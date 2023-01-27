ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golaurens.com

Arrest Report for January 31

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Bobby Johnson – Clinton (no photo available) -Contempt of Family Court...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 deadly shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man accused of killing another man in a shooting back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Paul Cormack appeared before a judge on Jan. 30, 2023 and was sentenced to five years. The victim, 27-year-old Kurtis Lee Bordelon, was shot in...
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Anderson Co. man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s office said that they arrested a man after serving a warrant at a home in early January. According to deputies, the Directed Patrol Unit, SWAT, and Narcotics Division did a search warrant along Spake Road in Pendleton. Deputies said that Justin Cobb tried to run out […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect with a criminal history. Deputies say Antwon McCoy is wanted for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in Anderson County. Officials say he is also wanted for failing to register as a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Inside 'gun room' on Murdaugh property

In Greenville County the search is on for a missing child. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen one week ago. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Simpsonville. Week Two of Trial...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police respond to detonation in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
FOREST CITY, NC
News19 WLTX

Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Daycare worker arrested after child assaulted in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A daycare worker was charged after police said she did nothing to stop assaults between 4-year-olds. The Greenwood Police Department said the SC Department of Social Services notified them Monday about an incident that occurred on the morning of January 20th at the Gleamns daycare on Bypass 25. “I believe they […]
GREENWOOD, SC

