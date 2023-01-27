ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redbankgreen

RED BANK: EXPECT CHLORINE-Y SMELL IN WATER

Red Bank residents and businesses may smell chlorine in water from their taps starting next week. There’s no need for alarm, the borough government said in an announcement Tuesday. The borough-owned water utility, which distributes water from New Jersey American Water Company for about six months each year, reposted...
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: DUSTED

Red Bank, under its first dusting of snow of winter 2022-2023, as seen from Navesink Riverside Residences and Marina on Riverside Avenue. By 8 a.m, the with less than half an inch on the ground, the flurries were ending, with morning clouds expected to gradually clear, according to the National Weather Service. Daytime temperatures were expected to peak at about 36 degrees. (Reader photo. Click to enlarge.)
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: COUNCIL WRAP

The Red Bank council tackled a heavy agenda Wednesday night. Debates on bylaws, elections, Airbnbs, cannabis zoning and more jammed a session that ran for almost four and half hours. Gloria Mitchell, with Councilmember Michael Ballard, was honored upon her retirement from the Red Bank Housing Authority. (Photo by John...
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: SHORT-RENTAL LAW ADVANCES

Scott Lavelle showing the audience a photo of a bounce house at an Airbnb that abuts his Worthley Street home. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank’s council formally introduced a proposed law to regulate short-term home rentals such as Airbnbs Wednesday night. The action followed...
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: STRONG WIND & RAIN FORECAST

Residents of the Greater Red Bank Green should be prepared for strong winds and heavy rain Wednesday night and early Thursday, according to. the National Weather Service. Southerly winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour, and gusts of up to 50 mph, are are expected to buffer the region as part of a storm, the NWS reported early Wednesday. That could lead to downed trees and power outages, it warned.
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

redbankgreen

Red Bank, NJ
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver, New Jersey.

 http://www.redbankgreen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy