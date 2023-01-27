Read full article on original website
In the coming years more retail pharmacy brands will adopt technology to gain a competitive edge
Investments in pharmacy technology and innovation will be a key differentiator for U.S. drug stores wishing to gain an edge over the competition. Retail pharmacies have gained a reputation for being slow to adopt new technology. But investments in technology and innovation will be a key differentiator for U.S. drug stores wishing to gain an edge over the competition, according to a November 2022 report from New York-based Coresight Research. That edge will be critical going forward, too, as the retail pharmacy landscape has changed dramatically in the past few years.
Dollar General opens 19,000th store
Dollar General is celebrating its milestone store in Joplin, Mo., with a community celebration and a local school donation. Dollar General has reached a milestone. The retailer commemorated the grand opening of its 19,000th store in Joplin, Mo., with a community celebration and a $19,000 donation to a local elementary school. Customers also received complimentary DG gift cards, tote bags and product samples.
