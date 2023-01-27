Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 injured in Hutto shooting
One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Hutto Tuesday, the Hutto Police Department said in a news release.
fox7austin.com
Austin police investigating bank robbery near UT Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a bank robbery near the University of Texas at Austin. University of Texas police said on Jan. 31, around 1:15 p.m., Austin police alerted UTPD about a report of a robbery that happened at the Chase Bank in the 2500 block of Guadalupe Street.
APD searching for 2 suspects in north Austin violent carjacking
The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two men suspected in a violent carjacking in north Austin, according to a APD news release.
TCSO deputy taken to hospital after 18-wheeler crash on icy road
A TCSO deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash with an 18-wheeler in southeast Travis County Tuesday morning.
1 killed after 10-vehicle wreck on south Austin entrance ramp
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) posted on social media the wreck happened a little after 6 a.m. on the eastbound ramp onto West Ben White Boulevard near South Congress Avenue.
fox44news.com
Man accused of abduction from police parking lot
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a half-million dollars bond, and is accused of abducting a woman from the Killeen Police Department parking lot. Jaime Ruben Ochoa remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a...
fox7austin.com
Icy roads in Central Texas result in several car crashes
AUSTIN, Texas - Icy road conditions are expected to continue across Central Texas. Conditions that have already resulted in many crashes. Caught on Tuesday morning's Good Day Austin’s newscast, a vehicle driving over State Highway 71 and FM 973 caught sliding on the icy roads and narrowly dodging another, already crashed truck.
FOX 28 Spokane
Teen killed, four others injured in shooting at Texas lounge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a high school student was killed and four others were injured when a person opened fire over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas. Police said Monday that 17-year-old Brayden Bolyard died at the scene of the shooting at the lounge Saturday night. Police said that the four other people who were shot were taken to hospitals. Police say that they have identified a person of interest in the shooting and that the shooter “had prior history with one of the victims.” The school district in Jarrell, which is about 40 miles north of Austin, said in a statement Monday that the district was “profoundly saddened by the loss of one of our students.”
fox7austin.com
1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died. There are multiple ambulances...
kurv.com
5 People Shot In Austin
Four people are injured and one person is dead following a Saturday night shooting in Austin. Police say the incident occurred at a hookah lounge just before 10:30 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while four were taken to area hospitals. Two of the victims had life-threatening...
One person dead following multiple vehicle collision on Ben White Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A multiple vehicle collision resulted in one person dead on Ben White Boulevard early Tuesday morning. At 6:17 a.m. on Jan. 31, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted that medics were on the scene of a multiple vehicle collision involving a pedestrian crossing the street in the 300 block of West Ben White Boulevard.
2 injured in San Marcos shooting early Sunday
San Marcos Police confirmed to KXAN they responded to a shooting at The Retreat, an apartment complex located off Craddock Avenue.
‘Horrific’: Jarrell students among 1 dead, 4 injured at northwest Austin hookah lounge shooting
Austin police arrived at 10:21 p.m. and found several victims with gunshot wounds. They began life-saving measures until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived.
1 dead, 4 injured in Hookah Lounge shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and four others are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night in North Austin, the Austin Police Department confirmed. Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 10:19 p.m. on Saturday night reporting multiple shots fired. Police arrived at the strip mall in the 12600 block of Research Blvd. minutes later and found at least five victims with gunshot wounds.
Ice on highway causes crash overnight
Police don't not know how many vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 3 a.m.
Austin police, fire working multiple overnight crashes due to winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) has been working multiple vehicle collisions across the city as a result of the weather. According to APD Watch Command, APD is currently working on seven collisions across the city. The majority of the collisions have occurred on U.S. Highway 183 due to the overpasses accumulating ice overnight.
kwhi.com
ROUND ROCK MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Round Rock man was arrested this weekend after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 12:05, Officers were notified of a call received in reference to a reckless driver traveling through Brenham westbound on Highway 290 West. Officer Crystal Buckner located the vehicle and observed that it was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and observed it almost strike a concrete guard rail. Officer Buckner effected a stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with the driver, Eduardo Benedetto, 68 of Round Rock, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Benedetto was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offence. Benedetto was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
‘We were trying to stay warm’: Central Texas family distraught, space heater fire destroys home
Henry Tiul, his wife and two children were asleep when they awoke to flames engulfing their backyard. He said they just tried to stay warm and save money by using a space heater.
fox7austin.com
Icy roads in Austin result in several crashes
We continue to see icy road conditions across Central Texas. That has resulted in a lot of crashes, keeping Austin-Travis County EMS very busy.
Space heater causes garage fire in east Austin
A garage was destroyed in a fire caused by a space heater early Tuesday morning.
