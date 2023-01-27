ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weeki Wachee, FL

fox13news.com

Plein Aire Cottage artists helps preserve Old Florida cottages

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. - Some say Kooky Coconut on Indian Rocks Beach makes the best Cuban sandwich on the Pinellas County side of Tampa Bay. "Everything is made in house," says Joanne Inguaggiato, who has owned the small sandwich shop for 17 years. "We roast our own pork, and we get our bread from Ybor City."
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Historic Black cemetery no longer in the hands of the City of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Memorial Park Cemetery, which was established in 1919, has continued to be maintained by the city since its owner died in 2019. But, the historic Black cemetery is now under new ownership, which worries some neighbors, who hope the rich history can be saved. The headstones at...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

The Beautiful Rose Is Sweet As Can Be And Ready To Be Adopted

The beautiful Rose is sweet as can be and is ready to be adopted. Rose is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Who needs a dozen roses when you have this single beautiful girl? Rose is sweet as can be…no thorns here! Thanks to the Pit Project, her adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt this 2 year old, 49 pound pit mix.
FLORIDA STATE
thatssotampa.com

The largest taco festival in Tampa Bay takes over Al Lopez Park

Get $15 off VIP Tickets while supplies last, exclusively through That’s So Tampa and I Love the Burg!. The best foodie event of the year is Tampa Taco Fest, and the savory celebration is officially back on February 25 from 10am-6pm. It also achieves the fantastic superlative as the largest taco celebration in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Naha brings tastes of Japan to Crystal River

For all those who love Japanese food, try the new restaurant Naha in Crystal River. They serve sushi, hibachi meals and ramen dishes, plus salads and appetizers along with many other choices on their menu. Naha has been open for the past four months. It’s located where Mama Sally’s once...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
fox13news.com

Lifelong artist turns her art into full-time business

TAMPA, Fla. - Lifelong artist Ashley Cassens took a big leap three years ago, by turning her art into a full-time business. She didn't experience a light bulb moment. Instead, the art teacher decided to take some business entrepreneur classes. "That mentorship really opened up things for me," Cassens said.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman Found Dead Next To Her Sleeping Toddler

The Tampa police department tells us that a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night. According to reports, deputies were called to Pictorial Park drive located in New Tampa. When they arrived, they found a woman lying in the street. They also found a toddler sleeping in a SUV. The child was unharmed but his mother had upper body trauma.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Sub shop proprietor is a real good fella

NEW PORT RICHEY — It’s been a year since Erik Landers set up his Goodfellas sub shop and catering operation in what had been Cheese Village on Grand Avenue in New Port Richey for decades. In that time, in a niche in which it’s notoriously difficult to make a profit quickly, he’s established a thriving business and loyal clientele, and also furnished hundreds of bagged lunches to area children during school breaks.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
DUNEDIN, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Welcome to Our Home Citrus reference guide

Here’s your personal how-to, where-to guide to just about everything you need to feel right at home in Citrus County. So whether you just moved here, have lived here your entire life or are just visiting Citrus County for the first time, using Our Home should help you feel right at home.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Drivers seek help navigating busy Citrus County intersection

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - As more and more folks move to Florida, it’s making the roads more crowded. That’s even being felt in places like Citrus County. Al Barcena and his wife Elizabeth retired there in 2001. They’ve seen quite the change since. “Citrus County is growing...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

14 arrested in connection to illegal street racing over Gasparilla weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department announced the arrests of at least 14 people over Gasparilla weekend in connection with a series of illegal street races and reckless driving maneuvers during which participants blocked major intersections at times. Officers described their operations as an attempt to dismantle a planned...
TAMPA, FL

