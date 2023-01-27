University of Michigan athletic department: $17.1 million surplus for 2022 fiscal year

The University of Michigan athletic department reported a $17.1 million operating surplus for the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to a financial report obtained by USA TODAY.

The department created $210,652,287 in operating revenues compared to $193,559,375 in expenses for the fiscal year from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. It's the first time U-M has exceed $200 million (without adjusting for inflation) in annual operating revenue in one year — the previous high was $197.8 million in the fiscal year of 2019.

For comparison Ohio State's operating budget was $251.6 million, Texas' was $239.3 million and LSU's was $199.3 million. The $17.1 million surplus is Michigan's largest since 2012, when it was at an all-time high $24.9 million, according to data collected by USA TODAY in partnership with the Knight-Newhouse Data Project at Syracuse University.

It's a notable swing from last year's numbers, when the department reported a $47.6 million deficit for the 2021 fiscal year, which was the most affected by the pandemic and included a shortened football season without fans in attendance.

In 2019-20, Michigan reported an $11.6 million surplus.

The main reason U-M was able to get back to pre-pandemic levels was due to ticket sales. U-M athletics reported $55,266,135 in ticket sales ($47,502,989 of which came from football) compared to just $54,168 the year prior, which was the single largest source of income.

The media rights deals brought in more than $46,948,614 between the football ($37,558,891) and men's basketball ($9,389,723) programs. Contributions was the third largest pillar, which jumped year-to-year from just more than $13 million to $43,536,297.

Other significant contributors to the surplus were royalties, licensing, advertising and sponsorships ($27,440,760), other operating revenue ($9,050,858), conference distributions of football bowl generated revenue ($7,272,697) and athletics restricted endowment and investments income ($6,995,895).

The most significant of the expenses were support staff/administrative compensation, benefits and bonuses ($37,934,250); coaching salaries, benefits and bonuses ($36,562,081); athletic student aid ($28,305,835); direct overhead and administrative expenses ($23,125,272), athletics facilities debt service, leases and rental fee ($17,488,509) and team travel ($11,100,438).

USA Today's Steve Berkowitz contributed to this report.