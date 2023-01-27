UF Provost Joe Glover to step down after 15 years of leadership

The University of Florida Provost Joe Glover has decided to step down after serving 15 years in the position.

The university announced the departure Friday afternoon, stating that Glover officially transition from his position at the end of July.

"Fifteen years is a long time to serve as provost — the tenure of the average provost hovers around four years nationally. But it has been a remarkable 15 years in the university's history," the release read.

Glover first came to UF in 1983 as an assistant professor in mathematics and eventually went on to become interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in 2007. He was chosen as provost by former UF President Bernie Machen, who did not do a national search, which broke standard procedure at the time.

Some of Glover's accomplishments during his tenure include helping launch UF's artificial intelligence (A.I.) initiative, the creation of the innovation academy and UF's rise to a top five institution.

He also helped initiate UF online, which was recently ranked No. 1 in among online bachelor programs by U.S. News and World Report.

Amanda Phalin, chair of the UF Faculty Senate, thanked Glover for his decades of work.

"I wish him the best, and I am excited as we move forward with new leadership," Phalin wrote in an email.

Despite no longer serving as provost, Glover will step into the role of senior advisor for the incoming president, Ben Sasse, who will initiate a national search for the next provost. Further details about the search will come out in February.

