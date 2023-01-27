Read full article on original website
Man surrenders to police in connection with Boone shooting
BOONE, N.C. — A man has surrendered himself to police following a shooting that happened last year in Boone, the Boone Police Department reports. According to officials, Malik Keyshawn Gibbs surrendered himself for arrest Monday morning. Police said the arrest stems from a shooting that occurred on West King Street in August of 2022.
North Carolina man arrested on DUI charge on I-75 in Sumter County
A North Carolina man was arrested on a drunk driving charge on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Ranny Carl McCormick, 37, of Conover, N.C., was found at the wheel of a black Saturn at 3:17 a.m. Saturday on I-75 near Mile Marker 313, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle, with North Carolina license plates, was parked on the west shoulder with its engine running and headlights on, facing the treeline. McCormick was asleep.
Eastridge Mall | Shopping mall in Gastonia, North Carolina
Eastridge Mall is a single level enclosed shopping mall in Casper, Wyoming. It is at the city's busiest intersection, east Second Street and southeast Wyoming Boulevard. It is one of three shopping malls in Wyoming. The mall is anchored by Target, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Juvenile killed, others injured after Kannapolis shooting and wreck
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was killed and two others injured in a Thursday evening in Kannapolis, according to police. Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. on Elwood Street. There, they found 17-year-old Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins dead in his car. Officers said he had been shot inside the vehicle and crashed into a home.
Update: Missing teen found
LCSO Det. Jacob Davis confirmed that missing teen, Jocelyn G. Vasquez has been found. Jocelyn G. Vasquez, 15, was last seen Jan. 25 at North Lenoir High School. She is possibly in the area of La Grange near the Lenoir and Greene County line. She is a 5-foot, 5-inch Hispanic...
United Way of Greater Charlotte is helping and investing in communities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Today United Way of Greater Charlotte joined us with some big news regarding investments and changes coming their way. President and CEO, Laura Yates Clark says, "we changed the name from United...
City of Gastonia names new police chief
GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia has a new police chief. The town announced Friday that Interim Police Chief Trent Conard is now the permanent Chief of the Gastonia Police Department. Conard is taking over for Travis Brittain, who announced his retirement in September. Conrad joined the GPD...
Teen dead in Dobson, deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 15-year-old in Dobson Sunday. At approximately 10:04 a.m., the Surry County Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to an unattended death. When patrol deputies arrived on the scene, they found the teen dead...
Gastonia Police investigating after man found death on road
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found on a road. Police say the man was found in the 1200 block of Union Road around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday. No other details have been released at this time. Follow the WBTV...
Publix sets date for Huntersville store opening
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — It seems Publix has set the date for its next supermarket opening in the region. According to its website, the grocer’s store at North Creek Village in Huntersville will have its grand opening on Feb. 8. It is the anchor tenant of North Creek Village,...
Wilkesboro Man Wanted For Boone Shooting Incident Surrenders To Police
The suspect in a Boone shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself with an attorney on Monday morning, Jan. 30th to Boone Police. Gibbs was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center. On Aug....
Police in Lowell investigate shooting at Ultimate Fitness
Police in Lowell responded to a shooting Monday night at the Ultimate Fitness off Wilkinson Boulevard.
High-speed chase spanning 2 NC counties ends, suspect taken into custody
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after police say they pursued a stolen vehicle through multiple counties. According to authorities, the high-speed chase started at the Union/Mecklenburg County line and came to an end near Rocky River Road and Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe. The chase...
Gun found at Kannapolis high school, juvenile petition to be sought
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A gun was found in a student's backpack at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, the Kannapolis Police Department confirmed. Officials said a student informed a school administrator of the possibility that another student had a firearm in their book bag. A school resource officer was notified and located the weapon.
Huntersville teacher receives prestigious award from Gov. Roy Cooper
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County teacher was one of five North Carolina educators who received a big honor from Gov. Roy Cooper this week. Alicia Moss, a teacher at J.M. Alexander Middle School in Huntersville, was one of five teachers statewide who received the Governor's Educator Discovery Award. The award is a stipend of up to $1,000 awarded to public and charter school teachers to pursue a professional development experience of their choosing.
Suspect arrested in connection to Lincolnton home invasion
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincolnton County Sheriff's Office arrested 38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis in connection to a home invasion Wednesday. According to a report from LCSO, a Lincolnton woman was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at her front door. The victim told police there was a man standing in the doorway, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a ski mask.
Homeless count begins in Mecklenburg County
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Over 150 volunteers took part in an effort to get a better idea of the homeless crisis in Mecklenburg County. The point-in-time count will help leaders gain critical information so they can identify and allocate the appropriate resources they need. On Thursday, dozens of volunteers...
Search Continues For Hickory Man Suspected Of Disposing Body
Authorities are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a Hickory man wanted in connection to the disappearance of a Catawba County man. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Mark Anthony Ortiz, 24, since July of 2022. Ortiz is charged with felonious disposal of a body and felony obstruction of justice in connection to the disappearance of 29-year-old Anthony John Jaworsky according to a news release.
Madalina Cojocari still missing from Cornelius: What some online true-crime groups are looking into
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It has now been more than two months since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen getting off the school bus at her stop in Cornelius, North Carolina, on Nov. 21, 2022. It took her parents more than three weeks to report her missing, which caused the...
JCSU's lactation and doula programs awarded grant funding
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson C. Smith University's lactation and doula programs have been awarded nearly $1 million in a county grant funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). The programs, which include the Lactation Consultant Training Program (LCTP) and the Birth Doula Certification program, are one...
