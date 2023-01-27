ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
boisestate.edu

Library exhibit celebrates Bethine Church at 100

Bethine Church, wife of Idaho Senator Frank Church, was born into a politically active family and remained a prominent figure in Idaho politics and civic activities throughout her life. Born on Feb. 19, 1923, Bethine was the only child of Chase and Jean Clark of Mackay, Idaho. Chase Clark was...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise

This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
BOISE, ID
boisestate.edu

Capital Planning and Space Management announces new positions and staff

April Lanningham will be rejoining the Capital Planning and Space Management team as a Space Planning Analyst on Jan. 30, 2023. In her new role, Lanningham will be responsible for space studies, analyses and planning of space reconfigurations and renovations in support of moves and increased space utilization. In addition, she will support Architectural and Engineering Services by managing interior design renovation projects, selecting and specifying finish materials for projects, coordinating the layouts, selection, ordering and installation of furniture, and will be integral in the creation of interior finish guidelines.
Post Register

Shortage of dogs at Idaho Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A shortage of available dogs at the Idaho Humane Society, resulted in several dogs being flown to Idaho. High demand is limiting the amount of dogs at the Idaho Humane Society, requiring them to look out of state. Laurien Mavey, a worker at Idaho Humane Society, said the shortage is due Treasure Valley's strong willingness to adopt.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats

BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach

Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic

Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
IDAHO FALLS, ID
boisestate.edu

Students from across state compete in High School Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge

The seventh annual High School Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge took place in January with 46 high school students, representing 16 teams and seven high schools, traveling from across the state of Idaho to compete. This was a hybrid event with four teams participating remotely via Zoom. The competition is presented in...
IDAHO STATE
boisestate.edu

Celebrate the launch of Boise State’s new brand platform and TV commercial

Boise State is excited to unveil a new, innovative brand platform and strategy in partnership with higher education brand agency SimpsonScarborough, and all of campus is invited to participate in the launch. The new platform will be a foundation for all marketing and communications efforts across campus. The updated strategy...
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
boisestate.edu

Boise State receives award for Open Researcher and Contributor Identifier work

Boise State University received a 2022 ORCID Community Award for Institutional Achievement. Similar honors were also presented to other notable universities, such as Johns Hopkins, Stanford and Harvard Medical School. ORCID stands for Open Researcher and Contributor Identifier. An ORCID iD is a free, unique 16-digit number assigned to anyone...
BOISE, ID
tourcounsel.com

Boise Factory Outlets | Shopping mall in Idaho

One of the best places to shop in our region, Boise Factory Outlets combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. Boise Factory Outlets is located on 6806 South Eisenman Rd, Boise, ID 83716, Idaho. Boise Factory Outlets has 16 outlet stores from the top designers and name brands.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho pharmacists can do a lot more than fill prescriptions

Jan. 16 was not only MLK and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That's right, every year Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the state Capitol in Boise to inform, educate — and vaccinate. Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID, flu, Dtap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia. And that's not all. They can...
IDAHO STATE

