NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
‘Time to Be Done With the Pro Bowl': Former NFL WR Slams Tyler Huntley Recognition
What’s wrong with the NFL Pro Bowl? Huntley, AFC roster slammed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Two touchdowns, three interceptions. One alternate Pro Bowl spot for Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley. The game ain’t what it used to be. That’s at least the reaction one NFL player...
Conflicting Reports on If Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC
Conflicting reports on Vic Fangio's future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday it appeared that former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is set to become not only the next defensive coordinator for the Dolphins, but the highest-paid coordinator in the league. But on Monday morning a new report came out saying the deal isn’t quite done yet.
How Many Super Bowls Have the Eagles Won?
How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Philadelphia Eagles officially booked their Super Bowl ticket. Jalen Hurts and Co. will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Aaron Rodgers Not Involved in ‘Interesting' Trade Conversations
Aaron Rodgers not involved in ‘interesting’ trade conversations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As has been the case for the last 19 years, Aaron Rodgers is still a Green Bay Packer. The NFL world is awaiting word on if that will change soon, and the four-time MVP...
Here's Where You Can Watch Super Bowl LVII
Here’s where you can watch Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The stage is officially set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after winning their respective conference titles. The Eagles took the NFC...
Twitter Questions Sean Payton-Broncos Marriage Before It Even Begins
Twitter questions Payton-Broncos marriage before it even begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Most marriages begin with happiness – a ceremony surrounded by friends and family, a relaxing honeymoon and maybe even a grace period for any potential disagreements. If social media is any indication, the Denver Broncos...
Joe Burrow Arrives in Pink Outfit Ahead of Bengals-Chiefs AFC Title Game
Joe Brr takes center stage in another cold fit. The Cincinatti Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow, was caught arriving into Kansas City ahead of his team's AFC Championship title game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Burrow was seen, looking extremely calm in a pink denim jacket and...
See All the Super Bowl 2023 Commercials and the Celebrities Making Cameos
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face on Feb. 12 for Super Bowl LVII, but plenty of viewers tuning into the big game are watching for a different reason — the iconic commercials. With the Super Bowl comes super-sized views. Last year's championship game estimated over...
Eagles Advance to Super Bowl With Rout of 49ers in NFC Title Game
Super Bowl-bound Eagles are the gold standard and more in Roob's 10 obs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Two Super Bowls in six years. Jeff Lurie was about 20 years too early when he said it, but this franchise really is the gold standard right now. They're that good.
Brock Purdy Couldn't Throw After Injury Vs. Eagles, Set for MRI
PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy re-entered the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in the third quarter with the 49ers in catch-up mode. But because of the condition of Purdy’s throwing elbow, it looked as if the 49ers were more concerned with running out the clock on the season.
