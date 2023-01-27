Burns Night, celebrating Scottish poet with a feast: What to know

Enjoying stuffed sheep stomach, sausage rolls and whisky is tradition on Burns Night — a holiday that commemorates the life and work of the iconic Scottish poet, Robert Burns.

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery and Urbanrest Brewing Co. are co-hosting a Burns Night celebration on Saturday. Attendees can enjoy a proper Burns supper along with drinks, music, storytelling, and family-friendly entertainment from local musicians, bagpipes, and more.

Burns Night at Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery

The event is "a fun and unique way to experience Scottish culture, food, music, and history," according to the news release. "This will mark the fourth year that Ackroyd's has hosted a Burns Night Supper, after taking the last two years off."

Although Burns' birthday was Jan. 25, Ackroyd's event is being held Saturday, from 5-9 p.m. at Urbanrest Brewery — located at 2615 Wolcott in Ferndale.

Ackroyd's locally made specialties will be on the ala carte menu:

Haggis: A savory pudding-like dish that consists of sheep pluck, onion, oatmeal, spices, and other varying ingredients; traditionally cooked inside the animal's stomach or sausage casing.

Sausage rolls: A blend of ground pork, garlic, sage, and other seasonings wrapped in a handmade puff pastry.

Scotch eggs: Boiled eggs, wrapped in handmade pork sausage, then covered in cornflakes and baked.

Macaroni and cheese pies: Baked macaroni and cheese in a pie shell, topped with cheddar cheese.

Colcannon: Mashed potatoes with cabbage or kale.

Cranachan: A traditional dessert with raspberries, toasted oats, cream, and whiskey to end Burns's supper right.

According to Ackroyd's, the bakery is one of the largest producers of haggis in the United States. It is "made in the most traditional way possible, in accordance with United States law."

Tickets are not needed for the event, but it is advised to arrive early.

Why is Robert Burns celebrated?

Burns was born on Jan. 25, 1759 in Alloway, Scotland.

While working as a farmer in the 18th century and writing poems, Burns became well known for penning Auld Lang Syne —a New Year's Eve song— To a Mouse, A Red, Red Rose, and hundreds more.

Before dying at the age of 37 on July 21, 1796, in Dumfries, Scotland, Burns wrote nearly 700 poems.

Burns Night became an annual tradition after nine of his friends gathered in July 1801 to feast on haggis, read his poems, give speeches in his honor, and commemorate the fifth anniversary of his death.

The day of the celebration was later changed from Burns' death anniversary to his birthday.

