando has experienced a 65 percent price increase in eggs over the last 12 months, with the cost of a dozen now setting Orlandoans back $6.03 on average.


Orlando Weekly

Legal Public Notices 2/1/23

Orlando Legals Legal Public NoticesALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
ORLANDO, FL
wlrn.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

CHANGES Could Impact Your Drive to Disney World

If you ever drive to or around Disney World/Orlando, you may be familiar with the roads surrounding the property — but some CHANGES could be coming to the area in the future. We have seen some pretty big transportation updates related to Orlando lately — from new airlines arriving...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Shangela talks community, evolution and self-expression before her ‘Fully Lit’ tour reaches Orlando Wednesday

Halleloo, Orlando! You have an audience with drag royalty on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Drag icon Shangela, known out of drag as D.J. Pierce, has a career chock-full of firsts. She was the first person to compete on three different seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the first person to walk the red carpet in drag at the Oscars and the first person to compete in drag on the American version of Dancing With the Stars — and her Fully Lit headlining tour is yet another milestone to add to this list. The Fully Lit dates are Shangela’s first go at touring as a solo headliner across the country, with an extravagant production that pulls out all the stops, visual and performance-wise. “I’m really excited to be able to reconnect with my fans in this way.
ORLANDO, FL
Evan Crosby

8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month

Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Black History Month in Orlando: Events, activities and more happening this month

As the first month of 2023 comes to a close, Orlando residents and organizations are gearing up for Black History Month with plenty of events, shows and activities to celebrate. Here's a guide to the Orlando area's events and happenings going on throughout this year's Black History Month. Black History Month Art Exhibition Thursday, Feb. 2 The opening reception of the City of Orlando's Black History Month Art Exhibition, which celebrates the creativity and cultural heritage of Black visual artists, opens Feb. 2.
ORLANDO, FL
disneybymark.com

What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?

We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Dellagio home tops Dr. Phillips-area sales from Jan. 23 to 30

A home in Dellagio topped all Dr. Phillips-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 23 to 30. The home at 8412 Via Vittoria Way, Orlando, sold Jan. 24, for $1,450,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,213 square feet of living area. Days on market: 57. DR....
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Homeboy Sandman plays Orlando Saturday as part of string of shows with E-Turn

Underground rap hero Homeboy Sandman is coming down specifically for a special Florida tour, and he’s rolling with Orlando star E-Turn for the limited five-city run. That one-two combo alone makes this dream bill a knockout, pairing a couple of the most distinctive and original voices in hip-hop right now. This Orlando date is particularly momentous because it’ll also feature the debut of DNA, the new joint between noted homegrown artists Sean Shakespeare and Eighth Letter.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Lockdown lifted at Apopka High School after potential verbal threat

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka High School was on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a “potential verbal threat against our campus,” officials said. Police Chief Mike McKinley said a student heard about a threat against Apopka High, located at 555 Martin St. in Orange County, and immediately notified staff.
APOPKA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs

This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

