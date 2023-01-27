Read full article on original website
In the coming years more retail pharmacy brands will adopt technology to gain a competitive edge
Investments in pharmacy technology and innovation will be a key differentiator for U.S. drug stores wishing to gain an edge over the competition. Retail pharmacies have gained a reputation for being slow to adopt new technology. But investments in technology and innovation will be a key differentiator for U.S. drug stores wishing to gain an edge over the competition, according to a November 2022 report from New York-based Coresight Research. That edge will be critical going forward, too, as the retail pharmacy landscape has changed dramatically in the past few years.
Upsher-Smith extends fluoxetine product line
Upsher-Smith is now offering fluoxetine oral solution in 20 mg/5ml. Upsher-Smith has expanded its fluoxetine product family with the launch of fluoxetine oral solution, 20 mg/5 ml. Upsher-Smith's product, which is an antidepressant, is a generic of Eli Lilly’s Prozac oral solution. That product has been discontinued, Upsher-Smith said.
IQVIA reports global market for medicines to rise to $1.9 trillion by 2027
The underlying growth rate will be driven by new drug launches and wider use of recently launched brands despite efforts by payers to constrain their budgets, and the impact of lower-cost options. Total spending and global demand for medicines will increase over the next five years to approximately $1.9 trillion...
TG Therapeutics obtains FDA OK for Briumvi
Briumvi is used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease and active secondary progressive disease, in adults. TG Therapeutics received the Food and Drug Administration's blessing for Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy), for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease...
CVS Health launches Community Equity Alliance to improve health outcomes in underserved communities
Collaborations with Meharry Medical College, Sinai Chicago and Wayne State University will expand access to community health workers and care. CVS Health is unveiling a new initiative that will address barriers to care in underserved communities across the country. The CVS Health Community Equity...
