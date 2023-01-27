A North Carolina man was arrested on a drunk driving charge on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Ranny Carl McCormick, 37, of Conover, N.C., was found at the wheel of a black Saturn at 3:17 a.m. Saturday on I-75 near Mile Marker 313, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle, with North Carolina license plates, was parked on the west shoulder with its engine running and headlights on, facing the treeline. McCormick was asleep.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO