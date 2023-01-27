Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Related
knsiradio.com
CMBA To Host Workforce Housing Summit at SCSU in March
(KNSI) – St. Cloud groups are planning to hold a Workforce Housing Summit this spring to come up with a plan to encourage the building of more affordable housing in the area. Central Minnesota Home Builders Association‘s Government Affairs expert Steve Gottwalt says this has been an issue for...
knsiradio.com
ROCORI Board To Receive Superintendent Search Update
(KNSI) – The ROCORI School Board will get together Monday night for a marathon session. Technically, it is three meetings in one. At 5:30, the group will hear an update on the superintendent search. Dr. John Thein was named to the position on an interim basis in May 2022.
knsiradio.com
St. Joseph Requesting Sales Tax For Community Projects
(KNSI) — St. Joseph will ask the Minnesota Legislature for permission to go to voters for a local option sales tax to help pay for community projects. The city council held a special meeting on Monday morning to propose a half-cent sales tax for 20 years to help fund four projects in the city.
knsiradio.com
VFW Post Donates $80,000 to State Veterans’ Homes
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs has received a donation toward its state veterans homes. The VFW Post 906 in Hutchinson donated $80,000 and presented the checks, which will be equally distributed – $10,000 a piece – to the state’s five VA homes in Fergus Falls, Hastings, Luverne, Minneapolis, and Silver Bay to develop and deliver new resident activities and enhance existing resident programming. Money will also go to three future homes in Bemidji, Montevideo and Preston, which are scheduled to open in mid-2023. The money there will buy TVs for residents’ bedrooms, an expense that skilled nursing care residents traditionally would have to cover.
knsiradio.com
Minnesota DNR Eagle Cam Marks Ten Years
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam is marking a special milestone this year. The camera first went up ten years ago, in January 2013, thanks to the Nongame Wildlife Program. It is nestled in a tree next to the nest, where viewers can observe mating pairs of bald eagles incubating their eggs and raising their eaglets. Fifteen chicks have been hatched and raised in those ten years.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud City Council Meeting To Feature Discussion on Lincoln Center
(KNSI) – Two St. Cloud City Council members have asked for time at Monday night’s meeting to discuss a controversial homeless shelter. Lincoln Center is a no-barrier facility, meaning anyone can stay there regardless of intoxication or other issues that may prevent them from getting into a traditional shelter. Since the facility opened in 2021, it’s been the source of disturbances and criminal activity for east side residents and businesses. The complaints include assaults, theft, public intoxication, sexual misconduct, and trespassing.
knsiradio.com
Downtown St. Cloud Street Beautification Project Voted Down
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud City Council has voted down a sewer replacement and street beautification project. The $2.9 million project would have redone West St. Germain Street from 10th Avenue to 12th Avenue with new underground utilities, stamped colored concrete, decorative lighting and bike lanes. It needed six...
knsiradio.com
Meeting Set for Next Steps Regarding Lincoln Center Homeless Shelter
(KNSI) — Officials in St. Cloud will discuss what tools it has to deal with Lincoln Center homeless shelter before a meeting about it on February 6th. Businesses and residents near Lincoln Center have complained of assaults, thefts, sexual misconduct, trespassing, drug use and overdoses since the no-barrier facility opened in 2021. The discussion about the shelter Monday night was requested by City Councilman Mike Conway and Councilwoman Carol Lewis, who spoke with KNSI News after the meeting. “We want that criminality to go away so as doesn’t spill over into the surrounding neighborhood. We want people in the neighborhood to feel safe and secure. And when you’re starting to hear people not feeling safe and secure, you need to do something.”
knsiradio.com
Driver’s License for All Bill Passes House, Moves on to Senate
(KNSI) — The Minnesota House has passed the Driver’s Licenses for All bill, allowing anyone, regardless of immigration status, to earn a driver’s license. In a statement to KNSI, the bill’s author, Representative Aisha Gomez, says allowing all Minnesotans to earn a driver’s license is the right thing to do. “For public safety, for our shared prosperity, and to honor the inherent humanity and dignity of all community members. It should have been done years ago but it’s always the right time to do the right thing.”
knsiradio.com
DNR Warns Against Feeding Animals
(KNSI) – “Don’t feed the animals.”. You’ve probably seen those signs before. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it is still true in the middle of a snowy winter. Staff have witnessed several examples of people dropping off bread crumbs and other food along the...
knsiradio.com
Wilson Avenue Lane Shift February 7th
(KNSI) — Utility work will shift traffic lanes on Wilson Avenue next week. The City of St. Cloud will shift Wilson Avenue Southeast between Highway 23 and 1st Street Southeast due to utility work. The lane shift is not expected to impact traffic, but drivers should use caution throughout...
knsiradio.com
Wind Chill Advisory Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota’s recent blast of arctic air will stick around a little longer. The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has issued a wind chill advisory for Benton, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Central Minnesota can expect wind...
knsiradio.com
Northbound 10th Avenue Closure Scheduled For January 31st
(KNSI) – The City of St. Cloud Engineering Department sent out a notice Tuesday about a partial lane closure downtown on January 31st. The northbound lanes will be shut down on 10th Avenue between 1st Street North and West St. Germain Street. The shutdown is to unload heavy equipment in the area and will last for the morning hours only.
knsiradio.com
Downed Power Line Closes Veterans Drive
(KNSI) —Drivers were rerouted around Veterans Drive in St. Cloud on Sunday due to downed power lines. The road was closed between 23rd and 25th Avenues. The power was on, but the outage didn’t seem to be a planned replacement of lines. No word on any injuries. ___
knsiradio.com
Wind Chill Advisory in Place for Sunday Night, Monday Morning
(KNSI) — Central Minnesota is under a wind chill advisory for Sunday night and Monday morning. The wind chill advisory is in place from 6:00 p.m. January 29th until noon January 30th. The National Weather Service says air temperatures will be in the teens below zero with winds around...
Comments / 0