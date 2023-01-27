Read full article on original website
REMINDER: It’s Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Massachusetts
With temperatures dropping into the twenties, teens, and even zero this weekend, it's no surprise we're all going to want to go outside and start our vehicles before we head to our destination. However, if you're caught idling your vehicle for an extended period of time, you may have to deal with the law.
WCVB
Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts
BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
Popular Local Berkshires Eatery is Passing On Its Ownership
A popular local eatery in the Berkshires is going to be changing ownership for the first time in nearly 50 years. This particular local Pittsfield spot has seen the local community grow up around it throughout the 48 years of ownership under Joanne Longton. Joanne recently took to social media to announce that Joanne's Elm Street Luncheonette in Pittsfield will now be passed on to new owners.
fallriverreporter.com
Want to spot a bald eagle in Massachusetts? Here is how
Westborough, MA – Many people are surprised to find out that winter is a prime time for birding. There are opportunities for beginner and experienced birders to spot our year-round resident birds as well as the seasonal “snowbirds” that visit Massachusetts for the winter months. Some veteran birders make an annual trek to the Massachusetts coast in winter catch a glimpse of seabirds and sea ducks. Other, more casual birders are content with the sight of back-capped chickadees, downy woodpeckers, or white-breasted nuthatches as they walk or ski along. One iconic bird—the bald eagle—is becoming easier for winter birders to spot.
How to prepare for Friday, Saturday’s single-digit cold weather in Mass.
Below-normal snow totals and above-normal temperatures have so far offered a very different winter season in 2023. But the start of February will remind everyone in New England just how cold it can get. Friday and Saturday are expected to be “dangerously cold” as a frigid air mass reaches New...
Dangerously Cold Temps are Coming to Massachusetts, Break Out the Dry Gas
In the grand scheme of things, Massachusetts has had a pretty mild winter so far. Sure, we have had a couple of snowstorms here and there but it's been few and far between and below average for this time of year. On the temperature front, Massachusetts has been pretty decent as we haven't really experienced bitterly cold temperatures...yet. I say "yet" because that is about to change very soon.
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
MASSACHUSETTS - Massachusetts has some great thrift stores if you're looking for a bargain. Check out The Thrift Shop of Boston, Cape Abilities in Hyannis, and the Garment District in Cambridge. In West Yarmouth, check out Wicked Thrift.
When is Six Flags New England Opening to the Public This Year? (videos)
Though I haven't been in quite a while, one of my favorite Massachusetts attractions during my youth was Six Flags New England. Located in Agawam, I was a big fan of going to Six Flags during my younger days especially when the park was still known as Riverside. Riverside Park is where I experienced my first concert in 1992. The lineup of bands included "Cracker," "Gin Blossoms" and "Spin Doctors." It was a fun first concert especially since I was able to see three bands.
Here’s How Many Massachusetts Residents Rely On Home Heating Oil
Bitter cold weather is in the forecast for Massachusetts this weekend and the subject of energy usage came up on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Tuesday. Friday night's low temperature is forecasted to be around 10 below zero with windy conditions to boot. February is essentially here and although we've had a rather mild winter, this cold snap is not supposed to last more than two days.
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks
When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
Bundle up, Massachusetts! An arctic blast will surge the region this week and send temps plummeting
BOSTON — Massachusetts is in for a wake-up call later this week, as an arctic blast is set to bring freezing temperatures and wind chills to the region. The brutally cold air is expected to arrive late in the week, bringing a potential temperature drop that could reach below zero.
Map: How frigid it will feel on Friday and Saturday with the ‘dangerously cold airmass’ arriving
Forecasters are warning the system will deliver a “shot of pure arctic air, the likes of which we haven’t seen in years.”. Don’t get used to the seasonal temperatures that are blanketing Massachusetts right now; they won’t be here for long. The National Weather Service is...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast
A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
What to know about the ‘brutally cold’ temperatures arriving in Mass. this week
Forecasters say the short-lived cold snap will arrive Friday and early Saturday. Forecasters are warning that a short-lived cold snap will arrive in Massachusetts late Friday and early Saturday, bringing sub-zero temperatures to parts of the region. “Brutally cold airmass arrives for a 24-hour period late Friday into Saturday, with...
WCVB
8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts
BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
WCVB
Comet passing closest to Earth this week, visible over Mass., New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A recently discovered comet will make its closest path to Earth this week. Sky gazers can see the comet, named ZTF (C/2022 E3), with the aid of good binoculars or a telescope. Comet ZTF will be located between the Big and Little Dippers, in the northern...
Is It Illegal to Have Colored Headlights in Massachusetts?
For those that know me, (or hate me LOL) I have LED headlights on my 2004 Toyota Highlander. Of course, they didn't come stock due to the age of the vehicle. I ordered the bulbs on Amazon for about less than $80 altogether. Now since I was only looking to see better at night and not really show off my vehicle, I stuck to bright white lights. Since it's the common color for headlights anywhere. And yes, I've had people flash at me thinking it was my high beams. I'm sorry if did happen to blind you one night. LOL.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusets Division of Fisheries and Wildlife: “Please don’t feed wildlife this winter!”
“Providing food for wildlife does more harm than good. Each winter, MassWildlife receives inquiries from the public regarding whether or not to feed wildlife. While people have good intentions, supplemental feeding of wildlife typically does more harm than good. Most wildlife seasonally change their behavior to adapt to cold temperatures and scarce food supplies. Supplemental feeding can alter that behavior and have detrimental, and sometimes fatal, effects. Wildlife in Massachusetts have adapted over thousands of years to cope with harsh winter weather, including deep snow, cold temperatures, and high winds.
Looking for locally grown foods? Find a winter Farmers Market
Despite a limited growing season, Farmers Markets in Massachusetts are still available during the winter months.
