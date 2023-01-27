Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
Arrest Report for January 31
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Bobby Johnson – Clinton (no photo available) -Contempt of Family Court...
Suspect charged in shooting during Greer car break-in, police say
Police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting a man who confronted him while breaking into a vehicle in Greer.
golaurens.com
Gray Court man now in custody, charged with murder after fatal shooting
A Gray Court man, wanted on murder charges from a shooting in Gray Court on January 24, is now in custody, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. Roy Degerick Irby, 35, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. LCSO deputies and EMS responded...
2 dead in Greenville Co. home ruled murder-suicide
Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner's office.
FOX Carolina
Upstate man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 deadly shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man accused of killing another man in a shooting back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Paul Cormack appeared before a judge on Jan. 30, 2023 and was sentenced to five years. The victim, 27-year-old Kurtis Lee Bordelon, was shot in...
WYFF4.com
Murdaugh trial: Prosecutors imply Murdaugh picked up wife's phone, called it after she died
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh's defense team on Tuesday continued to attack the integrity of SLED's investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Murdaugh is accused of killing them at the family's hunting estate in June 2021. "Have you ever found the murder weapons, to your knowledge?"...
Man in shootout with deputies in South Carolina charged with attempted murder, other crimes
GRAY COURT, S.C. — State authorities say a man has been taken into custody after an attempt by a South Carolina deputy to serve a warrant was met with gunfire and a standoff. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Laurens County deputies were attempting to serve...
Anderson Co. man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s office said that they arrested a man after serving a warrant at a home in early January. According to deputies, the Directed Patrol Unit, SWAT, and Narcotics Division did a search warrant along Spake Road in Pendleton. Deputies said that Justin Cobb tried to run out […]
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect with a criminal history. Deputies say Antwon McCoy is wanted for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in Anderson County. Officials say he is also wanted for failing to register as a...
Cause of death revealed after two found dead in Upstate home
A murder suicide has now been confirmed after two people were fatally shot at an Upstate home. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
NC man charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
The Forest City Police Department said that responded to a person making suicidal threats on Saturday.
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Inside 'gun room' on Murdaugh property
In Greenville County the search is on for a missing child. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen one week ago. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Simpsonville. Week Two of Trial...
FOX Carolina
Police respond to detonation in Forest City
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
FOX Carolina
Driver running from police crashes into Upstate home, flees on foot, official says
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver who was running from law enforcement crashed into a home in Mauldin early Tuesday morning. According to Highway Patrol, the unknown driver was trying to make a left turn on Bethel Greene Court around 4:35...
Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
Driver crashes into Upstate home while eluding police
A driver trying to elude police crashed the vehicle he was driving into an Upstate home Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:30 AM on Bethel Road in Mauldin.
Man arrested following shootout, standoff in Laurens Co.
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a shootout and standoff in Laurens County.
Daycare worker arrested after child assaulted in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A daycare worker was charged after police said she did nothing to stop assaults between 4-year-olds. The Greenwood Police Department said the SC Department of Social Services notified them Monday about an incident that occurred on the morning of January 20th at the Gleamns daycare on Bypass 25. “I believe they […]
McDowell Co. man arrested for armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said that a man was arrested after he robbed a gas station in Spartanburg County.
Deputies locate missing man with medical conditions in Union Co.
The Union County Sheriff's Office said Wilbert Joe Wright has been located.
