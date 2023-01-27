Could One Little Tweet Gives Hogs Some Momentum?

Razorbacks' Eric Musselman loves breaking other teams' streaks, especially on road.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It probably is intended as a social media post to get their fans fired up, but Arkansas noticed it, too.

Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman tends to do that.

It could be motivation for the Hogs after Baylor started throwing out a little fact intended to charge up their fans ... even if they don't match the stats' criteria.

No, the Razorbacks' aren't ranked right now, but if anything it could be a subtle dig that they were earlier in the season before hitting a rough patch and the Bears can handle higher-ranked teams.

In the overall scope of things, it won't exactly change that number at all, but it could be a boost.

For an Arkansas team that has wandered all over the place before settling down the last few games, they look for motivation wherever they can find it.

"We need to play well on the road," Hogs assistant Gus Argenal told the media Thursday afternoon. "That’s an area that we have to improve. This is no better place to start than doing it at Baylor, which will be a crazy crowd and a great opportunity."

This game is being built up in Waco almost like an NCAA Tournament matchup. That's exactly what it was a couple of years ago in the Elite Eight, but the Hogs weren't really able to match up with a Bears' team headed to a title.

We'll find out if this team has developed enough to handle Baylor's 17-ranked team that has had rough patches, but is still pretty good.

"This is a game that you don’t often get to play," Argenal said.

The Hogs went on the road in the SEC a lot early, falling badly at Alabama and Auburn. They were still figuring things out at LSU, but couldn't overcome the guys with whistles at Missouri.

Neither team is like they were a couple of years ago, but the Hogs do have one guy playing well right now that was in that game.

Davonte "Devo" Davis has picked up his game on both ends of the floor and taken over as maybe THE leader of the Hogs.

He probably remembers that NCAA game. For Devo, that memory might be some motivation.

"There is a history," Argenal said. "Our guys love the challenge."

Maybe that got a little assist from social media Friday.

HOGS FEED:

SAM PITTMAN TURNS IN PERFORMANCE AT ALABAMA COACHES CLINIC THAT WILL HELP HOGS' FUTURE

HOW "40 MINUTES OF HELL" CAME TO BE UNDER RICHARDSON AT ARKANSAS

DAVIS RECEIVES ONE OF THE HIGHEST ACCOLADES A HOG CAN RECEIVE AND HE PROBABLY DOESN'T EVEN KNOW IT

WHAT WILL SPRING PRACTICE REVEAL ABOUT HOW HOGS WILL LOOK IN THE FALL

RELIVE THE DAN ENOS ERA AT ARKANSAS TO GAIN INSIGHT ON WHERE THE RAZORBACK OFFENSE IS HEADED

RAZORBACKS' ANTHONY BLACK RESPONDS PERFECTLY TO LSU SLAP

HOGS' COACH SAM PITTMAN HAS BECOME A TRUE HEAD COACH WITH MODERN ERA WISDOM

RAZORBACKS TAKE NEXT STEP IN EVOLUTION DURING WIN OVER LSU

RAZORBACKS FINALLY ABSORBING DEFENSIVE LESSON MUSSELMAN HAS BEEN TEACHING

HOGS TEAM WAS ONCE SO GREAT THE COACH SCHEDULED A 3-GAME SERIES WITH THAT GENERATION'S VERSION OF THE 90S BULLS WITH JORDAN, PIPPEN

IF NICK SMITH COMES BACK, HE MAY NOT BE A KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOR FOR RAZORBACKS

WHICH TEAM THAT STARTED LEAGUE PLAY 11-1 ENDS WITH NCAA BERTH

SCOUTING REPORT SAYS RAZORBACKS HAVE GOTTEN BETTER, BUT WHAT ABOUT LSU AHEAD OF TUESDAY NIGHT?

NEWEST ITERATION OF HOGS' BASEBALL EXPECTED TO BE LED BY PITCHING

LET'S NOT OVERLOOK ANTHONY BLACK, WHO IS LEADING THIS RAZORBACK TEAM RIGHT NOW

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.