Boise, ID

boisestate.edu

Students from across state compete in High School Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge

The seventh annual High School Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge took place in January with 46 high school students, representing 16 teams and seven high schools, traveling from across the state of Idaho to compete. This was a hybrid event with four teams participating remotely via Zoom. The competition is presented in...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho pharmacists can do a lot more than fill prescriptions

Jan. 16 was not only MLK and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That's right, every year Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the state Capitol in Boise to inform, educate — and vaccinate. Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID, flu, Dtap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia. And that's not all. They can...
IDAHO STATE
boisestate.edu

Boise State receives award for Open Researcher and Contributor Identifier work

Boise State University received a 2022 ORCID Community Award for Institutional Achievement. Similar honors were also presented to other notable universities, such as Johns Hopkins, Stanford and Harvard Medical School. ORCID stands for Open Researcher and Contributor Identifier. An ORCID iD is a free, unique 16-digit number assigned to anyone...
BOISE, ID
boisestate.edu

Library exhibit celebrates Bethine Church at 100

Bethine Church, wife of Idaho Senator Frank Church, was born into a politically active family and remained a prominent figure in Idaho politics and civic activities throughout her life. Born on Feb. 19, 1923, Bethine was the only child of Chase and Jean Clark of Mackay, Idaho. Chase Clark was...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise

This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
BOISE, ID
boisestate.edu

Capital Planning and Space Management announces new positions and staff

April Lanningham will be rejoining the Capital Planning and Space Management team as a Space Planning Analyst on Jan. 30, 2023. In her new role, Lanningham will be responsible for space studies, analyses and planning of space reconfigurations and renovations in support of moves and increased space utilization. In addition, she will support Architectural and Engineering Services by managing interior design renovation projects, selecting and specifying finish materials for projects, coordinating the layouts, selection, ordering and installation of furniture, and will be integral in the creation of interior finish guidelines.
Post Register

Shortage of dogs at Idaho Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A shortage of available dogs at the Idaho Humane Society, resulted in several dogs being flown to Idaho. High demand is limiting the amount of dogs at the Idaho Humane Society, requiring them to look out of state. Laurien Mavey, a worker at Idaho Humane Society, said the shortage is due Treasure Valley's strong willingness to adopt.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Changes to how inmates receive mail in Ada County

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's office is making some changes to the way prisoners will receive mail beginning in April. As people have become increasingly more innovative in their attempts to smuggle contraband, like drugs, into prison, the Ada County Sheriff's office has identified the mail service as an area that needs increased security.
ADA COUNTY, ID
boisestate.edu

Archivist connects early Japanese American fiction to local printer

Alessandro Meregaglia, associate professor and archivist/librarian at Albertsons Library, recently published an article about Toshio Mori in the 2022 issue of the Nanzan Review of American Studies, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal based in Nagoya, Japan. Mori is the first Japanese American to publish a book of fiction. The article examines...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats

BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
BOISE, ID

