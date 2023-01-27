Orlando Weekly's 5 biggest headlines this week

Halleloo, Orlando! You have an audience with drag royalty on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Drag icon Shangela, known out of drag as D.J. Pierce, has a career chock-full of firsts. She was the first person to compete on three different seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the first person to walk the red carpet in drag at the Oscars and the first person to compete in drag on the American version of Dancing With the Stars — and her Fully Lit headlining tour is yet another milestone to add to this list. The Fully Lit dates are Shangela’s first go at touring as a solo headliner across the country, with an extravagant production that pulls out all the stops, visual and performance-wise. “I’m really excited to be able to reconnect with my fans in this way.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO