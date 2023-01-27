(KNSI) — Officials in St. Cloud will discuss what tools it has to deal with Lincoln Center homeless shelter before a meeting about it on February 6th. Businesses and residents near Lincoln Center have complained of assaults, thefts, sexual misconduct, trespassing, drug use and overdoses since the no-barrier facility opened in 2021. The discussion about the shelter Monday night was requested by City Councilman Mike Conway and Councilwoman Carol Lewis, who spoke with KNSI News after the meeting. “We want that criminality to go away so as doesn’t spill over into the surrounding neighborhood. We want people in the neighborhood to feel safe and secure. And when you’re starting to hear people not feeling safe and secure, you need to do something.”

