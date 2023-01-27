Peoria County coroner identifies Galesburg woman killed in Interstate 74 wreck

PEORIA — The Peoria County coroner has identified the woman killed in a wreck on Interstate 74.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said Amanda Matuszyk was driving to work at the time of the accident. The 42-year-old Galesburg woman was a patient care technician at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, the coroner said.

According to the Illinois State Police, Matuszyk was driving her 2007 Ford Fusion east on the interstate when she made a lane change from the left lane into the right lane near Schlink Road. Matuszyk lost control of the car, the state police said, and veered off the roadway on the right side of the pavement, then back onto the highway, where she was struck by a semi.

Her car came to rest in the grassy median separating the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 74, the state police said. The coroner had previously said the pavement was slick.

Matuszyk was unresponsive when rescue workers arrived. She had suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries and was taken to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 7:43 a.m., Harwood said.

