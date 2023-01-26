ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

UPDATE: Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patrick Lee Munday of Parkersburg has been processed by the Parkersburg Police Department with one count of armed robbery. Police accuse Munday of robbing the Michael’s. He also was found to be connected to a previous attempted robbery at the Dollar General on Pike St....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

W.Va. Senate creates guardians for school safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two special ops veterans from Putnam County could play a critical role in a guardian program to protect your child’s school. The West Virginia Senate passed legislation Monday that would allow local school systems to hire honorably discharged military veterans and retired state troopers or deputy sheriffs to serve as guardians -- an armed presence to protect life and property.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Legislature is considering legislation to prohibit obscene materials in or near public schools in the state. Senate Bill 252, sponsored by Wood County Senator Mike Azinger, seeks to prohibit obscene matter within 2,500 feet of any public school library, classroom, or building. The language of the bill does not describe any exceptions to this prohibition for businesses, public libraries or other structures that fall within 2,500 feet of public schools. Consequently, it’s possible the bill, if passed, could affect the materials available in Wood County libraries, as each library in the county is within 2,500 feet of a public school.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Glenville State to host youth storytelling summer camp

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - This summer, Glenville State University will be hosting a youth storytelling summer camp. Glenville State is partnering with the West Virginia Storytelling Guild to present a week-long storytelling summer camp. Registration is open now, and the camp is July 17-21. “Come Spin a Tale” is open...
GLENVILLE, WV
WTAP

Marietta building is being considered for 911 center location among other purposes

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta building is being considered for multiple purposes - including Washington County’s upcoming 911 center. Marietta mayor Schlicher said the WASCO building will be a much less expensive endeavor than the other location they were considering. Schlicher said, with WASCO, they’ll be able to renovate an existing building.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Marshals report two arrests

PARKERSBURG — Members of the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshals C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force with the execution of an arrest warrant for a Columbus man Thursday in Parkersburg. Officials arrested Jermaine S. Westbrook II, 29, of Columbus, at 910 30th St. Apt. 8 in Parkersburg on Thursday.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Meet Romeo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Romeo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Romeo is a three-year-old pit mix. He is about 50 lbs and he loves to be active!. Romeo is very friendly with other dogs, children and people in general....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

One Vehicle Accident in Caldwell

Power was knocked out to much of the Village of Caldwell late Sunday night after a one vehicle injury crash. The Noble County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on Planning Mill Street in Caldwell and involved damage to several utility poles. Due to the powerlines and debris in...
CALDWELL, OH
WDTV

WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH

