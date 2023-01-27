Read full article on original website
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
38-Year-Old Shot, Killed After Taking Picture During Vacation In Chile
The family of a 38-year-old man is hoping for justice after their loved one was shot and killed while vacationing in Chile. Eric Garvin was gunned down in the capital city of Santiago. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” Garvin’s...
Gunman busted in execution-style NYC slaying of stage actor
The alleged gunman in the execution-style Queens slaying of a young stage actor and teacher was arrested over the weekend — 10 months after the chilling, caught-on-video crime, authorities said. Jovan Springer, 29, was busted Saturday in connection with the March 26 suspected drug-related shooting of 26-year-old Peter Panthier on Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway, cops said. Springer was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. Panthier — who performed in several plays at the national theater in his native Dominica and also taught math — was gunned down at point-blank range while walking alongside his killer around 8:10...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks
A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party City
Anna Sacks (age 31 as of 2022) is a recycling activist who calls herself a "trash walker." An article in Reader's Digest describes how Anna finds treasure in New York City's garbage.
Woman slashes man in face in NYC, asks, ‘Why are you talking to my girl?’: cops
A female stranger slashed a man on the face on New Year’s Day in Lower Manhattan after snarling, “Why are you talking to my girl?,” cops said. The 38-year-old man was walking on Greenwich Street near Rector Street around 1:40 a.m. when the suspect confronted him with the question, authorities said. She then slashed him in the face above the left eye with a “cutting instrument,” cops said. It’s unclear whether another female was present at the time. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The suspect fled on foot, cops said. Footage released late Monday shows the suspect hopping a subway turnstile — wearing a blue short-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans with no jacket. She was still being sought Tuesday.
15-Year-Old Boy Dead After A Dispute With Stepfather In The Bronx
According to reports, Bronx detectives are interviewing the stepfather of a 15-year-old boy who died on Monday afternoon after fighting with him. On January 23, just before 4:18 p.m., Corde Scott, 15, and his stepdad, 28, allegedly got into an argument inside their home in the 1400 block of Doris Street, off Lyon Avenue in Parkchester.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
'I wanted them dead': Brooklyn woman killed dad, stabbed sister over laptop, DA says
A 22-year-old Brooklyn woman fatally stabbed her father and attempted to kill her younger sister in a rage over a laptop, prosecutors said Monday.
Financier who fatally plunged from NYC rooftop bar was dad of 3 who recently filed for divorce
The financier who plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar was identified Thursday as a Connecticut dad of three who filed for divorce from his wife one day before he died, according to police sources and court records. Dale L. Cheney 46, plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York on West 45th Street near Seventh Avenue, in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead, cops said. The death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, an NYPD spokesperson...
Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources
A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
NYC scammer steals thousands of dollars from good Samaritans who lent phone: police
A man stole thousands of dollars from two people who lent him their phones after he told them a bogus story about being locked out of his apartment, police said.
15-year-old Sentenced for Stabbing Rival Cheerleader to Death at NY High School
A 15-year-old girl in Mount Vernon NY, was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter after she stabbed a cheerleader to death. According to ABC7NY Kayla Green, 16, died when she was stabbed in the stomach as the result of a ‘long-standing’ cheer rivalry during a huge brawl after the Mount Vernon High School basketball team won the state championship last year.
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from Macys
On Monday, officials stated four of the migrants who were bused into New York City from Texas were arrested for shoplifting thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nassau County Macys.
New York City woman, 21, disappeared after getting off the subway on New Year's Eve
Adamaruis 'Yuri' Garcia, 21, of Queens, was last seen on a Queens-bound N train. She got off at Queensboro Plaza around 11.15pm and has not been heard from since.
One dead, four hurt after overnight mayhem across NYC
One person was shot, three others were stabbed and an unidentified individual was found burned to death amid mayhem across the city overnight, police said. In the deadly incident, a charred body was discovered following a mysterious car fire in Queens early Saturday, cops said. The corpse was found after police responded to a report of a car fire at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street in Far Rockaway shortly before 2:40 a.m., authorities said. Once the FDNY extinguished the blaze, the body of the unidentified individual was discovered in the vehicle’s driver’s seat, authorities said. The city medical examiner’s office...
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M to Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A New York woman’s life changed (briefly) after she hit the jackpot at a Jamaica, Queens casino, but her dream soon turned to reality after what unfolded next. Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won $42 million at the Resorts World Casino. The win was the largest slot machine jackpot in US history, according to UNILAD.
