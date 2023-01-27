Read full article on original website
City of San Angelo cancels trash pickup
Trash pickup was canceled on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, because of potentially dangerous road conditions during the winter storm.
Fire department keeps flames from spreading in neighborhood
The fire broke out in a shed located behind a home on East 14th Street around 6:45 p.m.
Cactus Crusader: City Commission Shows Favoritism
SAN ANGELO, TX — Zane White, nicknamed The Cactus Crusader in a lawsuit, is on a self-gratifying campaign to force a the owner of the Cactus Hotel, 36 E. Twohig Ave., to fix the very large “Hotel Cactus” sign that formerly adorned the building’s rooftop. The Crusader made his way to the most recent meeting of the Downtown Historic Review Commission meeting to harass his nemesis, Cactus Hotel owner Lee Pfluger, over his request to get more permanent awning replacements around the former hotel’s first floor.
San Angelo Jeep Club helps hospital staff get to work in winter weather
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Jeep Club has been assisting staff at Shannon get to work amidst rapidly declining conditions due to the winter weather sweeping across the city. According to James Bartlett, President of the San Angelo Jeep Club, the club has been around since 2019 and has grown […]
City of San Angelo offices to delay opening Tuesday, Jan. 31
SAN ANGELO, Texas — City offices. City of San Angelo offices will delay opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to potential icy conditions on roadways. City offices will open at 10 a.m. Jan. 31. We encourage citizens to check local weather services for updates regarding road conditions before traveling. Please use caution when driving in icy conditions and take your time if you have to get out and travel on the roadways.
Black Ice on US 87 Causing Multiple Rollover Crashes
SAN ANGELO, TX – Multiple rollover crashes have been called this morning on US 87 in Tom Green County keeping first responders busy. According to scanner reports, on Jan. 31, 2023, more than 5 rollover crashes have occurred in Tom Green County from Grape Creek and Wall on US Highway 87. Luckily, as of now there have been no major injuries.
San Angelo Police: Black Ice Warning
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department is advising motorists there is black ice on the streets and roadways and that danger will remain until Thursday. In a social media post Tuesday morning, the SAPD shared, "The San Angelo Police Department would like to remind the public to please use extreme caution if traveling this morning. Due to the extreme cold temperatures, ice and snow have covered the roads and bridges, and they will be extremely slick. Please follow tips below:
Concho Valley schools that are releasing early & closing
Due to winter weather conditions in the Concho Valley, schools across the region have announced delays and closures.
Enjoy Your Texas Fireplace But Beware of Illegal Firewood
There's nothing better on these cold winter nights than a nice roaring fire in the fireplace. With Valentine's Day coming, it can also be quite romantic. Because vast areas of West Texas are basically treeless, it can be expensive to find good firewood. There are also a number of regulations...
Possible Shooting at San Angelo Area Apartment
SAN ANGELO — There was a possible shooting at a San Angelo area apartment complex over the weekend but investigators are not releasing any information at this time. Around midnight on Sunday, January 29, 2023, San Angelo LIVE! received messages regarding a possible shooting at Sedona Ranch apartments. San...
One fatality reported due to icy road conditions in Schleicher County
According to investigation reports, the vehicle was traveling on icy roads around 9:40 p.m. last night.
Trial for Defendant Accused of Murdering Angelo State University Professor Set to Begin
ABERDEENSHIRE, MS – The trial for the man accused of murdering former Angelo State University professor is set to begin next month. As previously reported, on Dec. 30, 2021, Natalie Zan Ryan, 55, of San Angelo, was murdered by her husband in Aberdeenshire. At the time it was reported that Wayne Fraser, 45, of Aberdeenshire, shot and killed Ryan with a 9mm handgun.
VIDEO: Vehicle rollover on icy US HWY 87
A vehicle has rolled over off US highway 87 as drivers face rapidly declining road conditions.
Tom Green County jail logs: January 31, 2023
Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records […]
San Angelo ISD cancels classes due to winter weather
The San Angelo Independent School District announced that schools and offices in the district will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Winter Storm Closures for Wednesday Feb. 1, 2023
SAN ANGELO, TX – The following are weather related closures and delays for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. NOTE: If you have a closure that needs to be added email [email protected]. Businesses. Concho Educators Federal Credit Union - Locations across town will open up at 10 a.m. H-E-B -...
City warns that trash pickup may be delayed
The City of San Angelo warned of potential delays in garbage collection for Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Icy roads cause tens of crashes across Abilene, Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene and other Big Country agencies have reported multiple vehicle crashes Monday morning due to icy driving conditions. Take a look at this wreckage just north of Ballinger: A KTAB/KRBC crew on-site gathered that, due to the slick road conditions, three vehicles and a boat were involved. This crash happened […]
Blaine’s Pub is Closed. Here’s Why.
SAN ANGELO, TX — The bar of your dreams will be closed for the next few days due to plumbing issues. According to the bar’s owners, on Jan. 29, 2023, Blaine’s Pub will be closed until further notice. Owner Cody Sturm confirmed that the issue involved a...
saisd.org
SAISD Schools Closed Wednesday, February 1 and Delayed Thursday, February 2 Due to Inclement Weather
Due to the continued winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service and icy weather conditions which cause dangerous driving situations for our families and young drivers, San Angelo ISD campuses and offices will be CLOSED Wednesday February 1, 2023 for the safety of our students and staff. Additionally,...
