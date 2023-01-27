ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Could One Little Tweet Gives Hogs Some Momentum?

By Andy Hodges
All Hogs
All Hogs
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHgHE_0kTrf0TL00

Razorbacks' Eric Musselman loves breaking other teams' streaks, especially on road.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It probably is intended as a social media post to get their fans fired up, but Arkansas noticed it, too.

Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman tends to do that.

It could be motivation for the Hogs after Baylor started throwing out a little fact intended to charge up their fans ... even if they don't match the stats' criteria.

No, the Razorbacks' aren't ranked right now, but if anything it could be a subtle dig that they were earlier in the season before hitting a rough patch and the Bears can handle higher-ranked teams.

In the overall scope of things, it won't exactly change that number at all, but it could be a boost.

For an Arkansas team that has wandered all over the place before settling down the last few games, they look for motivation wherever they can find it.

"We need to play well on the road," Hogs assistant Gus Argenal told the media Thursday afternoon. "That’s an area that we have to improve. This is no better place to start than doing it at Baylor, which will be a crazy crowd and a great opportunity."

This game is being built up in Waco almost like an NCAA Tournament matchup. That's exactly what it was a couple of years ago in the Elite Eight, but the Hogs weren't really able to match up with a Bears' team headed to a title.

We'll find out if this team has developed enough to handle Baylor's 17-ranked team that has had rough patches, but is still pretty good.

"This is a game that you don’t often get to play," Argenal said.

The Hogs went on the road in the SEC a lot early, falling badly at Alabama and Auburn. They were still figuring things out at LSU, but couldn't overcome the guys with whistles at Missouri.

Neither team is like they were a couple of years ago, but the Hogs do have one guy playing well right now that was in that game.

Davonte "Devo" Davis has picked up his game on both ends of the floor and taken over as maybe THE leader of the Hogs.

He probably remembers that NCAA game. For Devo, that memory might be some motivation.

"There is a history," Argenal said. "Our guys love the challenge."

Maybe that got a little assist from social media Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdhlA_0kTrf0TL00

HOGS FEED:

SAM PITTMAN TURNS IN PERFORMANCE AT ALABAMA COACHES CLINIC THAT WILL HELP HOGS' FUTURE

HOW "40 MINUTES OF HELL" CAME TO BE UNDER RICHARDSON AT ARKANSAS

DAVIS RECEIVES ONE OF THE HIGHEST ACCOLADES A HOG CAN RECEIVE AND HE PROBABLY DOESN'T EVEN KNOW IT

WHAT WILL SPRING PRACTICE REVEAL ABOUT HOW HOGS WILL LOOK IN THE FALL

RELIVE THE DAN ENOS ERA AT ARKANSAS TO GAIN INSIGHT ON WHERE THE RAZORBACK OFFENSE IS HEADED

RAZORBACKS' ANTHONY BLACK RESPONDS PERFECTLY TO LSU SLAP

HOGS' COACH SAM PITTMAN HAS BECOME A TRUE HEAD COACH WITH MODERN ERA WISDOM

RAZORBACKS TAKE NEXT STEP IN EVOLUTION DURING WIN OVER LSU

RAZORBACKS FINALLY ABSORBING DEFENSIVE LESSON MUSSELMAN HAS BEEN TEACHING

HOGS TEAM WAS ONCE SO GREAT THE COACH SCHEDULED A 3-GAME SERIES WITH THAT GENERATION'S VERSION OF THE 90S BULLS WITH JORDAN, PIPPEN

IF NICK SMITH COMES BACK, HE MAY NOT BE A KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOR FOR RAZORBACKS

WHICH TEAM THAT STARTED LEAGUE PLAY 11-1 ENDS WITH NCAA BERTH

SCOUTING REPORT SAYS RAZORBACKS HAVE GOTTEN BETTER, BUT WHAT ABOUT LSU AHEAD OF TUESDAY NIGHT?

NEWEST ITERATION OF HOGS' BASEBALL EXPECTED TO BE LED BY PITCHING

LET'S NOT OVERLOOK ANTHONY BLACK, WHO IS LEADING THIS RAZORBACK TEAM RIGHT NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdhlA_0kTrf0TL00

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

Sting of All-Time Low In-State Recruiting Class Soothed By What Arkansas Will Produce Next Year

When he finally puts pen to paper on National Signing Day, Shamar Easter will be the 20th high school prospect to sign with Arkansas football in the 2023 class. Most of the group signed their National Letters of Intent in December, during the early period, but the Ashdown tight end opted to wait until the traditional period so he could get to know new tight ends coach Morgan Turner a little better.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Jasmine Hudson never thought she would be a long-term Arkansas resident after moving to the Bentonville area to take a job with Walmart Inc. The Tennessee State University graduate joined the Arkansas retail giant nearly a decade ago. She left the company during the COVID-19 pandemic to start her own business with […] The post Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Eric Musselman speaks to loss in Waco

Electric providers weigh in on power outage potential. Sleet and freezing rain fell across much of Northwest Arkansas on Monday, with more chances of precipitation expected over the next few days. The good news is, while last week's winter storm brought thousands of power outages, electric providers aren't expecting many outages, if any, this time around.
WACO, TX
5newsonline.com

Ambulance stuck in ice freed by Arkansas National Guard team

ARKANSAS, USA — An Arkansas National Guard team dug out an ambulance while helping state police in Northwest Arkansas as icy weather bears down across the area. On Monday, after overnight sleet and ice blanketed NWA and The River Valley, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated National Guard teams to help Arkansas State Police teams in Fort Smith and Lowell.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville is getting a 'smash room'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are getting a unique way to release stress and pent-up emotions. NWA Smash Lab announced it's opening its doors Saturday as the first and only "smash room" in Fayetteville. Customers can release their frustrations by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash

ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Tuesday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. Monday. A deadly crash...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Road conditions, closings as ice covers area roads

ARK, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. To see a complete list of area school closings, click here. As of 4:30 a.m., The Arkansas Department of Transportation...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Taipei to close after more than three decades of business in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A beloved Chinese restaurant is set to close its doors in the coming months after decades of serving up family recipes. Taipei Chinese Restaurant opened on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith in 1987. Originally owned by Linh Hua’s late mother, Hua has been continuing on her mother’s legacy for the past 25 years along with her four children growing up in the restaurant.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
MOUNTAINBURG, AR
KHBS

Benton County wreck kills driver of flatbed truck

AVOCA, Ark. — A truck driver was killed in Benton County during Monday morning's winter weather, Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the county spokesperson, said. The flatbed truck was hauling equipment when the driver lost control and flipped on Guyll Ridge Road east of Avoca, Jenkins said. The crash was caused by the weather.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy