4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
KIVI-TV
The Idaho School Board Association responds to Labrador regarding controversial proposed policy
BOISE, Idaho — On January 25, State Attorney General Raul Labrador sent a letter to the Idaho State School Board regarding policy 3281 addressing the topic of student gender identity at Caldwell High School. The Caldwell School District says the policy, if passed, aims to create a safe learning...
boisestate.edu
Students from across state compete in High School Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge
The seventh annual High School Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge took place in January with 46 high school students, representing 16 teams and seven high schools, traveling from across the state of Idaho to compete. This was a hybrid event with four teams participating remotely via Zoom. The competition is presented in...
Idaho pharmacists can do a lot more than fill prescriptions
Jan. 16 was not only MLK and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That's right, every year Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the state Capitol in Boise to inform, educate — and vaccinate. Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID, flu, Dtap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia. And that's not all. They can...
idahofreedom.org
Boise State University paid critical race theory advocate more than $25K for one-hour discussion
Ibram X. Kendi, critical race theory advocate and author of “How to be an Antiracist,” was reportedly paid $25K and a travel buyout of $2,500 to speak for one hour at a Martin Luther King, Jr. event at Boise State University. The contract between the university and Kendi’s...
boisestatepublicradio.org
U of I President asks lawmakers for help following the killing of four students, fields questions on school's DEI budget
On Friday, University of Idaho president Scott Green made an emotional plea to lawmakers for an additional million dollars to help the school recover costs responding to the murder of four students in November. In front of the Joint Finance Appropriation Committee, Green asked budget writers to approve Gov. Brad...
boisestate.edu
Boise State receives award for Open Researcher and Contributor Identifier work
Boise State University received a 2022 ORCID Community Award for Institutional Achievement. Similar honors were also presented to other notable universities, such as Johns Hopkins, Stanford and Harvard Medical School. ORCID stands for Open Researcher and Contributor Identifier. An ORCID iD is a free, unique 16-digit number assigned to anyone...
boisestate.edu
Library exhibit celebrates Bethine Church at 100
Bethine Church, wife of Idaho Senator Frank Church, was born into a politically active family and remained a prominent figure in Idaho politics and civic activities throughout her life. Born on Feb. 19, 1923, Bethine was the only child of Chase and Jean Clark of Mackay, Idaho. Chase Clark was...
boisestate.edu
Eight Boise State presentations selected for Higher Education User Group conference
The annual Higher Education User Group Alliance conference will be in St. Louis, Missouri Feb. 26 – March 1 and eight Boise State presentations and community discussions were selected for the event. Alliance is an annual event in higher education for networking, information sharing and professional development. It is...
boisestatepublicradio.org
The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise
This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
boisestate.edu
Capital Planning and Space Management announces new positions and staff
April Lanningham will be rejoining the Capital Planning and Space Management team as a Space Planning Analyst on Jan. 30, 2023. In her new role, Lanningham will be responsible for space studies, analyses and planning of space reconfigurations and renovations in support of moves and increased space utilization. In addition, she will support Architectural and Engineering Services by managing interior design renovation projects, selecting and specifying finish materials for projects, coordinating the layouts, selection, ordering and installation of furniture, and will be integral in the creation of interior finish guidelines.
Does Anyone F#&k!@g Care About Boise’s Foster Kids in Airbnbs?
BOISE, Idaho. Boise's Airbnbs are the foster parents no one else wants to be. Amid Idaho's foster care crisis, Airbnbs have opened their doors to over 100 children since November of 2021; an initiative launched by Mike Dixon, program manager of IDHW Division of Family & Community Services. In a...
Post Register
Shortage of dogs at Idaho Humane Society
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A shortage of available dogs at the Idaho Humane Society, resulted in several dogs being flown to Idaho. High demand is limiting the amount of dogs at the Idaho Humane Society, requiring them to look out of state. Laurien Mavey, a worker at Idaho Humane Society, said the shortage is due Treasure Valley's strong willingness to adopt.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
LEAP Housing, a Boise-based nonprofit, is focusing on affordable housing problem in Ada County
In general, Boise’s housing market is not providing rental units for those who make less than 80% of the area median income or single-family housing for those who make less than 100% of the area median income, according to a graphic shown during this week’s Boise City Council meeting.
You asked: How was Scott Yenor able to speak at Eagle High School?
EAGLE, Idaho — Editor's note -- KTVB is continuing to follow up with students and parents regarding this story. Check back for updates. Students from Eagle High School pushed back at guest speaker Boise State Professor Scott Yenor during their Thursday school lunch hour for talking about "the effect that feminism has had on our society."
Post Register
Changes to how inmates receive mail in Ada County
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's office is making some changes to the way prisoners will receive mail beginning in April. As people have become increasingly more innovative in their attempts to smuggle contraband, like drugs, into prison, the Ada County Sheriff's office has identified the mail service as an area that needs increased security.
boisestate.edu
Archivist connects early Japanese American fiction to local printer
Alessandro Meregaglia, associate professor and archivist/librarian at Albertsons Library, recently published an article about Toshio Mori in the 2022 issue of the Nanzan Review of American Studies, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal based in Nagoya, Japan. Mori is the first Japanese American to publish a book of fiction. The article examines...
KTVB
Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats
BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
Popular Home Goods Retailer Begins 2023 By Closing Two Idaho Locations
When the retailer announced their initial round of closures, it looked like both Treasure Valley locations were safe. Since that list of 62 stores was posted earlier this month, things have gotten worse for the company. The home goods company in question? Bed, Bath and Beyond. According to CBS Money...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho House to Vote on Bill to Pull State Funding From Cities for Refusing to Enforce Felonies
A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send...
