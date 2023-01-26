Read full article on original website
WTAP
UPDATE: Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patrick Lee Munday of Parkersburg has been processed by the Parkersburg Police Department with one count of armed robbery. Police accuse Munday of robbing the Michael’s. He also was found to be connected to a previous attempted robbery at the Dollar General on Pike St....
WDTV
W.Va. Senate creates guardians for school safety
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two special ops veterans from Putnam County could play a critical role in a guardian program to protect your child’s school. The West Virginia Senate passed legislation Monday that would allow local school systems to hire honorably discharged military veterans and retired state troopers or deputy sheriffs to serve as guardians -- an armed presence to protect life and property.
WTAP
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - A teacher at the Southern Local Junior High School in Racine, Ohio is under investigation by the district superintendent and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is in the middle of an investigation...
WTAP
A Work of Heart’s contract with the Grand Central Mall will come to an end after 14 years of business
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In just a week the 14 year contract of A Work of Heart will come to an end. Something the business wasn’t expecting but has decided to take a positive outlook on the decision. “We’re obviously sad but we’ve come to accept the decision,” said...
WTAP
West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Legislature is considering legislation to prohibit obscene materials in or near public schools in the state. Senate Bill 252, sponsored by Wood County Senator Mike Azinger, seeks to prohibit obscene matter within 2,500 feet of any public school library, classroom, or building. The language of the bill does not describe any exceptions to this prohibition for businesses, public libraries or other structures that fall within 2,500 feet of public schools. Consequently, it’s possible the bill, if passed, could affect the materials available in Wood County libraries, as each library in the county is within 2,500 feet of a public school.
WDTV
Glenville State to host youth storytelling summer camp
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - This summer, Glenville State University will be hosting a youth storytelling summer camp. Glenville State is partnering with the West Virginia Storytelling Guild to present a week-long storytelling summer camp. Registration is open now, and the camp is July 17-21. “Come Spin a Tale” is open...
WTAP
Marietta building is being considered for 911 center location among other purposes
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta building is being considered for multiple purposes - including Washington County’s upcoming 911 center. Marietta mayor Schlicher said the WASCO building will be a much less expensive endeavor than the other location they were considering. Schlicher said, with WASCO, they’ll be able to renovate an existing building.
WTAP
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Marshals report two arrests
PARKERSBURG — Members of the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshals C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force with the execution of an arrest warrant for a Columbus man Thursday in Parkersburg. Officials arrested Jermaine S. Westbrook II, 29, of Columbus, at 910 30th St. Apt. 8 in Parkersburg on Thursday.
Missing man found safe in Meigs County, Ohio
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office says Clinton Dinguss has been found safely.
WTAP
Meet Romeo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Romeo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Romeo is a three-year-old pit mix. He is about 50 lbs and he loves to be active!. Romeo is very friendly with other dogs, children and people in general....
Juvenile arrested for school shooting threat
Sheriff RH Mellinger posted a statement on Facebook saying deputies responded to a call regarding a potential school shooting that had been planned at Ripley Middle School Monday.
Ohio man gets jail time for unauthorized use of a motorcycle
An Ohio man was found guilty of unauthorized use of a motorcycle. Joseph Roth was was charged with the crime of unauthorized use of a motorcycle vehicle, which occurs when a person who at one time had permission to use a vehicle retains or uses the vehicle after the permission to use it has been […]
WHIZ
One Vehicle Accident in Caldwell
Power was knocked out to much of the Village of Caldwell late Sunday night after a one vehicle injury crash. The Noble County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on Planning Mill Street in Caldwell and involved damage to several utility poles. Due to the powerlines and debris in...
Deputies: Man threatens to shoot officers during incident in Lewis County
A man has been charged after allegedly threatening to shoot law enforcement during an incident in Lewis County.
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
The Abandoned Town in Ohio that Is Considered to be ”Haunted”
Moonvilleis an abandoned town in Vinton County, Ohio's Brown Township, in the southeast of the country. Except for a few foundations, a cemetery, and an abandoned railroad tunnel that has inspired several ghost stories, nothing remains of this old mining town.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Coal Fact for the Day: Manufacturing Megawatts in Pleasants County
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 1,300 MW Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County, WV generates about 5 million megawatt hours of reliable and inexpensive electricity from 3 million tons of West Virginia coal per year. The plant has a total economic impact of $374 million per year and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
