ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

UF Provost Joe Glover to step down after 15 years of leadership

By Gershon Harrell, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbsc9_0kTredeW00

The University of Florida Provost Joe Glover has decided to step down after serving 15 years in the position.

The university announced the departure Friday afternoon, stating that Glover officially transition from his position at the end of July.

"Fifteen years is a long time to serve as provost — the tenure of the average provost hovers around four years nationally. But it has been a remarkable 15 years in the university's history," the release read.

President elect Ben SasseU.S. Sen. Ben Sasse OK'd as UF's next president despite community, student pushback

UF honors program seeks new directorUF Honors Program seeks new director for college

President perksUF spending $300,000 on new pool for Dasburg home where incoming president Ben Sasse will reside

Glover first came to UF in 1983 as an assistant professor in mathematics and eventually went on to become interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in 2007. He was chosen as provost by former UF President Bernie Machen, who did not do a national search, which broke standard procedure at the time.

Some of Glover's accomplishments during his tenure include helping launch UF's artificial intelligence (A.I.) initiative, the creation of the innovation academy and UF's rise to a top five institution.

He also helped initiate UF online, which was recently ranked No. 1 in among online bachelor programs by U.S. News and World Report.

Amanda Phalin, chair of the UF Faculty Senate, thanked Glover for his decades of work.

"I wish him the best, and I am excited as we move forward with new leadership," Phalin wrote in an email.

Despite no longer serving as provost, Glover will step into the role of senior advisor for the incoming president, Ben Sasse, who will initiate a national search for the next provost. Further details about the search will come out in February.

Gershon Harrell is an education reporter at The Gainesville Sun. He can be reached by email at Gharrell@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GershonReports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Advocate

Lesbian Shop Owners Leave Florida Town After Official's Antigay Comments

A lesbian couple in Florida said they are closing their small antique shop because of the treatment they received from one town official with a history of antigay comments. Joy Drawdy told the local independent Alligator the response from locals was positive after she and her wife opened the Restless Mommas boutique store in the small town of Micanopy last summer. The town of fewer than 700 sits not far from Gainesville in the Florida panhandle and prides itself as the self-proclaimed antiques capital.
MICANOPY, FL
995qyk.com

Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location

But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
TAMPA, FL
WCJB

Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail. Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested after eating meatballs at deli at Publix

A Villager was arrested after eating meatballs at the deli at a Publix grocery store. Sherri Lynn Bestor, 59, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, went to the Publix at La Plaza Grande at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and headed for the deli with her boyfriend where she selected a package of meatballs. She opened the package and began eating the meatballs in the deli, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy