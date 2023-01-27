Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Leading cannabis dispensary opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Ospreys on Kings BaySpeakDolphin.comCrystal River, FL
Dade City Kumquat Festival Set To Take Place Again On January 28thGrant Piper NewsDade City, FL
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
fox13news.com
Plein Aire Cottage artists helps preserve Old Florida cottages
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. - Some say Kooky Coconut on Indian Rocks Beach makes the best Cuban sandwich on the Pinellas County side of Tampa Bay. "Everything is made in house," says Joanne Inguaggiato, who has owned the small sandwich shop for 17 years. "We roast our own pork, and we get our bread from Ybor City."
White rhino shot dead at Florida safari park after ‘aggressively’ escaping enclosure
A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said.
fox13news.com
Historic Black cemetery no longer in the hands of the City of Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Memorial Park Cemetery, which was established in 1919, has continued to be maintained by the city since its owner died in 2019. But, the historic Black cemetery is now under new ownership, which worries some neighbors, who hope the rich history can be saved. The headstones at...
995qyk.com
The Beautiful Rose Is Sweet As Can Be And Ready To Be Adopted
The beautiful Rose is sweet as can be and is ready to be adopted. Rose is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Who needs a dozen roses when you have this single beautiful girl? Rose is sweet as can be…no thorns here! Thanks to the Pit Project, her adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt this 2 year old, 49 pound pit mix.
fox13news.com
Sunshine Line provides free transportation, bus passes for seniors
TAMPA, Fla. - For seniors without transportation, getting around can be difficult, which is why there's now a brighter way to travel called "Sunshine Line." The ride service gives those like Sonya Traylor a reason to smile now that she has a ride to her doctor's appointments. "I like it....
thatssotampa.com
The largest taco festival in Tampa Bay takes over Al Lopez Park
Get $15 off VIP Tickets while supplies last, exclusively through That’s So Tampa and I Love the Burg!. The best foodie event of the year is Tampa Taco Fest, and the savory celebration is officially back on February 25 from 10am-6pm. It also achieves the fantastic superlative as the largest taco celebration in the Tampa Bay region.
Citrus County Chronicle
Naha brings tastes of Japan to Crystal River
For all those who love Japanese food, try the new restaurant Naha in Crystal River. They serve sushi, hibachi meals and ramen dishes, plus salads and appetizers along with many other choices on their menu. Naha has been open for the past four months. It’s located where Mama Sally’s once...
fox13news.com
Restored life-size Cinderella figurine finds new life at Ulele in Tampa Heights
TAMPA, Fla. - While much of Tampa’s Riverwalk shows off the gleaming, new construction of modern buildings, in contrast, Cinderella in a horse-drawn pumpkin carriage, may seem out of place. The life-size figurine is along the north end of the Riverwalk outside Ulele, a restaurant owned by Richard Gonzmart.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
fox13news.com
Lifelong artist turns her art into full-time business
TAMPA, Fla. - Lifelong artist Ashley Cassens took a big leap three years ago, by turning her art into a full-time business. She didn't experience a light bulb moment. Instead, the art teacher decided to take some business entrepreneur classes. "That mentorship really opened up things for me," Cassens said.
Raising Cane’s: Popular chicken finger chain opening first Tampa Bay location
The franchise hired more than 130 crewmembers for multiple positions at its new location.
wild941.com
Florida Woman Found Dead Next To Her Sleeping Toddler
The Tampa police department tells us that a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night. According to reports, deputies were called to Pictorial Park drive located in New Tampa. When they arrived, they found a woman lying in the street. They also found a toddler sleeping in a SUV. The child was unharmed but his mother had upper body trauma.
fox13news.com
‘Prepared to negotiate’: Hillsborough unfazed after St. Pete chooses Rays redevelopment plans for Tropicana
TAMPA, Fla. - Negotiators trying to bring a stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays to Hillsborough County say they are unfazed by Monday's announcement that St. Petersburg chose the team's proposed plan for redeveloping the Tropicana Field location. "Their attendance would be much higher, and the revenue generated would be...
suncoastnews.com
Sub shop proprietor is a real good fella
NEW PORT RICHEY — It’s been a year since Erik Landers set up his Goodfellas sub shop and catering operation in what had been Cheese Village on Grand Avenue in New Port Richey for decades. In that time, in a niche in which it’s notoriously difficult to make a profit quickly, he’s established a thriving business and loyal clientele, and also furnished hundreds of bagged lunches to area children during school breaks.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
Citrus County Chronicle
Welcome to Our Home Citrus reference guide
Here’s your personal how-to, where-to guide to just about everything you need to feel right at home in Citrus County. So whether you just moved here, have lived here your entire life or are just visiting Citrus County for the first time, using Our Home should help you feel right at home.
Tampa International Airport adds new nonstop routes to popular destinations
If you're looking for new travel destinations without the worry of a layover, Tampa International Airport has added two new nonstop routes.
Bay News 9
Drivers seek help navigating busy Citrus County intersection
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - As more and more folks move to Florida, it’s making the roads more crowded. That’s even being felt in places like Citrus County. Al Barcena and his wife Elizabeth retired there in 2001. They’ve seen quite the change since. “Citrus County is growing...
fox13news.com
14 arrested in connection to illegal street racing over Gasparilla weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department announced the arrests of at least 14 people over Gasparilla weekend in connection with a series of illegal street races and reckless driving maneuvers during which participants blocked major intersections at times. Officers described their operations as an attempt to dismantle a planned...
