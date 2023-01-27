SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department is advising motorists there is black ice on the streets and roadways and that danger will remain until Thursday. In a social media post Tuesday morning, the SAPD shared, "The San Angelo Police Department would like to remind the public to please use extreme caution if traveling this morning. Due to the extreme cold temperatures, ice and snow have covered the roads and bridges, and they will be extremely slick. Please follow tips below:

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO