Red Bank, under its first dusting of snow of winter 2022-2023, as seen from Navesink Riverside Residences and Marina on Riverside Avenue. By 8 a.m, the with less than half an inch on the ground, the flurries were ending, with morning clouds expected to gradually clear, according to the National Weather Service. Daytime temperatures were expected to peak at about 36 degrees. (Reader photo. Click to enlarge.)

RED BANK, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO