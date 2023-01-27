ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Gunman busted in execution-style NYC slaying of stage actor

The alleged gunman in the execution-style Queens slaying of a young stage actor and teacher was arrested over the weekend — 10 months after the chilling, caught-on-video crime, authorities said.  Jovan Springer, 29, was busted Saturday in connection with the March 26 suspected drug-related shooting of 26-year-old Peter Panthier on Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway, cops said.  Springer was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.  Panthier — who performed in several plays at the national theater in his native Dominica and also taught math — was gunned down at point-blank range while walking alongside his killer around 8:10...
Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
New York Post

13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks

A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
New York Post

Woman slashes man in face in NYC, asks, ‘Why are you talking to my girl?’: cops

A female stranger slashed a man on the face on New Year’s Day in Lower Manhattan after snarling, “Why are you talking to my girl?,” cops said.  The 38-year-old man was walking on Greenwich Street near Rector Street around 1:40 a.m. when the suspect confronted him with the question, authorities said.  She then slashed him in the face above the left eye with a “cutting instrument,” cops said. It’s unclear whether another female was present at the time. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.  The suspect fled on foot, cops said.  Footage released late Monday shows the suspect hopping a subway turnstile — wearing a blue short-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans with no jacket.  She was still being sought Tuesday.
Abdul Ghani

15-Year-Old Boy Dead After A Dispute With Stepfather In The Bronx

According to reports, Bronx detectives are interviewing the stepfather of a 15-year-old boy who died on Monday afternoon after fighting with him. On January 23, just before 4:18 p.m., Corde Scott, 15, and his stepdad, 28, allegedly got into an argument inside their home in the 1400 block of Doris Street, off Lyon Avenue in Parkchester.
New York Post

Financier who fatally plunged from NYC rooftop bar was dad of 3 who recently filed for divorce

The financier who plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar was identified Thursday as a Connecticut dad of three who filed for divorce from his wife one day before he died, according to police sources and court records. Dale L. Cheney 46, plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York on West 45th Street near Seventh Avenue, in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead, cops said. The death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, an NYPD spokesperson...
New York Post

Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources

A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
Black Enterprise

15-year-old Sentenced for Stabbing Rival Cheerleader to Death at NY High School

A 15-year-old girl in Mount Vernon NY, was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter after she stabbed a cheerleader to death. According to ABC7NY Kayla Green, 16, died when she was stabbed in the stomach as the result of a ‘long-standing’ cheer rivalry during a huge brawl after the Mount Vernon High School basketball team won the state championship last year.
New York Post

One dead, four hurt after overnight mayhem across NYC

One person was shot, three others were stabbed and an unidentified individual was found burned to death amid mayhem across the city overnight, police said. In the deadly incident, a charred body was discovered following a mysterious car fire in Queens early Saturday, cops said. The corpse was found after police responded to a report of a car fire at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street in Far Rockaway shortly before 2:40 a.m., authorities said. Once the FDNY extinguished the blaze, the body of the unidentified individual was discovered in the vehicle’s driver’s seat, authorities said. The city medical examiner’s office...
