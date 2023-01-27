ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardee County, FL

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to theft of property. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hidden Lane near Mena in reference to a domestic altercation. January 24, 2023. Michael Thompson, 41 of Hatfield was arrested on four Felony Failure to Appear Warrants, a Body Attachment and...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Missing North Port woman found alive by K-9

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 76-year-old woman was found wandering in the woods by a K-9 in Charlotte County. Marie Ginette Saint Hubert of North Port was found by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, according to the North Port Police Department. The woman left her home in...
NORTH PORT, FL
First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure. The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41. South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane...
SARASOTA, FL

