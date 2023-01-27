Fatal officer-involved shooting near 700 block of West Center Street

KIFI

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Dispatch received a call Friday, at approximately 12:45 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

The caller said a man was at an apartment complex at the 700 block of West Center Street.

Officers arrived on scene to find a male suspect at the apartment complex.

During the course of an investigation, the suspect brandished a weapon, and shots were fired a short time later.

At this time, police say the name of the suspect is not being released pending notification of next to kin.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation lead by Idaho Falls Police Department along with several agencies with the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force. PPD will also conduct an internal review of the shooting.

There is no threat to the public. PPD is asking the public to avoid the 700 block of West Center Street.

