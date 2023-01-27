April Lanningham will be rejoining the Capital Planning and Space Management team as a Space Planning Analyst on Jan. 30, 2023. In her new role, Lanningham will be responsible for space studies, analyses and planning of space reconfigurations and renovations in support of moves and increased space utilization. In addition, she will support Architectural and Engineering Services by managing interior design renovation projects, selecting and specifying finish materials for projects, coordinating the layouts, selection, ordering and installation of furniture, and will be integral in the creation of interior finish guidelines.

1 DAY AGO