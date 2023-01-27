Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
boisestate.edu
Library exhibit celebrates Bethine Church at 100
Bethine Church, wife of Idaho Senator Frank Church, was born into a politically active family and remained a prominent figure in Idaho politics and civic activities throughout her life. Born on Feb. 19, 1923, Bethine was the only child of Chase and Jean Clark of Mackay, Idaho. Chase Clark was...
boisestatepublicradio.org
The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise
This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
The Marshall Plan: Payette family aims to make the perfect church pew
The Marshall Company in Payette has been making church furniture, specifically pews for hundreds of churches across the west.
boisestate.edu
Capital Planning and Space Management announces new positions and staff
April Lanningham will be rejoining the Capital Planning and Space Management team as a Space Planning Analyst on Jan. 30, 2023. In her new role, Lanningham will be responsible for space studies, analyses and planning of space reconfigurations and renovations in support of moves and increased space utilization. In addition, she will support Architectural and Engineering Services by managing interior design renovation projects, selecting and specifying finish materials for projects, coordinating the layouts, selection, ordering and installation of furniture, and will be integral in the creation of interior finish guidelines.
Post Register
Shortage of dogs at Idaho Humane Society
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A shortage of available dogs at the Idaho Humane Society, resulted in several dogs being flown to Idaho. High demand is limiting the amount of dogs at the Idaho Humane Society, requiring them to look out of state. Laurien Mavey, a worker at Idaho Humane Society, said the shortage is due Treasure Valley's strong willingness to adopt.
KTVB
Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats
BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach
Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic
Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
boisestate.edu
Students from across state compete in High School Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge
The seventh annual High School Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge took place in January with 46 high school students, representing 16 teams and seven high schools, traveling from across the state of Idaho to compete. This was a hybrid event with four teams participating remotely via Zoom. The competition is presented in...
boisestate.edu
Celebrate the launch of Boise State’s new brand platform and TV commercial
Boise State is excited to unveil a new, innovative brand platform and strategy in partnership with higher education brand agency SimpsonScarborough, and all of campus is invited to participate in the launch. The new platform will be a foundation for all marketing and communications efforts across campus. The updated strategy...
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
boisestate.edu
Eight Boise State presentations selected for Higher Education User Group conference
The annual Higher Education User Group Alliance conference will be in St. Louis, Missouri Feb. 26 – March 1 and eight Boise State presentations and community discussions were selected for the event. Alliance is an annual event in higher education for networking, information sharing and professional development. It is...
idahofreedom.org
Boise State University paid critical race theory advocate more than $25K for one-hour discussion
Ibram X. Kendi, critical race theory advocate and author of “How to be an Antiracist,” was reportedly paid $25K and a travel buyout of $2,500 to speak for one hour at a Martin Luther King, Jr. event at Boise State University. The contract between the university and Kendi’s...
Popular Home Goods Retailer Begins 2023 By Closing Two Idaho Locations
When the retailer announced their initial round of closures, it looked like both Treasure Valley locations were safe. Since that list of 62 stores was posted earlier this month, things have gotten worse for the company. The home goods company in question? Bed, Bath and Beyond. According to CBS Money...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Bundle Up Boise, February is Predicted to Be Colder and Wetter Than Usual
If you are getting tired of winter and are ready for some warmer weather, sorry this is some bad news for you. A cold snap hit the Treasure Valley and while temps will start going up a little later in the week, meteorologists are predicting a colder February than usual and more snow/cold rain fall in February than usual too.
boisestate.edu
Boise State receives award for Open Researcher and Contributor Identifier work
Boise State University received a 2022 ORCID Community Award for Institutional Achievement. Similar honors were also presented to other notable universities, such as Johns Hopkins, Stanford and Harvard Medical School. ORCID stands for Open Researcher and Contributor Identifier. An ORCID iD is a free, unique 16-digit number assigned to anyone...
tourcounsel.com
Boise Factory Outlets | Shopping mall in Idaho
One of the best places to shop in our region, Boise Factory Outlets combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. Boise Factory Outlets is located on 6806 South Eisenman Rd, Boise, ID 83716, Idaho. Boise Factory Outlets has 16 outlet stores from the top designers and name brands.
Idaho pharmacists can do a lot more than fill prescriptions
Jan. 16 was not only MLK and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That's right, every year Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the state Capitol in Boise to inform, educate — and vaccinate. Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID, flu, Dtap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia. And that's not all. They can...
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
