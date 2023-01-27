Read full article on original website
Tuca & Bertie
It’s another stomach-churning day in the streaming wars. With networks and streamers canceling shows before they air and pulling shows off platforms, it’s dark times for fans of America’s greatest export: Entertainment. However, that doesn’t mean artists are taking the near-constant doom-and-gloom of the streaming news cycle sitting down. Per Deadline, the Writers Guild of America, West, released a statement about the disturbing behavior of one conglomerate in particular: Warner Bros. Discovery.
Rupert Grint thought Harry Potter reunion was rewarding, even if it was too soon
Rupert Grint knows that he’ll always be Ron—“It’s my second name,” he admits in a new profile for Bustle. Child stardom is always a strange, isolating experience, but child stardom to the level which the Harry Potter stars experienced is a different beast entirely, one that seems utterly inescapable, yet also strange to revisit.
Dave Bautista says James Gunn is starting the DC universe "from scratch"
With the DC Universe falling apart one controversy at a time, there’s never been a better opening for James Gunn and fellow DC boss Peter Safran to shake things up. Everyone is waiting to see what Gunn does with the reins. Fans are proposing theories; congressmen are demanding answers; actors are pitching themselves on big characters. Unfortunately, Dave Bautista is one of the multiple actors who failed to get his DC pitch off the ground, but he has no hard feelings toward his Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 director.
Sarah Michelle Gellar turned down roles in Fight Club and American Beauty due to Buffy scheduling conflicts
Former TV vampire ass-kicker Sarah Michelle Gellar knows a little something about iconic roles. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor portrayed one of the most beloved characters of her era as the tenacious Buffy Summers, and established herself as an icon of the late 90s to early 2000s with parts in Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and in the live-action Scooby Doo.
R.I.P. Annie Wersching, actor from 24, Star Trek: Picard, and Bosch
Annie Wersching, who appeared on Bosch, Runaways, and Picard and as a voice actor in the Last Of Us video game, has died. Wersching’s publicist Craig Schneider confirmed her death to CNN. She was 45. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she...
CBS orders pilot of that Kathy Bates-led Matlock reboot we’ve been praying for
For the first time in nearly 30 years, we can rest easy. Ever since the end of the seminal legal procedural Matlock, fans have wondered when—if ever—will criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock return? Following the death of Andy Griffith in 2012, it seemed as though there would never be another Matlock.
10 BoJack Horseman episodes that prove the show is a perfect tragicomedy
With TV Club 10, we point you toward the 10 episodes that best represent a TV series, classic or modern. They might not be the 10 best episodes, but they’re the 10 episodes that’ll help you understand what the show’s all about. “All those perky, well-adjusted people...
Why the third episode of The Last Of Us is a game-changer (literally)
Spoiler warning: The following discusses details and events from the third episode of The Last Of Us, “Long Long Time” as well as story elements from the corresponding chapter of the game. You may have heard murmurings about the third episode of The Last Of Us spreading like...
In The Last Of Us, Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett prove that true love survives the apocalypse
The Last Of Us co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann needed to kick the storytelling up a notch in episode three to keep us watching. It’s not that the first two were a snooze; they deliver plenty of tasty world-building, doomy atmospherics, scary action, and worthy heroes. But the culture has churned out a ton of grimdark dystopia in the past twenty years or so, no? Where’s the human quirk, flamboyant characters, and artful dialogue?
Who's Next: 18 rising stars who'll be lighting up the screen in 2023
To pull together The A.V. Club’s initial Who’s Next list of stars to watch in the year ahead, we canvassed experts across the industry and closely surveyed the landscape of coming films and shows. The result is an already impressive roster of promising young talent, featuring 18 actors who figure to be talked about throughout 2023—and well beyond.
Up, up, and away: All the new DC projects announced by James Gunn
When Warner Bros. tapped James Gunn and Peter Safran to run DC Studios, we expected they’d draw a new roadmap for the turbulent comics-to-film universe. Now that they’ve revealed plans for their upcoming projects, we have our first sense of what the map looks like, at least for the near future. This first chapter, which Gunn and Safran are calling “Gods and Monsters,” will include 10 new film and TV projects. Gunn and Safran have said they intend to focus on screenwriting and allowing other creators to put their stamp on familiar characters as well as more obscure ones from the comics.
What's on TV this week—Pamela: A Love Story, The Ark, Freeridge
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, January 29, to Thursday, February 2. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01...
After highlighting queer love in a time of apocalypse, The Last Of Us grows its ratings for a third consecutive week
Call it a swing and a hit: after a strongly-reviewed third episode that made a significant deviation from the original video game’s content, HBO’s The Last Of Us has grown its audience for the third consecutive week in a row. On Sunday, 6.5 million people tuned in to watch the series, a 12% increase from the previous week, according to Nielsen and first-party data.
Oscar voters have (anonymous) hot takes about Andrea Riseborough’s nomination
The big story this Oscars Season isn’t “why did Nope get snubbed when it was so good?” or “will anyone be brave enough to stand up and say that Top Gun: Maverick was a little paint-by-numbers?”, it’s actually: Was it against the Academy rules for Andrea Riseborough to actively campaign for a Best Actress nomination for her performance in To Leslie? Everybody campaigns for Oscars, that’s not really a secret, but it’s usually about studios buying up “for your consideration” ad space, not one famous person telling every famous person she knows to vote for her.
R.I.P. Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams
Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams on the original The Addams Family sitcom, died on Saturday at the age of 64. Her daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed the news to Variety, and shared that her mother passed from a stroke. “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Foumberg...
Amazon hops into body swap movie with Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston
You know who has it easy? Julia Roberts. She never has to fight for anything, like Jennifer Aniston does. But, at the same time, nobody takes Julia Roberts seriously like they do Jennifer Aniston! Sometimes we wish they would just switch places and learn to appreciate what they have! The grass isn’t always greener, after all. (We don’t necessarily believe any of that, we’re just presenting a comedic premise that will soon make more sense.)
Showtime gets its HBO on, removes exclusive shows from its streaming platforms
Following in the grand tradition of HBO Max, Showtime will begin removing Showtime-exclusive content from its streaming platform and Paramount+. The network is starting with short-lived originals, including last year’s star-packed Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber and the Jim Carrey-vehicle Kidding. But they aren’t alone. The first season of American Rust, starring Jeff Daniels, and the Kirsten Dunst dark comedy On Becoming A God In Central Florida are also on the way out. However, American Rust is making the jump over to something called Freevee, so at least that’s kind of safe.
Left Behind’s Antichrist fails to rise against Avatar at the weekend box office
Avatar: The Way Of Water is still the number one movie in America, as it has been all year, and it’s now the 4th biggest movie all time (sucks to be you, The Force Awakens). It only slipped 22 percent from last week, adding $15 million to its total (now $620 million in the U.S.), which was actually enough to let number two movie Puss In Boots: The Last Wish gain a little ground (it made $10 million this week and has $140 million total after six). That’s how things have stood for a while, though, so if you’re looking to hear about some other movies, the rest of the top 10 has you covered.
Leslie Grace continues to put on a brave face about her scrapped Brendan Fraser fight
Nowadays, a streaming site will cancel and disappear any kind of content on a whim—finished films, renewed shows, beloved cartoons. But Batgirl was, as star Brendan Fraser put it, “the canary in the coal mine” for this current era of utter disrespect towards commissioned, completed work. Setting aside the supposed quality of the film (something that has been debated and speculated on since the cancellation), it remains a bummer that we’ll never see Fraser’s Firefly face off with Leslie Grace’s Batgirl, something the heroine knows all too well.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
After hitting theaters last November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to watch at home this week. Starting Wednesday, the latest big-screen installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available through digital retailers as well as streaming on Disney+, followed by 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases on February 7. The digital and physical editions will come with bonus features including a gag reel, deleted scenes, and audio commentary from the filmmakers. The A.V. Club has an exclusive premiere of one of the previously unseen clips from the film.
