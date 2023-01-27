Read full article on original website
Man attempts to kidnap 8-year-old boy from DeSoto County campground
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A man attempted to kidnap an 8-year-old boy from a DeSoto County campground in Arcadia. Robert Dasniel Barrera, 26, has been charged with kidnapping during an incident that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 28. A family had been visiting Peace River Campground in Arcadia for 17...
2 Sarasota women arrested after pistol-whipping another over ‘shared boyfriend,’ police say
Two Sarasota women have been arrested and are facing several charges after a fight broke out over a man.
Lakeland man charged with DUI manslaughter
A Lakeland man was charged with DUI manslaughter in connection to one of four deadly crashes that happened in Polk County over the weekend.
Attempted murderer on the run after Desoto County shooting
DESOTO, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a shooting that occurred at SE Hillsborough Avenue on Sunday. According to deputies, the victim was shot in the back and lying on the ground when they arrived at the scene. Law Enforcement continued the investigation with...
Polk man faces 'lengthy prison sentence' after attempted murder arrest: Sheriff
An 18-year-old from Polk City faces a "lengthy prison sentence" after his arrest for attempted murder on Monday, Sheriff Grady Judd said.
Deputies look for tips following shooting in DeSoto County
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responded to SE Hillsborough Avenue in reference to a shooting on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
WATCH: Police release intense video of Lakeland shooting that left 11 injured
You can hear several gunshots followed by screaming from witnesses in the video, which was captured by a nearby security camera.
Man facing kidnapping charge, accused of grabbing child at DeSoto County campground
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:bfc2c193d823d9dd7028442f Player Element ID: 6319557420112. A man is facing a kidnapping charge after a family says he was in the woods with one of their children at the Peace...
Frostproof Woman Killed Walking On US 27 Tuesday
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash near Frostproof that occurred Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023, in which a pedestrian was hit by a passing vehicle. 43-year-old Janie Barnett of Frostproof was transported to a local hospital but
Vehicle Involved In Lakeland Mass Shooting Located, 11th Victim Identified
LAKELAND, Fla. – The vehicle involved in the mass shooting that happened on Monday has been located, according to police. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said the Nissan Altima that was used in the “intentional” act was located in Lakeland but did not provide an address.
Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kissimmee, “this is a horrific tragedy here today,” Osceola Sheriff says
Three people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide on Troy Court in the Sandalwood Mobile Home park on Boggy Creek Road in St. Cloud, west of Narcoossee Road, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a conference Tuesday evening. “This is a horrific tragedy here today, what we’ve discovered. It appears...
Ten injured after shooting in Polk County
Officers with the Lakeland police department are currently investigating a shooting that happened near Iowa avenue north and Plum Street.
Lakeland Police Chief Says Shooting Of 10 People Was “Intentional Act”
LAKELAND, Fla. – Officers and Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are currently investigating a shooting investigation involving multiple victims. Officers were called to the location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at approximately 3:43 p.m. today. Two men have critical injuries, and eight
Lakeland shooting leaves 10 injured, suspects at large
Lakeland police are investigating after multiple people were shot on Monday afternoon.
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to theft of property. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hidden Lane near Mena in reference to a domestic altercation. January 24, 2023. Michael Thompson, 41 of Hatfield was arrested on four Felony Failure to Appear Warrants, a Body Attachment and...
Missing North Port woman found alive by K-9
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 76-year-old woman was found wandering in the woods by a K-9 in Charlotte County. Marie Ginette Saint Hubert of North Port was found by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, according to the North Port Police Department. The woman left her home in...
‘I got a baby on the way’: Video shows police save alleged burglar who was shot by homeowner
Body camera video shows the heroic efforts of three police officers who saved the life of a suspected burglar after he was shot by a homeowner in Haines City.
Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, crashing head-on into Lee County deputy
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say fled from a traffic stop and crashed head-on with a deputy’s cruiser on Thursday. Deputies say they arrested 40-year-old Roderick Allison Thursday night after trying to stop him for speeding through a neighborhood without lights on. The...
First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure. The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41. South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane...
Polk County Deputies Find Abandoned Newborn Baby In Mulberry
A newborn baby girl was found by deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, in Mulberry, after someone reported hearing a baby crying outside. At about 1:47 am, deputies found the girl, wrapped in a blanket, on a small
